• Police reports
State Patrol
Monday, 12:12 p.m., on county Road 24 in Williams County's Springfield Township, a dump truck driven by Garett Krasula, 22, Wauseon, struck a power wire. No damage reported to the vehicle. Krasula was cited with driving a vehicle over height.
Wednesday, 1:15 p.m., on Ohio 613 in Paulding County's Benton Township, an eastbound vehicle driven by Gary Kreischer, 61, Convoy, in attempting to avoid a deer, went off the south side of the road and struck a ditch. Damage to the vehicle was light.
Wednesday, 4:17 p.m., on County Road 12.5 in Williams County's Center Township, a northbound vehicle driven by Jacob Bori, 30, Richmond, Texas, struck a southbound vehicle driven by Ashley Dilyard, 28, Bryan. Dilyard's vehicle had moderate damage; Bori's vehicle had heavy damage. Dilyard was cited for failure to yield when turning left. Bori and passenger, Sean Sturtevant, 32, Canton, Mich., were treated at the scene for suspected minor injury. A second passenger, Imogen Van Der Werff, 27, Houston, Texas, was treated for possible injury. Bryan City EMS responded to the accident.
Friday, 5:35 a.m., on Ohio 613 near mile marker 22 in Paulding County's Benton Township, a vehicle driven by Rocky Clark, 68, Ottawa, sustained moderate damage when it struck a deer.
Defiance Sheriff
June 6, 9:47 p.m., at 13536 Fullmer Road, Joseph Brinkley, 34, Degler Street address, and Amand Brinkley, 32, Fullmer Road trailer park, were arrested for disorderly conduct.
Thursday, 10:49 a.m., at 329 Aspen Terrace Drive, Jacqueline McMillen, 55, Aspen Terrace address, was served a warrant from the Defiance Municipal Court.
Thursday, 5:52 p.m., at 324 Perry St., James Gibson, 48, Defiance address, was served a warrant on indictment.
Thursday, 6:22 p.m., at the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio, rural Stryker, warrants on indictment were served to: Josh Grimes, 33, Hicksville; Tori Knicley, 26, no known address; Theodore Dennis Jr., 46, Alvordton; Elijah Reinbolt, 31, Defiance address; and Joshua Black, 41, Defiance address.
Thursday, 7:28 p.m., at 14029 Karnes Road, Austin Phillips, 39, Defiance address, was arrested for domestic violence and taken to CCNO.
Defiance Police
Saturday, 2:14 p.m., at 815 Nicholas St., Marvin Fockler, 64, 819 Nicholas St., was served a summons for aggravated menacing and resisting arrest.
Monday, 3:57 p.m., at 115 Seneca St., Tre Vasquez, 28, 1218 Myrna St., was cited for disorderly conduct.
Monday, 9:05 p.m., at 717 Pierce St., Christopher Forry, 32, 517 Pierce St., as arrested for felonious assault and taken to CCNO.
Tuesday, 6:57 p.m., at Second and Clinton streets, a vehicle driven by Chance Lichty, 26, 714 Jefferson Ave., struck the rear of a vehicle driven by Kenneth Herzog, 72, 13475 South Ohio 15. Damage to both vehicles was light. Lichty was cited with failure to allow clear distance ahead.
Wednesday, 1:54 p.m., at Second Street between Douglas and Highland streets, a vehicle driven by Belmar Reliford, 86, 13640 Guy Ave., struck a vehicle driven by Debra Good, 66, 1669 Twin Drive. Damage to both vehicles was light.
Friday, 1:29 p.m., at Second Street and Washington Avenue, a vehicle driven by Mikel Dietsch, 31, Montpelier, was struck in the rear by a vehicle driven by Amanda West, 39, 426 W. High St. Damage to both vehicles was light. West was cited with failure to allow clear distance ahead.
