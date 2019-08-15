• Police reports
State Patrol
Tuesday, 10:35 p.m., at Ohio 15 and U.S. 20A in Williams County's Madison Township, vehicles driven by Taylor Farias, 18, Edon, and Christina Barker, 34, Osseo, Mich., collided and came to rest off the roadway. Farias was taken to Mercy St. Vincent Medical Center, Toledo, with suspected serious injuries. Barker was taken by Williams County EMS to Community Hospitals and Wellness Centers, Montpelier for suspected minor injuries. Damage was heavy to both vehicles.
Defiance Sheriff
Tuesday, 9:19 a.m., Coty Daniel Fleming, 31, Manitou Beach, Mich., was arrested on a warrant from Defiance County Common Pleas Court.
Tuesday, 9:21 p.m., Jeremy Heil, 27, Defiance, was arrested on a warrant from Defiance County Probate Court.
Tuesday, 11:40 p.m., Tayvon Gilmer, 22, Toledo, was arrested on a warrant from Defiance Municipal Court.
Tuesday, 11:40 p.m., Jason Long, 39, Defiance, was arrested on a warrant from Defiance County Common Pleas Court.
Defiance Police
Tuesday, 6:21 p.m., at Ayersville and Ottawa avenues, a vehicle driven by Esmeralda Olbera, 67, 609 Elbert St., struck the rear of a stopped vehicle driven by Linda Verhoff, 64, Leipsic. Olbera was cited for assured clear distance. Damage was light to the vehicles.
Henry Sheriff
Wednesday, 1:16 p.m., a yard was vandalized on County Road T.
Napoleon Police
Tuesday, 9:25 a.m., a theft was reported at Dollar General, 125 W. Clinton St.
Tuesday, 11:12 a.m., a theft was reported in the 200 block of Maumee Lane.
Tuesday, 2:03 p.m., a theft was reported in the 100 block of North Street.
Tuesday, 3:25 p.m., a theft was reported in the 800 block of Monroe Street.
Wednesday, 1:18 a.m., Justin Schwable, 31, Napoleon, was charged with OVI, obstructing official business, aggravated menacing and disorderly conduct following a traffic stop on West Main Street and taken to CCNO.
Wednesday, 3 p.m., Amanda Trinh, 33, Napoleon, was charged with assault, criminal trespassing and violating a temporary protection order after an alleged incident in the 1400 block of East Riverview Avenue.
• Fires
Defiance
Fire — Wednesday, 6:38 a.m., firefighters were called to an electrical issue at 471 Pontiac Drive.
Fire — Wednesday, 1:31 p.m., firefighters were called to a trash fire at 640 Riverside Ave.
Napoleon
Fire — Wednesday, 7:59 p.m., firefighters were called to a smoldering utility pole at 00829 County Road 16B.
