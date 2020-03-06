• Police reports

Defiance Police

Wednesday, 3:10 p.m., on Jefferson Avenue, a vehicle driven by Brenna Elston, 18, 120 W. Pinewood Ave., struck the rear of a stopped vehicle driven by Stephanie Lammers, 42, 235 W. Pinewood Ave. Elston was cited for assured clear distance. Damage was light to the vehicles.

Hicksville Police

Feb. 28, 9:45 a.m., on Smith Street, a vehicle driven by Tyler Bauer, 18, Hicksville, pulled from a private drive and struck a vehicle driven by Heidi Turnbull, 45, Hicksville. Bauer was cited for failure to yield. Damage was light to the Bauer vehicle and moderate to the Turnbull vehicle.

Henry Sheriff

Wednesday, 8:59 p.m., on Ohio 109 in Liberty Township, a vehicle driven by Richard Thompson, 52, Liberty Center, swerved to miss a deer and struck a guardrail. Damage was light to the vehicle.

Napoleon Police

Wednesday, 11:03 a.m., a theft was reported in the 1200 block of Detroit Avenue.

Thursday, 1:44 a.m., Tony Odham, 41, Napoleon, was arrested on a warrant from Williams County.

• Fires

Defiance

Fire — Thursday, 6:19 a.m., firefighters were called to 801 Carpenter Road for an alarm.

Hicksville

Fire — Thursday, 9:40 a.m., firefighters were called to 506 S. Maple St., Hicksville, for a carbon monoxide alarm.

Wauseon

Fire — Thursday, 12:26 p.m., firefighters were called to a small fire in a mobile home at 07856 Ohio 108, Wauseon.

