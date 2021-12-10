• Police reports
Defiance Police
Dec. 3, 12:27 p.m., at 8922 N. Clinton St., a vehicle driven by Harley Zuver, 17, West Unity, struck the rear of a vehicle driven by Frank Beck, 64, 29032 Coressel Road. Beck's vehicle had light damage and Zuver's had moderate damage. Zuver was cited with assured clear distance ahead.
Wednesday, 7:52 a.m., on Jefferson Avenue just south of Williams Street, a vehicle driven by Porter Retcher, 24, 2865 Ohio 66, struck the rear of a vehicle driven by David Castillo, 49, 1867 Sherwood Drive. Retcher's vehicle had light damage and Castillo's had no reportable damage. Retcher was cited with assured clear distance ahead.
Wednesday, 11:54 a.m., at 19492 Ohio 637 in Auglaize Township, Paulding County, Andrew Bidwell, 58, Hicksville, was arrested on a warrant and taken to the Defiance Municipal Court.
Wednesday, 6:34 p.m., at Williams Street and Wayne Avenue, a vehicle driven by Mary McMahon, 64, 1032 Perry St., struck a vehicle driven by Fernando Torres, 16, 1028 Wayne Ave. Torres' vehicle had heavy damage and McMahon's had moderate damage. McMahon was cited with failure to yield at a stop sign.
Paulding Sheriff
Tuesday, 6:56 p.m., on County Road 230 east of Township Road 85 in Crane Township, a vehicle driven by Leon Hilty, 41, Cecil, sustained moderate damage when it struck a deer.
Tuesday, 11:58 p.m., on County Road 45 north of County Road 220 in Carryall Township, a vehicle driven by Justin Shaffer, 18, Antwerp, sustained heavy damage when it struck a deer.
