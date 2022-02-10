• Area Police Reports
State Patrol
Feb. 2, 7:21 a.m., at milepost 4 on U.S. 20A in Fulton County's German Township, a westbound vehicle driven by Zachary Isaacson, 20, Whitehouse, crossed the center line and struck an eastbound vehicle driven by Christopher Gilts, 55, Perrysburg. Gilts was taken by Archbold Rescue to Fulton County Health Center for suspected minor injuries. Both vehicles had disabling damage and Isaacson was cited for crossing over a marked lane.
Monday, 6:36 a.m., at milepost 9 on U.S. 6 in Williams County's Center Township, an eastbound vehicle driven by Steven Kuhn, 22, Montpelier, sustained functional damage when it struck a deer.
Henry Sheriff
Monday, 4:03 p.m., at Ohio routes 18 and 108 in Holgate, a stopped vehicle driven by Michael Rosebrock, 73, Holgate, backed up and struck the front of a vehicle driven by Karen Thomas, 53, Napoleon. Light damage was caused to both vehicles.
Monday, 7:54 p.m., on County Road 14 in Flatrock Township, a vehicle driven by Beth Saneholtz, 36, Napoleon, sustained functional damage when it struck a deer in the roadway.
Wednesday, 7:04 a.m., on Ohio 281 in Flatrock Township, an eastbound vehicle driven by Steven Blankmeier, 66, Continental, sustained disabling damage when it struck a deer that entered the roadway.
Wednesday, 7:18 a.m., at 8-217 County Road N in Harrison Township, an eastbound vehicle driven by Diane Labie, 75, Napoleon, sustained disabling damage when it struck an icy patch in the roadway and exited into a field where it struck a utility pole and then a mailbox. Labie was taken by McClure Rescue to Wood County Hospital for suspected serious injuries.
Napoleon Police
Monday, 11:54 a.m., at 57 Sunnydale Lane, Coutrell Jones, 50, Napoleon, was arrested on felonious assault and domestic violence warrants.
Monday, 2:53 p.m., at 1000-B Dodd St., Matthew Baldridge, 23, Portage, was arrested on a police department warrant from Bowling Green.
Monday, 11 p.m., at 338 Union St., Danny Dunbar, 23, Napoleon, was arrested on a warrant from the Ohio State Highway Patrol and transferred to their custody.
Monday, 11:13 p.m., at 338 Union St., Morgan Jones, 21, Napoleon, was arrested for possession of drugs and taken to CCNO.
Paulding Sheriff
Feb.3, 2:15 p.m., on Ohio 613 at East Elm Street in Jackson Township, a westbound vehicle driven by Randy Ruder, 60, Paulding, sustained disabling damage when it left the north side of the roadway and struck a utility pole. Ruder was cited with failure to control.
Friday, 7:57 p.m., on County Road 12 west of County Road 151 in Latty Township, a westbound vehicle driven by Kaden Woolbright, 17, Grover Hill, sustained disabling damage when it left the north side of the roadway and struck a ditch. Woolbright was cited with failure to control.
Friday, 11:13 p.m., on Ohio 111 north of Township Road 198 in Auglaize Township, a southbound vehicle driven by Michael Humphreys, 41, 1746 Greenhouse Ave., Apt. 3, Defiance, sustained functional damage when it struck a downed powerline hanging above the road.
Sunday, 7:10 p.m., on Ohio 49 just north of Township Road 134 in Harrison Township, a vehicle driven by Jacob Savina, 19, Antwerp, sustained light damage when it struck a dog that ran into the roadway.
Sunday, 9:54 p.m., on U.S. 127 south of County Road 180 in Crane Township, a southbound vehicle driven by Douglas Bair, 37, Bryan, sustained light damage when it struck a deer that ran into the roadway.
Monday, 7:27 p.m., on Ohio 111 west of County Road 93 in Paulding Township, an eastbound vehicle driven by Kristina Stallkamp, 59, Paulding, sustained light damage when it struck a deer that entered the roadway.
Tuesday, 9:09 p.m., on Ohio 66 about 1/4 mile south of County Road 140 in Brown Township, a southbound vehicle driven by Andrea Greve, 34, Oakwood, sustained functional damage when it struck a deer that entered the roadway.
Paulding Police
Tuesday, 1:30 p.m., at Dooley Drive and Emerald Road, a vehicle driven by Amy Neamon, 52, Paulding, struck the rear of a vehicle driven by Richard Ringler, 67, Paulding. Neamon's vehicle sustained functional damage and Ringler's vehicle had light damage. Neamon was cited with a speeding violation.
Fulton Sheriff
Feb. 2, 4:47 p.m., on County Road 14 in Clinton Township, a northbound vehicle driven by Lawrence Flory, 79, Wauseon, sustained disabling damage when it left the east side of the roadway and struck a utility pole.
Feb. 2, 5:24 p.m., on U.S. 20A in Clinton Township, a westbound vehicle driven by Dallin Briskey, 20, Wauseon, was stopped in the roadway to turn left, a second vehicle driven by Roger Wolfram, 56, Wauseon, was stopped behind Briskey’s vehicle. A third vehicle driven by Connie Snider, 62, Fayette, struck the rear of Wolfram’s vehicle and forced that vehicle into Briskey’s. Both Briskey’s and Wolfram’s vehicles had light damage. Snider’s vehicle was disabled. Snider was cited with failure to control.
Feb. 3, 7:14 p.m., on Ohio 108 in Clinton Township, a southbound Freightliner truck driven by Seid Aman, 30, Hartford, Conn., sustained disabling damage when in snow- and ice-covered road conditions it left the roadway and overturned onto the passenger side. Aman was taken by ALS-81 to Fulton County Health Center for possible injuries.
Saturday, 8:22 p.m., on County Road 24 in German Township, a northbound vehicle driven by David Stoltzfus, 62, Archbold, sustained disabling damage when it struck a deer that entered the roadway.
Tuesday, 5:06 a.m., on County Road A in German Township, a westbound vehicle driven by Adam Borer, 43, Archbold, sustained functional damage when it struck a deer in the roadway.
Wauseon Police
Feb. 3, 9:29 p.m., at 915 Fairway Lane, a City of Wauseon vehicle driven by Michael Ruby, 36, Wauseon, backed from the driveway and struck/damaged the mailbox at 910 Fairway Lane. There was no damage to the vehicle.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.