• Police reports
State Patrol
Monday, 7:45 a.m., on County Road C in Williams County's Pulaski Township, a westbound vehicle driven by Neal Kimpel, 63, Bryan, sustained moderate damage when it struck a deer.
Hicksville Police
Tuesday, 5:15 p.m., at High and Maple streets, a vehicle driven by Jackalyn Siebenaler, 24, Hicksville, struck the rear of a vehicle driven by Jason Koch, 39, Bryan. Light damage to Koch's vehicle, and moderate damage to Siebenaler's.
Henry Sheriff
Napoleon Police
Friday, 12:47 p.m., at the on-ramp of U.S. 24 off of Scott Street, a motorcycle driven by Jude Phillips, 31, Huron, Tenn., skidded out on wet pavement and slid off the roadway. Damage to the vehicle was heavy. Phillips had possible injury but refused treatment.
Wednesday, 7:24 a.m., at 310 Glenwood Ave., Zachary Minnich, 25, Delta, was cited for ethnic intimidation.
• Fire
Hicksville
Fire — Wednesday, 6:19 p.m., on Jericho Road, firefighters from Hicksville were called to a grass fire.