Hicksville Police
Tuesday, 1:27 p.m., at 713 N. Main St., a vehicle driven by Sierra Whitehead, 20, Hicksville, left the roadway and struck two stumps in a private property before reentering the roadway and coming to rest. Damage to the vehicle was moderate. Whitehead was cited with operating a vehicle without reasonable control.
Henry Sheriff
Wednesday, 4:53 p.m., on U.S. 24 near mile marker 39 in Napoleon Township, a vehicle driven by Brendon Imhoof, 1983 Jefferson Ave., went off the road and came to rest in a ditch. Damage to the vehicle was light, and Imhoof was cited for operating the vehicle without reasonable control.
Wednesday, 5:25 p.m., on Ohio 18 in Flatrock Township, an eastbound vehicle towing an anhydrous tank, driven by Levi Gustwiller, 22, Holgate, was struck by a vehicle driven by Brookeann Rosebrook, 40, Holgate. Rosebrook was taken by Holgate EMS to Mercy Defiance Hospital for possible injury. She was cited for failure to allow clear distance ahead. Three minor passengers with Rosebrook were also taken by Holgate EMS to Mercy Defiance Hospital: Colton Rosebrook, 12, Lola Rosebrook, 10, and Daisey Rosebrook, 2, all of Holgate.
Napoleon Police
Wednesday, 10:04 a.m., at 505 S. Perry St., Tyler Guelde, 33, Napoleon was charged with misdemeanor assault and issued a summons to court for the charge.
Wednesday, 6:18 p.m., at 848 Scott St., Deivy Umana-Martinez, 22, Napoleon, was arrested for aggravated menacing and criminal trespassing.
Thursday, at midnight, at 901 Clairmont Ave., Daniel Vajen, 50, Napoleon, was arrested for public indecency and taken to CCNO.
Thursday, 8:50 a.m., at 179 E. Maumee Ave., Keith Lepper, 39, no permanent address, was arrested on a warrant from Bryan Police and transferred to authorities there.
Friday, 12:36 a.m., at 777 Scott St., during a traffic stop, Rodney Garza, 31, Bryan, was cited for driving under suspension.
Paulding Sheriff
Tuesday, 12:17 p.m., on Ohio 111 in Emerald Township, an eastbound farm vehicle pulling a farm implement, driven by Alex Straley, 30, Paulding, struck a westbound vehicle, driven by Randall Short, 57, Archbold, on the driver's side, causing moderate damage to Short's vehicle.
Wednesday, 6:30 a.m., on County Road 180 in Crane Township, an eastbound vehicle driven by Cynthia Peters, 53, Paulding, struck a deer. Damage to the vehicle was moderate.
Wednesday, 1:30 p.m., on U.S. 24 near mile post 12 in Crane Township, a deer was struck in the eastbound lane by a vehicle driven by Alexander Sharp, 35, Detroit, Mich. Reported damage to the vehicle was heavy.
Wednesday, 5:02 p.m., on County Road 177 in Brown Township, a southbound vehicle driven by Rian James, 22, Paulding, went off the roadway on the west, struck a culvert and into the residence at 8581 County Road 177, coming to rest against a small tree. James was taken by Oakwood EMS to ProMedica Defiance Regional Hospital for possible injury. Damage to the vehicle was heavy, and James was cited with failure to control.
Fulton Sheriff
Wednesday, 2:28 p.m., at County Road A and County Road 21 in German Township, a vehicle driven by John Whitaker, 76, Toledo, did not yield at a stop sign and a vehicle driven by Mitchell Ginoza, 29, Wauseon, attempted to avoid collision. Ginoza's vehicle ran off the road, struck a post and came to rest in a field. No damage to Whitaker's vehicle; heavy damage to Ginoza's vehicle.
• Fire
Continental
Fire — Thursday, 1:22 p.m., firefighters were called to 23615 Putnam County Road C to extinguish debris from a previously torn down barn that had rekindled. The property owner had burned the debris on Monday. Miller City and Oakwood fire departments provided mutual aid.
