• Police reports
Defiance Police
Saturday, 3:11 a.m., at 261 Gray St., police were called to a disturbance and possible trauma. Talishia Wilson, 36, West Unity, was arrested for disorderly conduct, resisting arrest and public intoxication. She was taken to CCNO.
Tuesday, 10:56 a.m., at 717 W. First St., Ronald Blankenbeckler, 41, was arrested on a warrant from Paulding County.
Napoleon Police
March 9, 7:49 p.m., on Scott Street, a vehicle driven by Denise Vollmar, 64, Napoleon, struck a vehicle driven by Anthony Aguilar, 20, Napoleon. A passenger in Aguilar's vehicle, Danielle Pierce, 21, Napoleon, was taken by Napoleon Fire and Rescue to the Henry County Hospital for possible injuries. Damage to both vehicles was moderate. Aguilar was cited with failure to yield.
Paulding Police
Friday, 12 p.m., at Airport and Emerald roads, a vehicle driven by Luke McCullough, 18, Paulding, struck a vehicle driven by Donald Grubb, 58, Paulding. Damage to Grubb's vehicle was heavy, and McCullough's vehicle had moderate damage. McCullough was cited with failure to yield the right of way at an intersection.
Fulton Sheriff
Friday, 11:07 a.m., at U.S. 20A and County Road 20, in Fulton County's German Township, a vehicle driven by Carol Brown, 69, Montpelier, struck the side of a vehicle driven by Kevin Harper, 56, Napoleon. Harper was seen by Archbold Rescue at the scene and treated for possible injuries, while Brown was taken by Archbold Rescue to Fulton County Health Center with suspected minor injuries. A passenger in Brown's car, Roger Brown, 74, Montpelier, was also taken to the Fulton County Health Center for possible minor injuries. Damage to both vehicles was heavy and Harper was cited for failure to yield at a stop sign.
Saturday, 9:02 a.m., at Ohio 108 and County Road H, in Fulton County's Clinton Township, a vehicle driven by Kendall Roth, 56, Wauseon, crossed into the opposite lane in a wide turn and struck the front of a vehicle driven by Edward Nofziger, 73, Archbold. Roth's vehicle sustained moderate damage while Nofziger's vehicle had light damage. Roth was cited for failure to control.
Tuesday, 7:10 a.m., on Road 191 in Paulding County's Brown Township, a vehicle driven by Melissa Figert, 31, Oakwood, struck a deer. Damage to the vehicle was moderate.
