• Police reports
State Patrol
Friday, 3:02 p.m., on Ohio 49 in Payne, an oversized-load truck driven by Michael Kennedy, 45, Murchison, Texas, struck the railroad tracks with a load skid plate. Damage was light to the vehicle. The truck also damaged the tracks.
Monday, 6:58 a.m., on Ohio 49 in Paulding County's Benton Township, passing vehicles driven by Carl Manley, 58, Cedar Lake, Ind., and Dennis Fox, 44, Mogadore, struck mirrors. Damaged was light to the vehicles.
Monday, 5:49 p.m., on Ohio 637 in Paulding County's Harrison Township, a vehicle driven by John Horstman, 53, Oakwood, struck a deer. Damage was moderate to the vehicle.
Defiance Sheriff
Dec. 12, 7 a.m., on Ohio 281 in Richland Township, a vehicle driven by Alva Gibson, 37, Holgate, struck a deer. Damage was light to the vehicle.
Dec. 12, 5:59 p.m., on Ohio 15 in Highland Township, a vehicle driven by Julien Suydam, 22, Bryan, struck a deer. Damage was light to the vehicle.
Dec. 12, 6:10 p.m., on Ohio 66 in Defiance Township, a vehicle driven by Erica Moser, 44, 25277 Mekus Road, struck a deer. Damage was light to the vehicle.
Friday, 11:29 a.m., on Platter Creek Road, a vehicle driven by Francis Feisthamel, 61, Cecil, struck a deer. Damage was light to the vehicle.
Sunday, 3:19 a.m., on U.S. 24 in Richland Township, a vehicle driven by Andrew Imthurn, 17, 27295 Defiance County Road 424, struck a deer. Damage was moderate to the vehicle.
Defiance Police
Tuesday, 3:28 p.m., Charles Ratcliff, 45, 1047 Ottawa Ave., was charged with resisting arrest after an alleged incident in the 500 block of Perry Street.
Hicksville Police
Monday, 9:09 p.m., Troy Brown, 45, 205 Smith St., Hicksville, was arrested on a warrant from Defiance Municipal Court.
Henry Sheriff
Wednesday, 8:16 a.m., on Ohio 18 in Marion Township, a vehicle driven by Caleb Gunther, 25, Hamler, struck a road-closed sign. Damage was moderate to the vehicle. He was cited for driving under suspension.
Napoleon Police
Monday, 12:43 a.m., on Michigan Street, a vehicle driven by Gene Liddle, 44, Napoleon, backed from a drive and struck a parked vehicle owned by Jeffrey Naugle, Napoleon. Damage was light to the vehicles.
Monday, 8:11 a.m., on Ohio 110 in Napoleon, a vehicle driven by Nikki Young, 27, Napoleon, turned and slid into a curb, causing heavy damage to the vehicle.
Tuesday, 4:17 p.m., a burglary was reported in the 1000 block of Willard Street.
Tuesday, 4:39 p.m., officers were called to a trespassing report in the 1100 block of Indiana Street. A K9 officer was called to assist in a search of the area of Lagrange and Willard streets at 4:44 p.m. At 7:18 p.m., trespassing was reported in the 100 block of Harmony Street, following by a similar incident at 7:54 p.m., in the 1000 block of Stevenson Street. Additional information was unavailable at press time.
Tuesday, 10:43 p.m., Dustin Currence, 40, Pioneer, and Jordan Vanderveer, 28, Toledo, were charged with possession of drugs after an alleged incident in the 500 block of Bonaparte Drive. Both were wanted on warrants from Williams County. Assisting was the Henry County Sheriff's Office.
Wauseon Police
Monday, 3:10 p.m., on West Walnut Street, a vehicle driven by Jack Cole, 41, Bowling Green, struck the rear of a stopped vehicle driven by Elizabeth Armes, 46, Napoleon. Neither vehicle was damaged.
• Fires
Wauseon
Fire — Tuesday, 9:13 p.m., firefighters were called to a carbon monoxide investigation at 01083 County Road 12.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.