State Patrol---
Friday, 8:55 a.m., on the Defiance County-Paulding County Line Road in Defiance Township, an eastbound Baker-Shindler Ready-Mix truck driven by Matt Reighter, 48, Payne, sustained disabling damage when it left the south side of the roadway, struck a ditch and a utility pole and overturned. Reighter was treated by Medic 210 for suspected minor injuries and cited for failure to control.
Friday, 3:13 p.m., at milepost 24 on U.S. 24 in Defiance County's Noble Township, an eastbound vehicle driven by David Stinson, 27, Napoleon, sustained heavy damage when it drove off the south side of the roadway because its load shifted and it overturned off the roadway. He was cited for failure to control.
Defiance Sheriff---
June 13, 10:40 p.m., on Breininger Road, south of Buckskin Road in Mark Township, a southbound vehicle driven by Thomas Ripke, 51, Mark Center, sustained moderate damage when it struck tree that had fallen in a storm. No injuries, no citation.
Wednesday, 3:35 p.m., on Ohio 18, near Trinity Road in Noble Township, a westbound vehicle driven by Angela Eaton, 33, 501 Hopkins St., attempted a left turn and was struck by a vehicle driven by Aaron Gallup, 36, Hicksville, that attempted to pass as Eaton's vehicle made the left turn. Both vehicles had disabling damage and Gallup was cite for assured clear distance ahead.
Thursday, 12:42 a.m., on Ohio 18, west of Ashpacher Road in Noble Township, an eastbound vehicle driven by Heidi Seward, 44, 15732 Main Road, sustained light damage when it struck a deer.
Thursday, 11:16 p.m., on U.S. 127, north of Scott Road in Washington Township, a northbound vehicle driven by Terri Deel, 57, Paulding, sustained disabling damage when it struck a deer.
Defiance Police---
Thursday, 12:09 p.m., at Douglas and Second streets, a southbound semi driven by Lloyd Clouser, 67, Bainbridge, attempted a right turn and struck a vehicle driven by Kendra Limber, 35, 16216 Cullen Road, because Limber's vehicle did not give ample space for the semi to turn. Limber's vehicle had light damage and she was cited for a red light violation.
Thursday, 2:20 p.m., at Ralston Avenue and Latchaw Drive, an eastbound vehicle driven by Linda Glass, 73, Paulding, struck a vehicle driven by Lisa Cline, 50, Napoleon, when Cline's vehicle attempted a left turn in front of Glass' vehicle. Glass' vehicle had light damage and Cline's had moderate damage. Cline was treated at the scene by Defiance Fire Department for possible injuries and was cited for failure to yield at a stop sign.
Friday, 7:55 a.m., at North Clinton Street, just south of Sessions Avenue, a southbound vehicle driven by Patricia Ferreira, 56, Montpelier, struck a southbound vehicle driven by Alexandria Ricker, 23, 08749 Ashpacher Road. Ricker's vehicle had moderate damage and Ferreira's vehicle had light damage. Ferreira was cited for failure to signal before a lane change.
Saturday, 6:47 p.m., at South Jackson Avenue and Deatrick Street, a vehicle driven by Michael McNeely, 51, Holgate, attempted to back up at a stop sign and struck the front of a vehicle driven by John Liming, 65, 1661 Stonemore Drive. Both vehicles had light damage and McNeely was cited for a starting and backing violation.
Henry Sheriff---
Saturday, 9:42 p.m., on Ohio 108 in Flatrock Township, a northbound vehicle driven by Carol Leonard, 85, Napoleon, sustained light damage when it struck a deer.
Sunday, 3:26 p.m., on County Road U, east of County Road 11 in Liberty Township, a westbound vehicle driven by Braxton Tejkl, 24, Liberty Center, sustained disabling damage when it left the roadway on the north side and struck a ditch. Tejkl was cited for failure to control.
Napoleon Police---
Friday, 1 p.m., at CCNO, Nashville Darden, 27, Napoleon, was served a warrant for DUI.
Saturday, 10:24 a.m., at 403 S. Perry St., Stephen Adkins, 30, no known address, was charged with possession of drugs and drug paraphernalia and taken to CCNO. Jason Hayes, 50, Ridgeville, was charged with possession of drugs.
Paulding Sheriff---
Thursday, 10 p.m., on Ohio 500, just west of Township Road 93 in Paulding Township, a westbound vehicle driven by Victoria Bowman, 19, Payne, sustained light damage when it struck a deer.
Wauseon Police---
Wednesday, 5:23 p.m., at 304 Fulton St., a northbound vehicle driven by Chad Mann, 29, Delta, turned left and struck the front porch at the residence of 304 Fulton St. Mann reported that the crash was caused when he blacked out. He self-transported to Fulton County Health Center for possible injuries. His vehicle had disabling damage and he was cited for failure to control.
• Fires
Lucas County---
Monday, 3:50 p.m., on U.S. 24, a the Lucas County/Henry County line, in the westbound lanes, Liberty Center Fire Department was called for a semi fire. Upon arrival, firefighters observed a westbound semi fully engulfed in flames. Scanner traffic reported that non-hazardous batteries were being transported in the semi. At 4 p.m., the westbound lanes were shut down.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.