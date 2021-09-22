• Police reports
State Patrol
Thursday, 7:25 p.m., on County Road B.50 in Williams County's Springfield Township, a vehicle driven by Kara Flesher, 29, Bryan, sustained heavy damage when she swerved to keep from hitting a deer, ran off the roadway and struck a mailbox and two trees. Flesher had possible injury and took herself to the Bryan Community Health and Wellness Centers. Flesher was cited for failure to control.
Defiance Sheriff
Sept. 15, 8:06 p.m., on Christy Road just south of Breckler Road in Noble Township, a vehicle driven by Hayle Simonin, 23, 4305 Rolling Meadows Blvd., sustained light damage when it struck a deer.
Thursday, 9:15 p.m., on Elliott Road in Noble Township, a vehicle driven by Isaac Rosner, 22, Fort Wayne, sustained moderate damage after striking a deer.
Defiance Police
Sept. 14, 2:08 p.m., at Highland and East Second streets, a vehicle driven by Juan Gonzalez-Reyes, 46, 627 Sierra Way, struck the rear of a vehicle driven by Cole Mortemore, 20, Swanton, causing light damage to both vehicles. Gonzalez-Reyes was cited for failure to allow clear distance ahead.
Friday, 8:56 p.m., at First and Clinton streets, a Harley-Davidson motorcycle driven by Jeffrey Bowers, 58, 1504 Cherry St., lost control and struck a parked vehicle owned by Alan Huffman. Bowers was taken by Defiance Fire Department to PreMedica Defiance Regional Hospital for suspected serious injuries. There was light damage to Huffman's vehicle and moderate damage to Bowers'.
Sunday, 4:33 p.m., at Emory Street just off of Downs Street, a vehicle driven by Robby Middleton, 55, 1803 Jefferson Ave., Lot 24, left the roadway and struck a tree head on before ricocheting back into the roadway. Middleton was taken by Defiance Fire Department to Mercy-Defiance Hospital for possible injury. Middleton was cited for OVI and damage to the vehicle was heavy.
Henry Sheriff
Saturday, 3:34 p.m., in the Maumee River near the railway overpass at Perry Street in Napoleon, a group of individuals were floating in the river when reportedly struck by the prop of a passing boat. One person was injured and taken to the hospital.
Sunday, 10:10 p.m., on County Road 18 in Flatrock Township, a vehicle driven by Micah Bok, 17, Holgate, sustained heavy damage after striking a deer.
Monday, 12:24 p.m., on County Road Z in Flatrock Township, a vehicle driven by Beatrice Fox, 66, Napoleon, sustained moderate damage after striking a deer.
Napoleon Police
Tuesday, 4:29 a.m., at the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio, rural Stryker, Kenneth Lorton III, 33, Toledo, was served multiple warrants.
Fulton Sheriff
Monday, 3:56 p.m., at County Road 19 and County Road F in Clinton Township, a vehicle driven by Carolyn Switzer, 84, Archbold, struck a vehicle driven by Jon Nofziger, 41, Archbold, causing heavy damage to both vehicles. Switzer was taken by ALS-1 to Fulton County Health Center for suspected minor injuries. Switzer was cited for failure to yield at a stop sign.
Wauseon Police
Thursday, 4:08 p.m., at Shoop Avenue and Detweiler Drive, a vehicle driven by Austin Aeschliman, 16, Wauseon, failed to stop in traffic and caused a chain reaction of crashes with three other vehicles driven by, in order of impact: Michael McQuinn, 72, Wauseon, Thomas Smith, 21, Wauseon, and Vianca Roa-Medina, 35, Napoleon. Roa-Medina's vehicle had light damage, while the other three had heavy damage. Roa-Medina was treated at the scene by Wauseon EMS for possible injuries. Jacob Aeschliman, 14, Wauseon, passenger in Aeschliman's vehicle, was taken by Wauseon EMS to Fulton County Health Center for suspected minor injuries. Austin Aeschliman was cited for failure to allow clear distance ahead.
Friday, 10:08 p.m., at 1170 Shoop Ave., a vehicle driven by Mitchell Storrs, 23, Fayette, turned left in front of a motorcycle driven by Eugene Smith, 54, Wauseon. Smith was possibly injured but signed an AMA waiver. Damage to Storrs' vehicle was moderate, and Smith's motorcycle had heavy damage. Storrs was cited with failure to yield when turning left.
