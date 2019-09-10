• Police reports
State Patrol
Sunday, Sept. 1, 11:14 a.m., on Paulding County Road 87, near County Road 176, a southbound vehicle driven by Gregory Sidle, 49, Van Wert, struck a deer. Damage was moderate to the vehicle.
Monday, Sept. 2, 8:26 a.m., on Pauding County Road 191, near County Road 178, a southbound vehicle driven by Joshua Sisco, 33, 15701 Power Dam Road, struck a ditch. He was cited for operating a vehicle without reasonable control. Damage was heavy to the vehicle.
Monday, Sept. 2, 11:19 a.m., at Fulton County roads F and 17, a southbound vehicle driven by Bobby Martz, 38, New Paris, Ind., failed to stop for a stop sign and collided with an eastbound vehicle driven by Leslie Stamm, 66, West Unity. Both drivers were taken by Wauseon EMS to Fulton County Health Center, Wauseon. Martz was cited for failure to yield. Damage was heavy to each vehicle.
Wednesday, 12:18 p.m., on Ohio 537 in Paulding County's Auglaize Township, an eastbound vehicle driven by Alexis Bartley, 26, 22652 County Road 10, struck a slowing eastbound vehicle driven by Misty Hill, 39, 21315 Powers Road, while attempting to pass. Damage was moderate to Bartley's vehicle and heavy to Hill's.
Friday, 5:04 p.m., on Road 21, near Road 70, in Paulding County's Benton Township, an unknown southbound vehicle reportedly crossed the center line, causing the driver of a northbound vehicle — Daleigh Davis, 20, Paulding — to take evasive action and strike a metal object along the road. Damage was heavy to Davis' vehicle.
Friday, 8:55 p.m., on Ohio 49 in Williams County's Northwest Township, a northbound vehicle driven by Joshua Sowles, 27, Edon, struck the rear of a northbound vehicle driven by Shawna Isbister, 34, Edon. No injuries were reported. Damage was moderate to Isbister's vehicle and no damage was reported to Sowles'.
Saturday, 8:25 p.m., on Ohio 15 in Williams County's Pulaski Township, a southbound vehicle driven by an unknown driver reportedly traveled off the right side of the roadway and struck two utility poles, then fled the scene.
Defiance Sheriff
Wednesday, 9:03 a.m., at Buckskin and Openlander roads, Mark Township, a westbound Central Local School District bus driven by Katherine Holtsberry, 54, Mark Center, entered the intersection and collided with a southbound vehicle driven by Andrew Burkard, 28, Antwerp. Holtsberry was not injured; Burkard was suspected to have received minor injuries but declined a rescue squad. Damage was moderate to the vehicles. Holtsberry was cited for failure to yield.
Friday, 7:40 a.m., on Ohio 15, north of Ohio 249, Washington Township, a southbound vehicle driven by Alysa Simpson, 25, 166 Cleveland Ave., struck the rear of a southbound vehicle driven by Joshua McCann, 33, Ney. No injuries were reported. Damage was light to both vehicles. Simpson was cited for assured clear distance.
Friday, 6:19 p.m., on Watson Road, west of Williams Road, Defiance Township, an eastbound vehicle driven by Tara Kaufman, 58, 14463 Williams Road, traveled off the right side of the roadway and struck a garbage can. No injuries were reported. Damage was moderate to the vehicle. Kaufman was cited for failure to control.
Friday, 9:34 p.m., on Eunice Avenue, east of Dohoney Road, Highland Township, a vehicle driven by Tyler Vogt, 21, Napoleon, backed from a private drive and struck a parked, unoccupied vehicle owned by Thomas Nicholson, age unavailable, 1120 Schultz St. No injuries were reported. Damage was light to both vehicles. Vogt was cited for improper backing.
Saturday, 4:32 p.m., on Ohio 249, east of Coy Road, Washington Township, a westbound vehicle driven by Mikaela Franzdorf, 25, Farmer, struck the rear of a westbound vehicle driven by Walter Schultz, 89, Ney. No injuries were reported. Damage was heavy to both vehicles. Franzdorf was cited for assured clear distance.
Sunday, 6:55 a.m., a theft was reported in the area of Ohio 15 and Deerfoot Drive.
Defiance Police
Sunday, Sept. 1, 9:31 p.m., Kyle Yates, 19, Paulding, was charged with underage consumption following an alleged incident at Walmart, 1804 N. Clinton St.
Tuesday, Sept. 3, 8:15 p.m., Antonio Ybarra, 38, Waterville, was charged with domestic violence following an alleged incident in the 900 block of Sycamore Court. He was taken to the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio (CCNO), rural Stryker.
Wednesday, 8:05 a.m., Richard Phillips, 36, Zanesville, Ind., was arrested on a warrant from Defiance Municipal Court.
