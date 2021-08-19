• Police reports
State Patrol
Aug. 12, 4:57 a.m., on U.S. 24 at milepost 24 in Defiance County's Noble Township, an eastbound semi driven by Nicholas Palmer, 39, Port Stanley, Ontario, Canada, sustained light damage when it ran off the road and struck a guardrail. Palmer was cited with operating a vehicle without reasonable control.
Tuesday, 2:30 p.m., on Township Road 60 in Paulding County's Blue Creek Township, a vehicle driven by Richard Williams, 19, Haviland, ran off the south side of the roadway, overcorrected, went left of center and ran off the north side of the roadway and struck a utility pole. Heavy damage to the vehicle. Williams was taken by Scott EMS to Paulding County Hospital for suspected minor injuries. He was cited with failure to control.
Defiance Sheriff
Aug. 11, 12:23 p.m., at Ohio 2 and the intersection of Dalrymple and Blosser roads in Farmer Township, a vehicle driven by Maxine Cook, 88, Hicksville, was struck by Raymond folk, 84, Bryan, and both vehicles had heavy damage. Cook was cited with failure to yield at a stop sign.
Aug. 12, 11:17 a.m., 113 Biede Ave., Mark Frigo, 47, Garrett, Ind., was picked up at the Westville Correctional Center, Ind., on a warrant from the Defiance County Court of Common Pleas. Frigo was taken to CCNO.
Friday, 11:53 a.m., at the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio, rural Stryker, Dannelle Michael, 47, Defiance, was served a warrant from the Defiance County Court of Common Pleas.
Saturday, 11:33 p.m., at 324 Perry St., Defiance, a warrant from the Defiance County Court of Common Pleas was served to Joshua Brown, 38, Defiance, and he was taken to CCNO.
Saturday, 12:19 p.m., at 307 Aspen Terrace Drive, Defiance, Casey Moore, 31, Findlay, was arrested for domestic violence and taken to CCNO.
Sunday, 11:26 p.m., at 1939 E. Second St., Defiance, Jamie Gares, 58, and Gerald Shreve, 52, both of Defiance and both cited with disorderly conduct.
Monday, 10:20 a.m., at 113 Biede Ave., Defiance, Kevin Mix, 32, Defiance, was issued a warrant from the Defiance County Court of Common Pleas and taken to CCNO.
Defiance Police
Friday, 12:46 a.m, at Jefferson Avenue and Palmer Drive, after a vehicular accident, John Cuellar, 28, 360 E. Rosewood Ave., was arrested for OVI, failure to control and felonious assault and taken to CCNO.
Friday, 5:50 a.m., on East River Drive between Burning Tree Driven and Domersville Road underpass, a vehicle driven by Michelle Bussing, 56, 240 Grand Ave., sustained light damage after striking a deer.
Friday, 7:44 a.m., 204 N. Washington St., Van Wert, Elmeco Crisp, 45, Lima, was arrested on a warrant from the Defiance Municipal Court and taken to CCNO.
Friday, 2:43 p.m., a vehicle driven by Christian Orr, 20, 26100 Eunice Ave., struck the rear of a vehicle driven by Eliseo Hernandez, 39, 946 Riverside Ave., which was pushed into a vehicle driven by Lindsay Miller, 21, Wauseon. Heavy damage to Orr's vehicle, moderate damage to Hernandez' vehicle and light damage to Miller's vehicle. No one injured. Orr was cited with failure to assure clear distance ahead.
Saturday, 5:02 a.m., at 333 N. Main St., Lima, Devan Schroeder, 27, Lima, was arrested on a warrant from the Defiance Municipal Court and taken to CCNO.
Sunday, 12:48 p.m., at Second Street and Jefferson Avenue, a vehicle driven by Louann Weber, 78, Edgerton, struck a vehicle driven by Rachel Tobar, 71, 15196 Ohio 15. Tobar was taken by Defiance Fire Department to Mercy-Defiance Hospital for suspected minor injuries. Damage to Tobar's vehicle was heavy, while Weber's vehicle had moderate damage. Weber was cited for failure to yield at a red light.
Sunday, 7:33 p.m., at 844 N. Clinton St., officers were called for a fight and issued citations for disorderly conduct to five residents there: Joy McCoy, 35, Joshua McCoy, 33, Tina Punches, 39, Shawn Embry, 45, and Brandy Embry, 40. They were all released.
Monday, 4:30 p.m., at 314 Tacoma Ave., Mary Hutchinson, 55, same address, was arrested for domestic violence and taken to CCNO.
Hicksville Police
Sunday, 4:08 p.m., at 105 W. Cornelia St., Anthony Puffenbarger Jr., 22, Hicksville, was arrested for domestic violence and taken to CCNO.
Henry Sheriff
Wednesday, 7:22 a.m., on Ohio 65 in Damascus Township, a vehicle driven by Terry Bartlett, 46, Lebanon, side-swiped a vehicle driven by Ryan Evearitt, 42, Deshler, when he attempted to overtake it. Light damage to both vehicles. Bartlett was cited with operating a vehicle without reasonable control.
Napoleon Police
Aug. 12, 9:55 p.m., at Oakwood Avenue and American Road, a vehicle driven by Noah Gregory, 19, Fayette, swerved to miss a road closed sign as he entered a construction site where his vehicle became stuck in a ditch within the work zone.
Friday, 5:34 a.m., on Maumee Avenue just south of County Road P3, a vehicle driven by Nicholas Pittman, 33, Paulding, sustained heavy damage after striking an animal in the roadway.
Saturday, 9:10 a.m., at Riverview and Haley avenues, a vehicle driven by Mallory Murray, 19, Napoleon, struck a bicycle ridden by Katie Schumacher, 30, Bluffton. Damage to the vehicle was light. Schumacher was taken by Napoleon Fire and Rescue to Henry County Hospital for possible injuries.
Saturday, 2:32 p.m., at Scott and Main streets, an eastbound vehicle driven by Amanda Rethmel, 38, Stryker, struck a vehicle driven by Zachary Brown, 27, 700 Ralston Ave., Apt. 82. Light damage to Rethmel's vehicle and moderate damage to Brown's vehicle.
Sunday, 7:13 p.m., at Monroe and Clinton streets, a vehicle driven by Megan Bowser, 38, Liberty Center, struck a vehicle driven by Brenda Wueller, 59, Liberty Center. Both vehicles had light damage.
Monday, 10:05 p.m., at 907 S. Perry St., Nicholas Stevens, 23, Liberty Center, was cited for disorderly conduct.
Paulding Sheriff
Tuesday, 8:30 p.m., at milepost 12 on U.S. 24 in Crane Township, a vehicle driven by Todd Friend, 48, Toledo, left the roadway as Friend experienced a medical emergency; light damage to the vehicle. Friend was taken by Paulding EMS to Paulding County Hospital for possible injuries.
Putnam Sheriff
Monday, 6:48 p.m., on the railroad tracks on North Main Street in Ottawa, a semi attempted to turn onto Sycamore Street when his trailer got stuck on the tracks. The gates activated for an approaching train and the train struck the trailer, pushing it down the tracks and causing minor damage to buildings down the line. Additionally, both sets of railroad gates were destroyed in the incident.
• Fire
Defiance
Fire — Saturday, 5:08 p.m., on Evansport Road just south of Scott, firefighters from Noble and Tiffin townships' fire departments were called for a structure fire. Arriving on the scene, firefighters saw that a brush pile fire had gotten out of control and burned a small shed.
