• Police reports
State Patrol
Monday, 7:27 p.m., on Stever Road in Defiance County's Noble Township, a vehicle driven by Matthew Stark, 49, 02701 Evansport Road, struck a deer. Damage was light to the vehicle.
Defiance Sheriff
Oct. 8, 8:01 p.m., on Ohio 15 in Highland Township, a vehicle driven by Sandra Dockery, 64, Continental, struck a deer. Damage was light to the vehicle.
Thursday, 7:51 a.m., on County Road 424 in Richland Township, a vehicle driven by George Johnson, 83, Napoleon, struck a deer. Damage was moderate to the vehicle.
Thursday, 8:22 a.m., on Ohio 281 in Richland Township, a vehicle driven by Kimberly Campbell, 22, 2356 S. Clinton St., struck a deer. Damage was light to the vehicle.
Thursday, 4:33 p.m., on Casebeer-Miller Road in Milford Township, a vehicle driven by Donal Wonderly, 90, Hicksville, pulled from a private drive and struck a vehicle driven by Kelly Jones, 57, Hicksville. Wonderly was cited for failure to yield. Damage was moderate to the vehicles.
Thursday, 5:50 p.m., on East Second Street, a vehicle driven by Dale Latour, 55, Blissfield, Mich., pulled from a private drive and collided with a vehicle driven by Reece Hall, 18, Stryker. Hall was treated at the scene for minor injuries by South Richland EMS. Latour was cited for failure to yield. Damage was light to the Latour vehicle and moderate to the Hall vehicle.
Friday, 7:29 a.m., on Farmer-Mark Road in Farmer Township, a vehicle driven by Brian Myers, 39, Antwerp, struck a deer. Damage was moderate to the vehicle.
Friday, 1:30 p.m., a vandalism complaint was reported in the 26000 block of Elizabeth Avenue.
Saturday, 5:45 p.m., at Watson and Harding roads, a vehicle driven by Jennifer Ashbacher, 43, Oakwood, pulled into the path of a vehicle driven by William Merwin, 32, Rudolph, causing a collision. Ashbacher was cited for failure to yield. Damage was heavy to the vehicles.
Defiance Police
Friday, 10:52 a.m., a 2006 Ford F250 truck was reported stolen from Estle Chevrolet, 1515 N. Clinton St.
Friday, 9:33 p.m., a shoplifting complaint was reported at Walmart, 1804 N. Clinton St.
Friday, 10:43 p.m., a cellphone was reported stolen from the 1000 block of Harrison Avenue.
Sunday, 5:26 p.m., a shoplifting complaint was reported at Walmart, 1804 N. Clinton St.
Henry Sheriff
Friday, 2:12 p.m., on U.S. 24, a westbound semi driven by Ortikov Husniddin, 32, Houston, Texas, blew a front tire and went into the median, striking a sign. Damage was moderate to the semi.
Friday, 6:21 p.m., on Ohio 281, a vehicle driven by Braiden Showalter, 16, Montpelier, swerved to miss a deer and struck a ditch. Damage was moderate to the vehicle.
Friday, 9:07 p.m., Chayce Neumeier, 21, Malinta, was charged with violating a temporary protection order after an alleged incident in the 00600 block of County Road 17, and taken to CCNO.
Saturday, 6:23 p.m., on Ohio 281, a vehicle driven by Theresa Bortz, 80, Napoleon, pulled into the path of a vehicle driven by Jerry Hoffman, 64, Leipsic, causing a collision. Bortz was cited for failure to yield. Damage was moderate to the Hoffman vehicle and light to the Bortz vehicle.
Sunday, 9:19 p.m., on U.S. 6, a vehicle driven by Brian Ruggiero, 45, Bowling Green, struck a deer. Damage was heavy to the vehicle.
Sunday, 10:14 p.m., on County Road 424, a vehicle driven by Rebecca Samples, 21, 1010 1/2 Harrison Ave., Defiance, struck a deer. Damage was heavy to the vehicle.
Monday, 8:55 a.m., Allan Hoops, 36, Deshler, was charged with receiving stolen property and theft after an alleged incident in the 100 block of West North Street, Deshler.
Napoleon Police
Friday, 12:56 p.m., an assault was reported in the 200 block of West Barnes Avenue and remains under investigation.
Friday, 2:33 p.m., a theft was reported in the 1400 block of Scott Street.
Friday, 9:09 p.m., Ethan Dunakin, 26, Napoleon, was charged with violating probation after an alleged incident in the city.
Saturday, 4:14 p.m., Jared Lambert, 29, Napoleon, was charged with violating probation after an alleged incident in the city.
Saturday, 7:43 p.m., John Bockelman, 33, Wauseon, was charged with disorderly conduct after an alleged incident in the 600 block of East Riverview Avenue. At 9:45 p.m., he was cited for physical control following a traffic stop at Cliff and Short streets.
Sunday, 9:55 a.m., money was reported stolen from Chief Supermarket, 1247 Scott St.
Sunday, 3:01 p.m., a window was reported broken in the 500 block of Huddle Road.
Monday, 7:44 a.m., Sandra Perez, 38, Napoleon, was arrested on a warrant.
Monday, 8:41 a.m., money was reported stolen from purses in the 1600 block of East Riverview Avenue.
Monday, 9:11 a.m., an aggravated menacing incident was reported in the 1800 block of Oakwood Avenue.
• Fires
Defiance
Fire — Saturday, 1:45 a.m., firefighters were called to an alarm at 1983 S. Jefferson Ave.
Fire — Saturday, 4:19 a.m., firefighters were called to a carbon monoxide investigation at 1190 Precision Way.
Fire — Saturday, 7:46 a.m., firefighters were called to an alarm at 605 Corwin St.
Fire — Saturday, 8:58 a.m., firefighters were called to an alarm at 180 Grand Ave.
Fire — Sunday, 9:25 a.m., firefighters were called to a report of smoke from a wood-burning stove at 829 E. Second St.
Highland Township
Fire — Saturday. 7:50 p.m., firefighters were called to a report of someone burning a trailer at 27068 Hoffman Road.
Malinta
Fire — Friday, 9:18 p.m., firefighters were called to 106 S. Henry St. for a report of an electrical light on fire.