Saturday, 12:10 p.m., a bicycle was reported stolen in the 1000 block of Ralston Avenue.
Saturday, 4:17 p.m., Pamela Graves, 38, Defiance, was charged with shoplifting following an alleged incident at Meijer, 137 Elliott Road.
Saturday, 7:29 p.m., Duane Larkin Jr., 45, 700 Summit St., was charged with domestic violence following an alleged incident at the residence.
Saturday, 10:21 p.m., James Schroeder, 52, 314.5 Seneca St., was charged with OVI and improper display of plates following a traffic stop on East Second Street at Tacoma Avenue.
Sunday, 11:14 p.m., a possible burglary was reported in the 600 block of East Broadway Avenue.
Hicksville Police
Sunday, 8:56 a.m., Laura Schambers, 41, Hicksville, was arrested on a failure-to-appear warrant from Defiance Municipal Court and taken to CCNO.
Henry Sheriff
Friday, 5:24 p.m., on County Road 2, near U.S. 6, Damascus Township, a northbound vehicle driven by Michael Bovee, 35, Rome, Ga., traveled off the left side of the roadway and into a ditch, striking a telephone pole and breaking it in half. Bovee and five passengers, Tina Bovee, 37; Alex Bovee, 8; Christian Bovee, 9; and Jacob Bovee, 11; and Nathan Bovee, 13, were taken by Damascus Fire and Rescue to Wood County Hospital, Bowling Green — Michael for suspected minor injuries and the passengers for possible injuries. Damage was heavy to the vehicle.
Friday, 5:26 p.m., David Isaacs II, 53, Wauseon, was charged with drug abuse and possession of a controlled substance, and served a warrant from Fulton County, following a call to assist the Ohio Department of Natural Resources at Mary Jane Thurston Marina, 1466 Ohio 65, McClure. He was taken to CCNO.
Sunday, 5:20 p.m., a license plate was reported stolen from a trailer in the 1600 block of Ohio 65, McClure.
Sunday, 5:59 p.m., a purse was reported stolen in the 100 block of East Street, McClure.
Monday, 2:27 a.m., on Ohio 281, east of County Road 18, Flatrock Township, a vehicle driven by Zoee Froelich, 20, Oakwood, struck a raccoon. Damage was light to the vehicle.
Monday, 8:36 a.m., deputies responded to a report of loose horses running in the area of county roads 10 and D.
Monday, 2:43 p.m., an electric box was reportedly struck by a vehicle in the 900 block of South Perry Street, Napoleon.
Napoleon Police
Friday, 5:22 p.m., Charles Dickson, 42, Toledo, was arrested on a warrant for theft and taken to CCNO.
Saturday, 7:50 p.m., Betty Bostelman, 40, Napoleon, was cited for failure to reinstate following a traffic stop on the Maumee River bridge in the 300 block of South Perry Street.
Saturday, 8:34 p.m., Richard Bricker, 56, Napoleon, was charged with violating a temporary protection order and resisting arrest following a call to Knights Inn, 2395 Scott St. He was taken to CCNO.
Sunday, 10:25 a.m., a counterfeit bill was reportedly received at Dollar Tree, 1845 Scott St.
Sunday, 3:34 p.m., Connie Gruenhagen, 61, Defiance, was cited for expired registration following a traffic stop in the 900 block of Scott Street.
Sunday, 7:29 p.m., Amber Wilhelm, 31, Napoleon, was arrested on a warrant for theft and taken to CCNO.
Wauseon Police
Wednesday, 12:47 p.m., at West Chestnut and South Fulton streets, a northbound vehicle driven by Donna Stutzman, 83, Wauseon, reportedly entered the intersection on a red light and struck an eastbound vehicle driven by Faith Weber, 20, Wauseon. No injuries were reported. Damage was moderate to Stutzman's vehicle and heavy to Weber's. Stutzman was cited for failure to obey a traffic-control device.
Thursday, 3:44 p.m., in the 700 block of North Shoop Avenue, a northbound vehicle driven by Jacob Reyome, 20, Delta, struck the rear of a northbound vehicle driven by Lindsay Lutz, 55, Wauseon. No injuries were reported. Damage was light to both vehicles. Reyome was cited for assured clear distance.
• Fire
Defiance
Fire — Saturday, 6:45 p.m., firefighters responded to a report of unauthorized burning at 1221 Ayersville Ave. Crews cleared the scene at 7:05 p.m. once the fire was contained.
Fire — Monday, 12:04 p.m., firefighters responded to an alarm at 1506 Baltimore St.
Fire — Monday, 1:38 p.m., firefighters responded to a carbon monoxide alarm at 1904 Tanglewood Drive.
