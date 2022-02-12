• Police reports
State Patrol
Feb. 3, 1:30 p.m., at milepost 18 on U.S. 127 in Paulding County's Emerald Township, a northbound vehicle driven by Kevin Carlisle, 41, Antwerp, sustained disabling damage when it struck an icy patch in the roadway, exited the roadway on the left and struck a ditch. Carlisle was cited with failure to control.
Monday, 3:52 p.m., at milepost 2 at 02608 Ohio 15 in Defiance County's Washington Township, a vehicle driven by Alysa Simpson, 27, 166 Cleveland Ave., Defiance, struck the rear of a vehicle driven by John Weller, 67, Ney, as Weller's vehicle slowed to turn right into a private drive. Both vehicles had disabling damage and Simpson was cited for assured clear distance ahead.
Tuesday, 6:52 a.m., on County Road 15 in Williams County's Pulaski Township, a northbound vehicle driven by Michelle Smith, 44, Napoleon, sustained disabling damage when it drove off the east side of the roadway and struck a utility pole. Smith was treated at the scene by Williams County EMS for suspected minor injuries and cited for failure to control.
Wednesday, 7:40 p.m., at milepost 5 on Ohio 49 in Paulding County's Benton Township, a northbound vehicle driven by Jody Poulson, 52, Antwerp, sustained light damage when it struck a deer that entered the roadway.
Defiance Sheriff
Feb. 2, 3:08 p.m., at 14610 County Road 424, Sherwood, Anthony Meyer, 54, Sherwood, was arrested for domestic violence, resisting arrest and DUI and taken to CCNO.
Feb. 4, 12:44 p.m., at the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio, rural Stryker, Albert Luellen, 46, Defiance, was served a warrants on indictment from the Defiance County Court of Common Pleas for abduction, two counts of domestic violence and two counts of violating a protection order; Ravenn Withrow, 25, Norwalk, was served warrants on indictment from the Defiance County Court of Common Pleas for receiving stolen property and OVI.
Feb. 4, 2:04 p.m., at the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio, rural Stryker, Dustin Gonzalez, 35, Hicksville, was served warrants on indictment from the Defiance County Court of Common Pleas for domestic violence, abduction and two counts of retaliation.
Feb. 4, 4:43 p.m., at 113 Biede Ave., Derek Brandi, 46, Defiance, was served a warrant from the Defiance County Court of Common Pleas.
Saturday, 1:40 p.m., at 113 Biede Ave., Audrey Brandi, 34, Defiance, was served a warrant on indictment from the Defiance County Court of Common Pleas for aggravated possession of drugs.
Saturday, 1:54 p.m., at 329 Aspen Terrace, Jacqueline McMillen, 57, Defiance, was arrested for aggravated menacing and taken to CCNO.
Sunday, 11:30 p.m., at 114 N. Harrison St., Sherwood, Daniel Yeich, 26, Sherwood, was arrested on a probation violation and taken to CCNO.
Monday, 12:32 a.m., at 1200 Ralston Ave., Jessica Perry, 38, Defiance, was served two warrants from the Defiance County Court of Common Pleas and one warrant from the Juvenile-Probate for failure to appear, and taken to CCNO.
Tuesday, 11:03 p.m., on Ohio 15 just south of Carter Road in Defiance Township, a vehicle driven by Paul Brink, 37, Continental, sustained light damage when it struck a deer that ran into the roadway.
Wednesday, 8:51 a.m., at 1035 Heritage Trail, Marcus Gonzalez, 43, Toledo, was transported from the Putnam County Jail to CCNO on a warrant from the Defiance County Court of Common Pleas.
Thursday, 3:45 a.m., on Ohio 15 just north of Blanchard Road in Highland Township, a southbound semi driven by Robert Kissinger, 41, Edon, sustained light damage when it struck a deer that ran into the roadway.
Defiance Police
Tuesday, 1:18 p.m., at Clinton and Third streets, a vehicle driven by Marie Williamson, 75, 1680 Terrawenda Drive, struck the rear of a vehicle driven by Krysti Templeton, 33, Harlingen, Texas. Templeton and passenger, Diana Garcia, 44, 900 N. Lane St., Defiance, had possible injuries but were not treated. Both vehicles had light damage and Williamson was cited with assured clear distance ahead.
Tuesday, 3:04 p.m., at Clinton Street and Westgate Drive, a vehicle driven by Casey Vogelsong, 39, 14716 Ohio 111, struck the rear of a vehicle driven by Gavin Hale, 18, 31 Capri Road. Both vehicles had light damage and Vogelsong was cited with assured clear distance ahead.
