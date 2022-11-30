Area police reports
Defiance police---
Nov. 21, 8:39 a.m., on Second Street, west of Greenhouse Avenue, a westbound vehicle driven by Matthew Coressel, 57, 23143 Banner School Road, attempted to change lanes and struck a vehicle that exited a private drive, driven by Leah King, 23, Paulding. Both vehicles had light damage and King was cited for failure to yield.
Sunday, 2:19 p.m., at Clinton and High streets, an eastbound vehicle driven by Jesusita Jimenez, 75, 740 Ottawa Ave., attempted a left turn and struck a northbound vehicle driven by Colton Jones, 19, 717 Logan St. Both vehicles had light damage and Jones was cited for failure to yield at a red light.
Monday, 7:51 a.m., at the traffic circle at Ottawa and Cleveland avenues, a northbound vehicle driven by David Nagel, 80, 15172 Dohoney Road, struck a vehicle in the traffic circle driven by Destiny Leonard, 28, 1629 Fairlawn St. Both vehicles had light damage and Nagel was cited for failure to yield.
Henry sheriff---
Monday, 10:09 a.m., on County Road 424 in Flatrock Township, a westbound vehicle driven by Preston Sholl, 29, 6155 Trinity Road, sustained heavy damage when it struck a deer.
Monday, 5:46 p.m., on County Road b in Pleasant Township, an eastbound vehicle driven by Machetta Porter 47, New Bavaria, sustained light damage when it struck a deer.
Monday, 10:24 p.m, at milepost 46 on U.S. 24 in Liberty Township, an eastbound vehicle driven by Christy Ghaster, 57, Liberty Center, sustained heavy damage when it struck a deer.
Monday, 10:24 p.m., at milepost 46 on U.S. 24 in Liberty Township, an eastbound vehicle driven by Alex Li, 34, Perrysburg, sustained heavy damage when it struck a deer.
Tuesday, 7:12 a.m., at Ohio routes 66 and 34 in Ridgeville Township, a southbound vehicle driven by James Monroe, 38, Napoleon, struck the rear of a vehicle driven by Chase Fackler, 18, Bryan. Monroe's vehicle had heavy damage and Fackler's had moderate damage. Monroe was cited for assured clear distance ahead.
Paulding sheriff---
Friday, 6:44 p.m., at 09611 County Road 137, Paulding, Bradley Jordan, 29, Paulding, was arrested for domestic violence and taken to the Paulding County Jail.
Saturday, 2:51 a.m., at 18187 U.S. 127, Cecil, Brandon Moser was arrested by Defiance County Sheriff's Office on a warrant from Paulding County. and held at Paulding County Jail until court appearance.
Fire
Auglaize Township---
Thursday, 2:13 p.m., at 18740 County Road 18, Defiance, firefighters from Paulding County and the Paulding County Sheriff responded to a brush fire.
