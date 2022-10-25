Area police reports
State patrol---
Oct. 17, 10:50 a.m., at County Road G and Ohio 15 in Williams County's Pulaski Township, an eastbound vehicle driven by Rodney Ward Jr., 45, Bryan, attempted to back up in order to allow room for a semi to turn and struck a vehicle driven by Vicki Ruetz, 74, Alvordton. Ward's vehicle had no damage and Ruetz's vehicle had light damage. Ward was cited for improper backing.
Oct. 17, 3:30 p.m., on County Road 424 in Paulding County's Crane Township, an eastbound vehicle driven by Norman Esparza, 47, Cecil, was closely following a vehicle driven by Christopher Ott, 37, Hicksville. Ott's vehicle turned into a gas station and Esparza lost control of his vehicle which spun around and struck Ott's vehicle head on. Esparza was cited for failure to control. Both vehicles had moderate damage.
Oct. 18, 4:40 a.m., at milepost 14 on U.S. 24 in Paulding County's Emerald Township, an eastbound vehicle driven by Gregory Ricker, 53, 128 Squires Ave., Defiance, sustained disabling damage when it struck a deer laying in the roadway.
Friday, 7:32 p.m., at milepost 1 on U.S. 127 in Defiance County's Delaware Township, a southbound vehicle driven by Laurie Walker, 60, Sherwood, sustained moderate damage when it struck a deer. Walker was taken to ProMedica Defiance Regional Hospital by Sherwood EMS for suspected minor injuries.
Defiance sheriff---
Oct. 18, 7:33 a.m., on Buckskin Road in Mark Township, an eastbound vehicle driven by Christine Wonderly, 39, Hicksville, sustained light damage when it struck a deer.
Oct. 18, 7:31 p.m., near milepost 30 on Ohio 18 in Richland Township, an eastbound vehicle driven by Daniel Hermiller, 64, Miller City, sustained moderate damage when it struck a deer.
Wednesday, 3:31 a.m., on Openlander Road, north of Buckskin Road in Mark Township, a northbound vehicle driven by Deanna Ankney, 77, Sherwood, sustained moderate damage when it struck a deer.
Wednesday, 12:41 p.m., on Ohio 15, just north of Trinity Road in Noble Township, a southbound vehicle driven by Luoe Salas, 75, Holland, Mich., sustained heavy damage when it struck a deer.
Wednesday, 7:15 p.m., at 1540 Mustang Drive, Jason Lusk, 48, Defiance, was arrested on several warrants, including two on indictment of identity theft, one or more violations of community control and three warrants from Defiance Municipal Court. He was incarcerated at CCNO.
Wednesday, 7:26 p.m., on Ohio 2, north of Scott Road in Farmer Township, a northbound vehicle driven by Matthew Bell, 43, Hicksville, sustained moderate damage when it struck a deer.
Wednesday, 7:42 p.m., on Ohio 15, north of Christy Road in Noble Township, a southbound vehicle driven by Michael Feeney, 58, 233 Chelsea Drive, sustained moderate damage when it struck a deer.
Wednesday, 8:13 p.m., on Evansport Road, south of Banner School Road in Tiffin Township, a southbound vehicle driven by Drew Waltmire, 41, 28585 Rohn Road, sustained light damage when it struck a deer.
Thursday, 1:56 p.m., at CCNO, Jeremy Vold, 48, Napoleon, was served two warrants — one from Defiance Municipal Court and one from Defiance County Common Pleas Court.
Thursday, 8:35 p.m., on Domersville Road, south of Jewell Road in Richland Township, a southbound vehicle driven by Brady Schafer, 28, 1650 Fairlawn St., sustained light damage when it struck a deer.
Friday, 7:23 p.m., on Ohio 66, north of Coressel Road in Tiffin Township, a northbound vehicle driven by Joseph Hinton, 77, Montpelier, sustained moderate damage when it struck a deer.
Saturday, 6:22 p.m., at 14950 Dohoney Road in Highland Township, a vehicle driven by Te Anna Thompson, 18, 211 E. Broadway St., attempted to back from a private drive when the gas peddle got stuck to the floor. The vehicle backed into a ditch and became disabled. Thompson was cited for improper starting and backing.
Sunday, 2:04 a.m., at CCNO, EMily Brown, 24, Bryan, was served a warrant from Defiance Municipal Court for failure to comply with a court order.
