Area police reports:
State patrol---
Tuesday, 7 p.m., at milepost 7 on Ohio 613 in Paulding County's Harrison Township, an eastbound vehicle driven by Scott Strahley, 51, Paulding, sustained disabling damage when it struck a deer.
Defiance sheriff---
Saturday, 7:21 a.m., on Defiance-Williams County Line Road in Washington Township, an eastbound vehicle driven by Paul Mansfield, 29, 05479 The Bend Road, sustained moderate damage when it struck a horse that ran into the roadway. The horse's owner, Dennis Caryer, was charged with animals running at large.
Defiance police---
Saturday, 8:31 a.m., at 413 Tacoma Ave., Hunger Schomacker, 23, Bryan, was cited for disorderly conduct and criminal trespassing, and released.
Saturday, 1:46 p.m., at Jefferson and Rosewood avenues, a southbound vehicle driven by Julie McGough, 57, 1983 Jefferson Ave., was struck by a vehicle driven by Shada Rohlf, 48, 24841 County Road 10, and both vehicles sustained light damage. Rohlf was cited for failure to yield.
Saturday, 8:20 p.m., at 1804 N. Clinton St., Joshua Bryant, 35, 15650 Highland Center Road, was cited for theft, and released.
Monday, 10:01 p.m., at 352 E. Rosewood Ave., Aaron King, 50, 1983 S. Jefferson Ave., was arrested for disorderly conduct while intoxicated and taken to CCNO.
Tuesday, 7:37 p.m., on South Jefferson Road at the roundabout at Palmer Drive, a southbound motorcycle driven by Justin Cunningham, 31, 24509 Watson Road, sustained moderate damage when Cunningham fell asleep and lost control, struck the curb and was ejected. He was taken by Defiance Fire Department to Mercy-Defiance Hospital for suspected serious injuries. Cunningham was cited for failure to control.
Napoleon police---
Sunday, midnight, on U.S. 24 in Napoleon, a westbound vehicle driven by Gerald Daniels, 72, Grand Rapids, sustained disabling damage when it struck a deer.
Tuesday, 7:21 p.m., at 12-773 County Route 10, Campbell's, Daniel Stauffer, 27, Ottawa, was arrested for OVI and trafficking in drugs.
Napoleon sheriff---
Tuesday, 5:42 a.m., at 1429 County Road W in Washington Township, an eastbound vehicle driven by Lance Sidel, 47, Liberty Center, sustained moderate damage when it struck a pile of stones in the roadway and crossed over the center line where it came to rest.
Napoleon police---
Monday, 12:22 p.m., at 612 Leonard St., Ashley Deeds, 34, Napoleon, was arrested on a warrant from Fulton County.
Tuesday, 5:14 a.m., at 619 Daggett Drive, Ashley Rodriguez, 28, Napoleon, was arrested on a warrant from the Napoleon Police Department, and taken to CCNO.
Paulding police---
Monday, 5:30 p.m., at Dooley Drive and Williams Street, a vehicle driven by Crystal Zehr, 39, Paulding, turned left onto Williams Street and was struck by a vehicle exiting McDonald's that was driven by Robert Noneman, 77, Paulding. Zehr's vehicle was disabled and Noneman's had light damage. Zehr was taken by Paulding EMS to ProMedica Defiance Regional Hospital for suspected minor injuries.
