• Police reports
State Patrol
Aug. 24, 8:30 a.m., at County Road S and Domersville Road in Defiance County's Adams Township, a vehicle driven by Megan Alvarez, 16, 102 Biede Place, struck a vehicle driven by Brian Krol, 51, North Judson, Ind. Damage to Krol's vehicle was light, and Alvarez' vehicle had heavy damage. Alvarez was taken by Ridgeville Township EMS to Mercy-Defiance Hospital for suspected injuries. Two others were taken to Mercy-Defiance Hospital for suspected minor injuries: Jayce Hall, 16, 825 Lincoln Drive, and Thomas Auer, 16, 1573 Woodhurst Drive, were taken by Archbold Fire and EMS. Krol was cited with failure to yield at a stop sign.
Wednesday, 8:24 p.m., on County Road C in Williams County's Springfield Township, a vehicle driven by Ted Rupp, 88, Stryker, sustained light damage after striking a deer.
Thursday, 5:27 p.m., at milepost 7 near 30723 Ohio 281 in Defiance County's Richland Township, a vehicle driven by John Mobley, 50, 8356 Ohio 15 Apt. 12, struck a vehicle driven by Alexander Chandler, 24, 1216 Emory Street, and a vehicle driven by Emily Waisner, 31, Holgate. Rosemae Chandler, infant, 1216 Emory St., passenger in Chandler's vehicle, was taken to Mercy-Defiance Hospital by Richland Township EMS for possible injuries; and Kacey Waisner, 2, Holgate, passenge of Waisner's vehicle was taken by Richland Township EMS to Mercy-Defiance Hospital for possible injury. All three vehicles had heavy damage. Chandler was cited with failure to yield right of way on a left turn.
Saturday, 6:22 a.m., at milepost 14 on Ohio 34 in Williams County's Center Township, a vehicle driven by Dustin Crone, 33, Edon, sustained light damage after striking a deer.
Defiance Sheriff
Aug. 24, 1:32 p.m., at Watson and Dohoney roads in Highland Township, a vehicle driven by Lori Gordon, 49, 26329 Bowman Road, struck a vehicle driven by Tamara Aguilera, 19, 1687 Cross Creek Lane. Aguilera was taken by Highland Township Fire and Rescue to ProMedica-Defiance Regional Hospital for suspected minor injuries. Gordon was cited with failure to yield at a stop sign. Gordon's vehicle had moderate damage and Aguilera's had heavy damage.
Friday, 7:04 a.m., at 113 Biede St., Amanda Brinkley, 32, Defiance, was served a warrant from Fulton County and she posted bond and was released.
Friday, 10:40 a.m., on Scott Road in Washington Township, a vehicle driven by Morgan Todd, 20, Wauseon, sustained light damage when it struck a deer.
Friday, 4:28 p.m., at 221 S. Clinton St., Adam Kissner, 30, East Broadway Street, was arrested on a warrant from the Defiance County Court of Common Pleas and taken to CCNO.
Friday, 9:39 p.m., at the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio, rural Stryker, Cortney Hackney, 29, Napoleon, was issued a warrant from the Defiance Municipal Court.
Saturday, 1:36 p.m., at 15447 Mud Creek Road, Ney, Rick Fuller, 63, Defiance, was arrested for falsification and released.
Defiance Police
Friday, 9:58 p.m., at 2127 Baltimore St., Kenneth Marckel, 58, 12688 Wolf Road, was arrested for domestic violence and taken to CCNO.
Friday, 11:43 p.m., at 1983 Jefferson Ave., Maurice Washington, 46, 1582 S. Clinton St., was cited with obstructing official business, and arrested on a probation violation and taken to CCNO.
Sunday, 9:12 p.m., at 635 Emmett St., Jackie McCoy, 35, same address, was arrested for domestic violence and taken to CCNO.
Monday, 12:01 p.m., at 400 Carter Road, Ashley Cole, 31, 952 Madison Ave., was arrested on a probation violation and taken to CCNO.
Henry Sheriff
Friday, 6:30 p.m., at milepost 43 on U.S. 6 in Liberty Township, a vehicle driven by Yan Gu, 31, Urbana, Ill., left the roadway and struck a guardrail, coming to rest on the roadway. She was treated at the scene by Liberty Rescue for suspected minor injuries. Damage to the vehicle was heavy.
Friday, 8:35 p.m., on County Road 14B in Napoleon, a southbound vehicle driven by Christopher Borstelman, 35, Holgate, went off the roadway and struck a ditch. He was taken by Napoleon Fire and Rescue to Henry County Hospital for possible injuries. The vehicle had heavy damage, and Borstelman was cited with driving under suspension and OVI.
Saturday, 2:31 a.m., at 773 Ohio 110, Napoleon, Ryan Schalk, 49, Bowling Green, was cited with OVI.
Sunday, 12:56 a.m., at County roads 19 and B, New Bavaria, Chad Etgen, 32, Delphos, was cited with OVI.
Monday, 2:39 a.m., at 550 Union St., McClure, Spencer Tuckerman, 33, McClure, was arrested on a warrant and taken to CCNO.
Napoleon Police
Thursday, 7:30 a.m., at Ohio Street and Sheffield Avenue, a vehicle driven by Richard Denny, 86, Napoleon, sustained light damage when it struck a pile of stone in a construction site.
Thursday, 9:04 p.m., at the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio, rural Stryker, Torice Jackson, 23, Toledo, was served a warrant.
Thursday, 9:15 p.m., at Ohio 108, Woodlawn Avenue and Clinton Street, Madison Tilley, 16, Stryker, struck a vehicle driven by Emily Wyatt, 29, Wauseon. Damage to both vehicles was light.
Friday, 7:35 p.m., at 777 Scott St., Cortney Hackney, 29, Defiance, was arrested on warrants and taken to CCNO.
Friday, 9:03 p.m., at 1092 Dodd St., Ashley Cuellar, 26, Napoleon, was arrested for obstructing.
Saturday, 1:04 a.m., at 1012 E. Riverview Ave., Dylan Hall, 25, Wauseon, was arrested for criminal trespassing.
Sunday, 2:15 a.m., at 1100 B W. Riverview Ave., Angelica Padilla, 31, Defiance, was charged with OVI.
Monday, 3:03 a.m., at 310 Glenwood Ave., Spencer Tuckerman, 33, McClure, was arrested on a Napoleon Police Department warrant for failure to appear and transferred to custody of the Henry County Sheriff.
Monday, 4:36 a.m., at U.S. 24 and Banner School Road, Xavior Sanchez, 18, Fort Wayne, was arrested on a warrant from the Napoleon Police Department. He posted bail and was released.
Paulding Sheriff
Sunday, 6:50 a.m., on County Road 180 just east of County Road 87 in Crane Township, a vehicle driven by Leonard Levos, 62, Paulding, sustained light damage after striking a deer.