Wednesday, 1:11 a.m., at 620 Henry St., Greg Parsons, 27, 310 E. Second St., was cited with disorderly conduct and released.
Wednesday, 6:42 a.m., at 620 Henry St., Greg Parsons, 27, 310 E. Second St., was arrested for disorderly conduct, public intoxication and resisting arrest and was taken to CCNO.
Wednesday, 10:41 a.m., at Clinton Street and George Isaac Drive, a Putnam County Council on Aging vehicle driven by Delores Annesser, 77, Ottawa, sustained light damage when it attempted a U-turn and struck a posted sign. She was cited with failure to control.
Wednesday, 3:49 p.m., at Clinton and First streets, a vehicle driven by Douglas Kitchen, 33, Dupont, backed into a vehicle driven by Amber Louderback, 33, 1120 Wayne Ave. Both vehicles had light damage and Kitchen was cited with a starting and backing violation.
Thursday, 11:06 a.m., on Ralston Avenue in a traffic stop, Dustin Hasch, 33, Bryan, was arrested on a warrant from Indiana and was taken to CCNO.
Thursday, 6:18 p.m., at Second Street and Greenhouse Avenue, a vehicle driven by Brian Cereghin, 53, 943 Jefferson Ave., struck the rear of a vehicle driven by John Roesti, 48, 12916 The Bend Road. Cereghin was treated at the scene by Defiance Fire Department for suspected minor injuries, and cited for assured clear distance ahead. Cereghin's vehicle was disabled and Roesti's had functional damage.
Thursday, 8:32 p.m., at 1777 S. Clinton St., Mark Miles, 55, same address, was cited with disorderly conduct and released.
Friday, 9:22 a.m., at 503 Corwin St., Katie Wallisheck, 32, same address, was served a warrant from the Defiance Municipal Court.
Hicksville Police
Wednesday, 4:29 p.m., on Meuse Argonne Street, equipment on a trailer transported on a southbound vehicle driven by Jack Stemen, 75, Butler, Ind., struck the underside of the viaduct between the 200 and 300 blocks causing light damage to the vehicle. Stemen was cited with a speeding violation.
Henry Sheriff
Wednesday, 7:16 a.m., on Ohio 110 in Harrison Township, an eastbound vehicle driven by Christie Metzner, 40, Napoleon, sustained functional damage when it crossed over the center line and left the roadway on the north side where it struck a ditch. The vehicle continued off the roadway and struck a utility pole and a row of mailboxes. It over-corrected and drove across the lanes of traffic to the opposite side of the roadway where it entered a field on the south side before fleeing the scene.
Thursday, 12:49 p.m., on Ohio 109 in front of the Liberty Main Stop gas station in Liberty Center, a vehicle driven by Nicole Dambrosia, 38, 633 Martin Ave., struck the rear of another vehicle driven by Fred Coss, 60, Neapolis, as Coss' vehicle attempted a left turn. Both vehicles sustained functional damage.
Napoleon Police
Wednesday, 10:22 p.m., at 1800 Industrial Drive, a southbound vehicle driven by Sharon Niner, 66, Napoleon, sustained functional damage to the front end when it struck a deer that entered the roadway.
Paulding Sheriff
Thursday, 3:30 a.m., on Ohio 111 just 1/4 mile east of County Road 133 in Harrison Township, a westbound vehicle driven by Haley Lester, 28, 822 Jefferson Ave., sustained functional damage when it struck a deer that entered the roadway.
Thursday, 2:15 p.m., at Ohio 613 and Township Road 95 in Paulding Township, a semi tractor-trailer driven by Samuel Landis, 79, Alvorton, attempted a left turn and went into a ditch, flattened a stop sign and was stuck on the roadway. Landis was cited with failure to control.
Thursday, 7:03 p.m., on Ohio 66 about 600 feet north of County Road 122 in Brown Township, a southbound vehicle driven by Lori Brandt, 60, Continental, sustained functional damage when it struck a deer.
Wauseon Police
Monday, 4:47 p.m., at U.S. 20A and County Road 14, a semi driven by Elizabeth Fernandez, 59, Dearborn Heights, Mich., attempted to back up and struck in the front a vehicle driven by Joseph Farkas, 56, Delta. Fernandez' vehicle had no reportable damage and Farkas' vehicle had light damage.
Tuesday, 5:54 p.m., at 1115 Shoop Ave., a southbound vehicle driven by Anna Molina, 41, Wauseon, struck a vehicle driven by Braxton Burks, 17, Delta, when Burks' vehicle failed to yield from a private drive. Light damage to both vehicles.
