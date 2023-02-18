Area police reports
State patrol---
Feb. 11, 7 p.m., near milepost 14 on Ohio 34 in Williams County's Center Township, an eastbound vehicle driven by Sheila Allen, 53, Montpelier, sustained moderate damage when it struck a deer.
Tuesday, 4:41 p.m., at U.S. 6 and Ohio 66 in Williams County's Springfield Township, a northbound vehicle driven by Timothy Green, 46, Hillsdale, Mich., struck the rear of a vehicle driven by Donna Street, 53, Bellevue, Mich. Both vehicles had light damage, and Green was cited for assured clear distance ahead.
Wednesday, 7:22 p.m., near milepost 17 on Ohio 2 in Williams County's Springfield Township, an eastbound vehicle driven by William Reimund, 74, Napoleon, sustained light damage when it struck a deer.
Defiance sheriff---
Tuesday, 4:37 p.m., on Buckskin Road, east of Glenburg Road in Noble Township, an eastbound vehicle driven by Delisa Smith, 55, 611 Riverside Ave., sustained light damage when a deer struck it.
Defiance police---
Feb. 10, 3:54 p.m., CCNO, Devin Cooksey, 21, Montpelier, was served a warrant from Defiance Municipal Court.
Tuesday, 4:04 p.m., at Carpenter Road and Stadium Drive, a northbound vehicle driven by Selina Gile, 38, 530 Three Rivers Court, struck an eastbound vehicle driven by Tyler Cruz, 22, 03017 Ohio 66 south, as Cruz's vehicle attempted a left turn in front of Gile's. Both vehicles had light damage, and Cruz was cited for failure to yield.
Tuesday, 8:14 p.m., at Clinton Street and Sessions Avenue, a southbound vehicle driven by Tessa Yoho, 45, 19906 Ohio 111, struck the rear of a vehicle driven by Scott Leatherman, 54, 471 Pontiac Drive. Both vehicles had light damage, and Yoho was cited for assured clear distance ahead.
Wednesday, 1:59 a.m., at 19492 Ohio 637, Auglaize Township, Paulding County, Ernest Hall, 59, Hicksville, was served a warrant from Defiance Municipal Court and taken to CCNO.
Wednesday, 7:24 p.m., at 1368 Moll Ave., Nancy Keezer, 67, 1368 Moll Ave., was cited for disorderly conduct and released.
Thursday, 4:39 p.m., at Clinton Street and Sessions Avenue, a southbound vehicle driven by Aaron Stewart, 21, Napoleon, struck the rear of a vehicle driven by Pamela Sanford, 62, 15125 Power Dam Road. Both vehicles had light damage, and Stewart was cited for assured clear distance.
Henry sheriff---
Wednesday, 4:44 a.m., on County Road D, near County Road 5 in Bartlow Township, a westbound vehicle driven by Wilfredo Cerrato, 55, Napoleon, sustained heavy damage when it struck a deer and then drove off the roadway to the south and became stuck in a ditch.
Wednesday, 5:22 p.m., at U.S. 6 and County Road 24 in Ridgeville Township, a westbound semi driven by Casey Robinson, 45, Indianapolis, attempted a left turn, crossed the center line and struck a stopped, northbound vehicle driven by Regina Dix, 53, Stryker. Both vehicles had light damage.
Napoleon police---
Wednesday, 7:47 a.m., at 1800 Oakwood Ave., Shane Ingle, 37, no known address, was arrested for domestic violence and taken to CCNO.
Wednesday, 5:52 p.m., just past 206 Washington St., a vehicle driven by Beverly Homan, 81, Napoleon, exited a private drive and struck a parked, unoccupied vehicle owned by Kyrstin McMahan, Napoleon. Homan's vehicle had moderate damage and McMahan's had light damage.
Wednesday, 7:10 p.m., on East Riverview Avenue, west of Enterprise Avenue, a westbound vehicle driven by Nolan Shank, 80, McClure, sustained light damage when it was struck by a deer.
Friday, 12:41 a.m., at 230 Lagrange St., Thomas Kelly, 57, Napoleon, was cited for criminal trespassing.
Friday, 1:33 a.m., at Kolbe and Scott streets, Isaiah Hazlett, 24, Fostoria, was arrested on multiple failure to appear warrants and taken to CCNO.
Paulding sheriff---
Wednesday, 7:11 p.m., on Ohio 111, west of Township Road 93 in Paulding Township, a westbound vehicle driven by Michael Wobler, 73, Antwerp, sustained light damage when it was struck by a deer.
Wednesday, 11:15 p.m., on Ohio 613, east of County Road 33 in Benton Township, an eastbound vehicle driven by Tina Payne, 50, Payne, sustained moderate damage when it struck a deer.
Thursday, 4:59 a.m., on County Road 108, west of Ohio 637 in Jackson Township, an eastbound vehicle driven by Micah Bolter, 26, Paulding, sustained heavy damage when it struck two deer.
Paulding police---
Feb. 10, 3:29 p.m., at West Jackson and North Williams streets, a westbound vehicle driven by Kenneth Jewell, 55, Cecil, attempted to turn north onto Williams Street when it was struck by a northbound vehicle driven by Alyssia Wilson, 16, Paulding. Wilson's vehicle continued off the roadway, north of the intersection and struck a utility pole, coming to rest at 209 N. Williams St. Wilson had suspected minor injuries, but was not treated. Both vehicles had moderate damage.
Fulton sheriff---
Monday, 5:55 a.m., on County Road 24 in German Township, a southbound vehicle driven by Benjamin Sly, 39, Fayette, sustained moderate damage when it struck a deer.
Wauseon police---
Feb. 11, 2:26 p.m., on the roadway in front of 1489 Shoop Ave., a southbound vehicle driven by David Nofziger, 38, Geneva, was struck by an eastbound vehicle, driven by Shannon Garrow, 45, Wauseon, as it attempted to exit a private drive. Nofziger and passenger, Stacy Nofziger, 37, Geneva, both were treated by Wauseon EMS at the scene for possible injuries. Both vehicles had heavy damage, and Garrow was cited for failure to yield.
Fire
Defiance---
Friday, 11:03 a.m., firefighters were called to a possible structure fire at 319 Hopkins St. Noble Township, South Richland and Highland fire departments were called for mutual aid. No smoke or flames were observed upon arrival and the residents had evacuated before firefighters arrived. At approximately 11:15 a.m. firefighters determined there was no threat of fire. Mutual aid was called off and firefighters returned to station.
