Area police reports
Defiance sheriff---
Wednesday, 7:33 a.m., on Ohio 15, near Schick Road in Tiffin Township, a southbound vehicle driven by Christian Kruger, 24, Bryan, sustained moderate damage when it struck a deer.
Thursday, 11:17 p.m., near milepost 6 on Ohio 15 in Washington Township, a northbound vehicle driven by Edward Kock, 71, Ney, sustained light damage when it struck a deer.
Defiance police---
Friday, 12:16 p.m., on George Isaac Drive at North Clinton Street, a westbound vehicle driven by Carol Maag, 67, 29390 Ohio 281, was struck from the rear by a vehicle driven by Barbara Luzar, 82, 209 Westfield Ave. Both vehicles had moderate damage, and Luzar was cited for assured clear distance.
Henry sheriff---
Saturday, 10:47 a.m., on First Street, Hamler, a vehicle driven by Amanda Stackhouse, 37, Malinta, attempted to back from a parking space at 125 S. First St., while a vehicle driven by B. Tiderman, 70, Grand Rapids, backed from the private drive at 120 S. First St., and the two vehicles struck one another in the middle of First Street. Both vehicles had light damage.
Saturday, 9:43 p.m., at 2-760 County Road T3, Liberty Center, a juvenile, 14, was charged with domestic violence and a summons was issued.
Napoleon police---
Thursday, 7:57 a.m., in front of 1055 Clairmont St., an eastbound vehicle driven by Erica Blanton, 56, Napoleon, struck the rear of a parked, unoccupied vehicle owned by Brian Ankney, McClure, which then lurched forward and struck a parked, unoccupied vehicle owned by Michael Gallagher, Napoleon. Blanton's vehicle had heavy damage, and the other two vehicles had moderate damage.
Friday, 9:11 p.m., on Becca Lane, just west of Williamsburg Avenue, an eastbound vehicle driven by Ryan Miller, 45, Napoleon, crossed over the center line and left the northern side of the roadway where it struck a stop sign. Miller's vehicle had light damage, and he was cited for failure to control.
Sunday, 3:12 p.m., at Oakwood Avenue and Yeager Street, Isaiah Hazlett, 24, no permanent address, was arrested on warrants, possession of narcotics and resisting arrest. On Monday, 3:08 a.m., CCNO, Hazlett was served warrants.
Paulding sheriff---
Saturday, midnight, near milepost 8 on U.S. 24 in Crane Township, an eastbound semi driven by Mark Williams, 49, Indianapolis, sustained heavy damage when heavy winds blew it off the roadway into the median and onto its side. Williams was taken by Antwerp EMS to Paulding County Hospital for suspected minor injuries.
Sunday, 10:48 p.m., on County Road 143, north of Township Road 236 in Emerald Township, a southbound vehicle driven by Annie Arnett, 22, 27716 Flory Road, sustained light damage when it was struck by a deer.
