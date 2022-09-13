Area police reports
Defiance sheriff---
Sept. 5, 8:26 p.m., on County Road 424, east of Jacobs Trail Road in Delaware Township, an eastbound vehicle driven by Annamarie Mudel, 66, 514 Washington Ave., sustained light damage when it struck a deer.
Defiance police---
Sept. 3, 3:20 p.m., at 1804 N. Clinton St., Anthony Brown, 34, Pioneer, was arrested for theft and released.
Friday, 9:16 a.m., at 720 N. Clinton St., a southbound vehicle driven by Grace Rowland, 22, Napoleon, struck the rear of a vehicle driven by Sonya Showalter, 45, Grover Hill. Rowland's vehicle had light damage and Showalter's had no visible damage.
Friday, 4:34 p.m., on Harrison Avenue in the 700 block, an eastbound, stopped vehicle driven by Shauna Houck, 29, Paulding, was sideswiped by a westbound vehicle driven by Armon Helton, 43, 752 Harrison Ave. Both vehicles had light damage, and Helton was cited for failure to control and weaving.
Saturday, 7:50 p.m., at 1500 N. Clinton St., Jackson Meter, 14366 Ohio 111, was arrested for disorderly conduct and telecommunications harassment, and taken to CCNO.
Sunday, 9:15 p.m., at CCNO, Buddy Myers, 62, Grelton, was issued a warrant from Henry County for failure to appear.
Henry sheriff---
Thursday, 4:20 a.m., at county roads S and 14B in Freedom Township, a northbound vehicle driven by Rachael Wolfrum, 27, Napoleon, sustained moderate damage when it came to rest in a bean field to the north of the T-intersection. Wolfrum was cited for failure to yield and criminal damaging.
Thursday, 5:30 a.m., at Maple Street and Pleasantview Drive, Liberty Center, a northbound, unidentified vehicle struck an eastbound vehicle driven by Isaiah Wilkie, 18, Liberty Center. The unidentified vehicle then left the scene before authorities could respond. Wilkie's vehicle had moderate damage.
Friday, 10:02 a.m., on County Road 7, just south of County Road G in Pleasant Township, a northbound vehicle driven by Linda Sines, 59, Hamler, sustained light damage when it crossed the center line, left the west side of the roadway and came to rest in a ditch. Sines was cited for failure to control.
Friday, 8:52 p.m., at Ohio 109 and U.S 6 in Harrison Township, an eastbound vehicle driven by Fawn Campbell, 33, Wauseon, struck a northbound vehicle driven by Skylar Gomoll, 20, Delta. Gomoll was taken by McClure Fire and Rescue to Henry County Hospital for possible injuries. Both vehicles had disabling damage, and Gomoll was cited for failure to yield.
Saturday, 4:11 p.m., at I-715 County Road 15, Napoleon, Justin Rowe, 34, Holgate, was cited for telephone harassment.
Sunday, 12:45 p.m., on County Road 17C in Flatrock Township, a southbound vehicle driven by Douglas Damman, 66, Napoleon, sustained light damage when it struck a deer.
Napoleon police---
Thursday, 4:17 p.m., at Scott and Shelby streets, a southbound vehicle driven by Nicole Wilson, 22, Napoleon, sideswiped a southbound vehicle driven by Peggy Weber, 67, Hamler.
Saturday, 11:08 a.m., at 489 Independence Drive, Chad Estep, 48, no known address, was charged with receiving stolen property and two counts of aggravated menacing, and taken to CCNO.
Saturday, 8:16 p.m., at 905 American Road, Ashley Carter, 28, Napoleon, was arrested for trafficking and theft, while Dakota Embry, 24, Napoleon, was arrested for possession of drugs. Both were taken to CCNO.
Sunday, 8:10 a.m., at 408 Wisteria Lane, Thomas Miller, 18, Napoleon, was charged with domestic violence and taken to CCNO.
Sunday, 3:38 p.m., at CCNO, warrants were served to Thomas Miller, 18, Napoleon; Ashley Carter, 28, Napoleon; and Dakota Embry, 24, Napoleon.
Paulding sheriff---
Saturday, 1:46 p.m., on U.S. 127, just north of Township Road 200 in Crane Township, a southbound vehicle driven by Duwayne Schroeder, 59, Spencerville, Ind., sustained moderate damage when it struck a deer.
Paulding police---
Thursday, 11:15 p.m., at 855 Flatrock Drive, a northbound vehicle driven by Darren Manz, 25, Paulding, sustained moderate damage when it struck a deer and then left the roadway on the east side and struck a utility pole.
Fulton sheriff---
Friday, 12:38 p.m., at Ohio 108 and County Road H in Clinton Township, a southbound vehicle pulling a trailer driven by Ronald Holdeman, 77, Swanton, slowed to make a left turn and was overtaken by a motorcycle driven by Jordan Zuidema, 37, Wauseon. Holdeman's vehicle struck the motorcycle and both vehicles had light damage. Zuidema was taken by Wauseon ALS 8-2 to Fulton County Health Center for suspected minor injuries.
Saturday, 1:43 p.m., at county roads 24 and B in German Township, a northbound vehicle driven by Logan Doriot, 22, Stryker, attempted a left turn and was struck by a southbound vehicle driven by Jack Lugbill, 73, Archbold. Both vehicles had moderate damage, and Doriot was cited for failure to yield.
Fire
Defiance---
Saturday, 8:52 p.m., firefighters were dispatched a reported structure fire on Summit Street. While en route dispatched advised it was not a structure fire, but a resident cooking on a grill. All units were cancelled and returned to station.
