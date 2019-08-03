• Police reports
Defiance Sheriff
July 26, 11:08 p.m., on Adams Ridge Road, near Allen Road, Adams Township, a southbound vehicle driven by Marylin Behrman, 83, 3026 Adams Ridge Road, struck a raccoon. Damage was light to the vehicle.
Sunday, 9:55 p.m., on Ohio 2, south of Blosser Road, Farmer Township, an eastbound vehicle driven by Derrick Liechty, 37, Bryan, struck a deer. Damage was light to the vehicle.
Monday, 4:23 p.m., a theft was reported in the 18000 block of Ohio 15.
Monday, 7:49 p.m., on Ohio 15, east of Stever Road, Noble Township, an eastbound vehicle driven by Brooke McNeal, 25, 704 Stratton Ave., traveled off the north side of the roadway, through a ditch and into a field. McNeal was treated at the scene by the Defiance Fire Department for possible minor injuries. Damage was heavy to the vehicle. McNeal was cited for failure to control.
Tuesday, 6:20 a.m., on Ohio 15, west of Flickinger Road, Washington Township, a southeast-bound vehicle driven by Valerie Hageman, 59, Bryan, struck a deer. Damage was moderate to the vehicle.
Wednesday, 11:18 a.m., on East Rolling Meadows Boulevard, west of Evergreen Drive, Noble Township, northeast-bound vehicles driven by George Roehrs, 50, Edgerton, and Jodi Burk, 48, 5108 Lake Shore Drive, collided. No injuries were reported. No damage was reported to Roehrs' vehicle, and damage was light to Burk's.
Defiance Police
Thursday, 11:50 a.m., a theft was reported in the 200 block of South Clinton Street.
Thursday, 4:08 p.m., a possible burglary was reported in the 400 block of Fourth Street.
Friday, 8:10 a.m., vandalism was reported in the 600 block of Perry Street.
Friday, 11:50 a.m., a theft was reported in the 800 block of South Clinton Street.
Friday, 1:10 p.m., a theft was reported in the 1800 block of East Second Street.
Henry Sheriff
Wednesday, 8:24 p.m., a mail scam was reported in the 020 block of County Road 16, Napoleon.
Wednesday, 6:29 p.m., Lyndsey Kregulka, 28, Napoleon, was charged with drug abuse following a call to the 100 block of High Street, Liberty Center.
Thursday, 6:24 p.m., Jesse Brown, 24, Napoleon, was arrested for a probation violation and taken to the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio (CCNO), rural Stryker.
Friday, 6:10 a.m., on Ohio 108, south of County Road K, Flatrock Township, a northbound vehicle driven by Levi Vance, 37, Holgate, struck a deer. Damage was moderate to the vehicle.
Friday, 1:07 p.m., Alan Kuhlman, 59, Holgate, was cited for reckless operation following a driving complaint on Railway Avenue, Holgate.
Napoleon Police
Thursday, 8:49 p.m., trespassing was reported in the 800 block of Oakwood Avenue. An investigation is pending.
Thursday, 9:40 a.m., telephone harassment was reported in the 1200 block of Dodd Street. An investigation is pending.
Friday, 12:32 a.m., officers assisted in searching for medium-sized, brown and black dog reported missing from the 1300 block of Woodlawn Avenue. The dog could not be located.
Friday, 10:16 a.m., Rhonda Bittinger, 49, Bryan, was cited for lanes of travel following a traffic crash at East Front and North Perry streets. Additional information was unavailable at press time.
Friday, 12:57 p.m., a street sign was struck by an unknown vehicle in the 800 block of Westmoreland Avenue.
Friday, 4:19 p.m., Celia Cortez, 36, Napoleon, was cited for failure to yield following a two-vehicle traffic crash at Filmore and Hobson streets. No injuries were reported. Additional information was unavailable at press time.
Friday, 4:52 p.m., officers responded to a report of a dog running loose in the area of West Main and Scott streets. The animal could not be located.
• Fires
Bryan
Fire — Friday, 3:22 p.m., firefighters were called to a structure fire at North Allen and East Trevitt streets. Additional information was unavailable at press time.
New Bavaria
Fire — Friday, 3:45 p.m., firefighters were called to a report of a semi on fire on Henry County Road 17, north of County Road C1. The Pleasant Township and Holgate fire departments also responded.
