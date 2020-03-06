• Police reports
Defiance Police
Wednesday, 3:10 p.m., on Jefferson Avenue, a vehicle driven by Brenna Elston, 18, 120 W. Pinewood Ave., struck the rear of a stopped vehicle driven by Stephanie Lammers, 42, 235 W. Pinewood Ave. Elston was cited for assured clear distance. Damage was light to the vehicles.
Hicksville Police
Feb. 28, 9:45 a.m., on Smith Street, a vehicle driven by Tyler Bauer, 18, Hicksville, pulled from a private drive and struck a vehicle driven by Heidi Turnbull, 45, Hicksville. Bauer was cited for failure to yield. Damage was light to the Bauer vehicle and moderate to the Turnbull vehicle.
Henry Sheriff
Wednesday, 8:59 p.m., on Ohio 109 in Liberty Township, a vehicle driven by Richard Thompson, 52, Liberty Center, swerved to miss a deer and struck a guardrail. Damage was light to the vehicle.
Napoleon Police
Wednesday, 11:03 a.m., a theft was reported in the 1200 block of Detroit Avenue.
Thursday, 1:44 a.m., Tony Odham, 41, Napoleon, was arrested on a warrant from Williams County.
• Fires
Defiance
Fire — Thursday, 6:19 a.m., firefighters were called to 801 Carpenter Road for an alarm.
Hicksville
Fire — Thursday, 9:40 a.m., firefighters were called to 506 S. Maple St., Hicksville, for a carbon monoxide alarm.
Wauseon
Fire — Thursday, 12:26 p.m., firefighters were called to a small fire in a mobile home at 07856 Ohio 108, Wauseon.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.