• Police reports
Defiance Sheriff
Oct. 2, 6:48 a.m., on Ohio 281, a vehicle driven by Stephen Walker, 42, Napoleon, struck a deer. Damage was moderate to the vehicle.
Thursday, 6:38 a.m., on Ohio 281, a vehicle driven by Jakob Schoenauer, 21, 1455 S. Jackson Ave., struck the rear of a stopped vehicle driven by Joseph Rakes, 36, 221 Hopkins St. Schoenauer was cited for assured clear distance. Damage was moderate to the Rakes vehicle and heavy to the Schoenauer vehicle.
Thursday, 7:10 a.m., on Ohio 2, a vehicle driven by Krystal Adams, 40, West Unity, struck a deer. Damage was light to the vehicle.
Friday, 7:16 a.m., on Singer Road in Defiance Township, a vehicle driven by Colleen Koppenhofer, 46, 14833 Ohio 111, struck a deer. Damage was light to the vehicle.
Friday, 2:57 p.m., on Ohio 18, near Hire Road, an eastbound vehicle driven by Brittney Cross, 20, Continental, struck an eastbound vehicle driven by Orville Clark, 72, 07508 Trinity Road. Cross was cited for a turning violation. Damage was light to the vehicles.
Saturday, 8:19 p.m., on Ohio 66, a vehicle driven by Kevin Crites, 51, St. Marys, struck a deer. Damage was light to the vehicle.
Defiance Police
Thursday, 8:11 p.m., on Baltimore Road, vehicles driven by Hope Hornish, 22, Defiance, and Peter Renn, 74, Homestead, Fla., collided while turning onto U.S. 24. Renn was cited for assured clear distance. Damage was light to the vehicles.
Friday, 6:55 a.m., at 518 Jefferson Ave., a vehicle driven by Aban Affan, 61, Perrysburg, backed from a parking area and struck a parked vehicle owned by George Gyurnek, 68, 518 Jefferson Ave. Damage was light to the vehicles.
Friday, 7:32 a.m., at South Jefferson Avenue and Palmer Drive, a vehicle driven by Matthew Rogers, 18, 1790 Tiffin Drive, struck a vehicle driven by Ashlee Davis, 17, 1223 Washington Ave. Rogers was cited for failure to yield. Damage was heavy to the Davis vehicle and light to the Rogers vehicle.
Friday, 1:44 p.m., an assault was reported at Defiance High School, 1755 Palmer Drive.
Friday, 4:58 p.m., a counterfeit $100 bill was reported at Fifth Third Bank, 702 N. Clinton St.
Friday, 9:06 a.m., a 17-year-old Hicksville male was charged with delinquency by means of physical control and open container after an alleged incident in the 1400 block of North Clinton Street.
Saturday, a 17-year-old Defiance female was charged with delinquency by means of OVI and possession of tobacco after an alleged incident at Defiance High School, 1755 Palmer Drive.
Sunday, 9:49 a.m., Thomas Tracy, 61, 1019 Wayne Ave., was charged with domestic violence and a PTO violation after an alleged incident at the residence. He was taken to the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio, rural Stryker.
Sunday, 1:57 p.m., Jennifer Philquist, 24, 1221 Ayersville Ave., was charged with disorderly conduct while intoxicated after an alleged incident in the 1200 block of Ayersville Avenue.
Sunday, 5:28 p.m., at Douglas and East Second streets, a vehicle driven by Larry Barth, 72, 25882 Bowman Road, was struck from behind by a vehicle that left the scene. Damage was light to the Barth vehicle.
Sunday, 6:55 p.m., at Domersville Road and the County Road 424 connector, a vehicle driven by Dwight Gilbert, 52, 104 Hill Ave., struck a guardrail. Damage was light to the vehicle. Gilbert was cited for failure to drive on the right side of the roadway.
Sunday, 10:19 p.m., a vehicle was egged in the 900 block of Riverside Avenue.
Monday, 12:45 p.m., license plates were reported stolen from the 800 block of Jackson Avenue.
Henry Sheriff
Friday, 8:14 p.m., Bryce Hummel, 22, Deshler, was charged with menacing after an alleged incident in the 600 block of North Park Street, Deshler.
Friday, 10:43 p.m., Terrance Hill, 27, Tiffin, was charged with domestic violence, child endangering and resisting arrest after an alleged incident in the 100 block of South East Street, McClure. He was taken to CCNO.
Friday, 6:30 p.m., on Ohio 281 in Monroe Township, a vehicle driven by Brett Spires, 50, Holgate, struck a ditch. Damage was light to the vehicle.
Sunday, 2:46 a.m., on U.S. 24 in Liberty Township, a vehicle driven by Janet Westhoven, 60, Liberty Center, struck a deer. Damage was light to the vehicle.
Sunday, 5:32 p.m., a break-in was reported in the 300 block of West Walnut Street, Deshler.
Sunday, 7:33 p.m., on Ohio 281, a vehicle driven by Ronald Kaup, 72, 28976 Blanchard Road, struck a deer. Damage was light to the vehicle.
Monday, 12:50 a.m., on County Road F1, a vehicle driven by Jossie Ferris, 22, Holgate, struck a cow in the roadway. The cow is owned by Gary Westhoven, County Road 9B, Napoleon. Damage was moderate to the vehicle.
Napoleon Police
Friday, 6:10 p.m., Brandon Whalen, 22, Swanton, was charged with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle after an alleged incident in the 900 block of Oakwood Avenue.
Friday, 8:37 p.m., Tylynne Wagner, 31, Napoleon, was arrested on a warrant.
Saturday, 10:51 p.m., a theft was reported at Walmart, 1815 Scott St.
Sunday, 12:46 p.m., a theft was reported at the Henry County Fairgrounds, 907 S. Perry St.
• Fires
Defiance
Fire — Sunday, 4:39 a.m., firefighters were called to a carbon monoxide investigation at 1725 Upton St.
Noble Township
Fire — Saturday, 11:49 a.m., firefighters were called to an oil spill at 23473 Elliott Road. Also assisting was the Defiance County HAZMAT Unit.
Oakwood
Fire — Friday, 3:30 p.m., firefighters were called to a controlled burn that got out of control at 08097 County Road 151, Oakwood. Providing mutual aid was Paulding Fire Department.
Paulding
Fire — Sunday, 4:55 p.m., firefighters were called to Ohio 613 and County Road 123 for a report of a combine fire.