Defiance police---
Wednesday, 7:45 p.m., on Stadium Drive, west of Carpenter Road, an eastbound vehicle driven by Sue Strausbaugh, 65, 07050 Carpenter Road, sustained light damage when it struck a deer.
Thursday, 7:30 p.m., in the roundabout at Ottawa and Cleveland avenues, an eastbound vehicle driven by Kirstie Mack, 34, 4063 Carpenter Road, was struck by a vehicle driven by Robert Baldwin, 69, 25754 Bowman Road, when Baldwin's vehicle failed to yield on entering the traffic circle. Both vehicles had light damage, and Baldwin was cited for failure to yield.
Saturday, 11:25 a.m., at 214 Pearl St., an unidentified westbound vehicle left the roadway on the north side of the alley and struck the southwest corner of the residence at 214 Pearl St. The vehicle then left the scene.
Saturday, 6:35 p.m., at Sessions Avenue and North Clinton Street, Nicholas Rose, 18, 842 Kentner St., was struck in the crosswalk when a vehicle driven by Christopher Bercaw, 45, Paulding, attempted a right turn on red. Rose had possible injuries, but was not treated.
Henry sheriff---
Thursday, 2:29 a.m., at U.S. 6 and County Road 7 in Harrison Township, Storm Roberts, 30, Deshler, was arrested on a warrant from Seneca County and taken to CCNO.
Thursday, 5:07 p.m., at 435 S. East St., McClure, Amanda Kleinfelter, 36, McClure, was arrested for domestic violence and taken to CCNO.
Saturday, 10:44 a.m., on Ohio 109, just south of County Road W in Pleasant Township, a southbound vehicle driven by William Box, 57, Swanton, was stopped in the roadway with hazard lights on while a vehicle driven by Matthew Rieff, 29, Swanton, attempted to pass on the right. Rieff's vehicle left the roadway and upon re-entering struck Box's vehicle. Both vehicles had light damage, and Rieff was cited for assured clear distance ahead.
Saturday, 12:33 a.m., on Ohio 109 in Harrison Township, a southbound vehicle driven by Terri Badenhop, 31, Hamler, sustained moderate damage when it struck a deer.
Saturday, 11:14 p.m., on U.S. 6 in Napoleon Township, a westbound vehicle driven by Damion Clauson, 28, Stryker, sustained moderate damage when it struck a deer.
Sunday, 5:17 p.m., at county roads 424 and 17C in Flatrock Township, a westbound vehicle driven by Robert Santo, 54, 27872 Ayersville-Pleasant Bend Road, Defiance, attempted a left turn onto County Road 17C, crossed over the center line and struck a northbound, stopped vehicle driven by Carli Aelker, 22, New Bavaria. Both vehicles had heavy damage, and Santo was cited for improper turning.
Paulding sheriff---
Friday, 4:32 p.m., at township roads 137 and 108 in Jackson Township, a northbound vehicle driven by Keoni Kindler, 24, Unionville, Mich., and a southbound vehicle driven by Charles Hitt, 49, Oakwood, struck one another's driver's side mirrors. Hitt's vehicle had moderate damage and Kindler's had light damage.
Saturday, 10:57 p.m., on county Road 230, west of County Road 45 in Carryall Township, a westbound vehicle driven by Johnathon Rose, 24, Antwerp, sustained moderate damage when it struck a deer.
Sunday, 11:30 p.m., on County Road 21, north of County Road 144 in Harrison Township, a southbound vehicle driven by Shayne Wobler, 43, Payne, sustained moderate damage when it struck a deer.
Fulton sheriff---
Thursday, 8:12 p.m., on County Road 24 in German Township, a northbound vehicle driven by Carol Kelley, 62, Cincinnati, sustained heavy damage when it struck a deer.
Fires
Defiance---
Saturday, 2:10 a.m., firefighters were dispatched to the Defiance County Landfill, 13207 Canal Road, where an area measuring 40 feet by 40 feet was found to be actively burning. Water was used to extinguish while an employee used a bulldozer to turn over the smoldering material.
Saturday, 5:15 p.m., firefighters were called to Fort Defiance Meats, 1214 S. Clinton St., for a possible structure fire. The business owner was called and he explained that the establishment was smoking meats.
Saturday, 5:38 p.m., firefighters were called to 1603 Darbyshire Drive for an open burning complaint. Upon arrival firefighters found a bonfire on the riverbank. About 400 gallons of water were used to extinguish the fire.
