• Police reports
State Patrol
Dec. 25, 9:17 p.m., at U.S. 127 and County Road 60 in Paulding County's Latty Township, a vehicle driven by Paul Hanson, 91, Haviland, sustained heavy damage when he attempted a U-Turn in the intersection, ran off the roadway and struck a culvert before coming to rest in a ditch. Hanson was cited with failure to control.
Tuesday, 4:19 p.m., at milepost 7 on Ohio 18 in Hicksville, a vehicle driven by Angela Stickney, 44, Mark Center, sustained light damage when it traveled off the north side of the road and struck a ditch. Stickney was cited with failure to control.
Tuesday, 5:05 p.m., at 23402 Flory Road in Defiance County's Tiffin Township, a vehicle driven by Jaxen Durfey, 17, 7126 Stever Road, sustained heavy damage when it left the south side of the roadway, struck a mailbox and a utility pole.
Defiance Sheriff
Dec. 25, 12:17 p.m., on Ohio 15 at the U.S. 24 off ramp, a vehicle driven by Preston Pixler, 30, Waterville, struck a vehicle driven by Virgil Hall, 61, Ney. Both vehicles sustained moderate damage and Hall was cited with running a red light.
Wednesday, 11:20 p.m., on Ohio 15 north of Carter Road in Defiance Township, a vehicle driven by Michelle Mayes, 49, Continental, sustained heavy damage when it struck a deer in the roadway.
Thursday, 12:27 a.m., on Fountain Street in Mark Township, a vehicle driven by Vanessa Graber, 24, Hicksville, sustained moderate damage when it swerved to miss a deer, left the roadway and became stuck in a water-filled ditch.
Defiance Police
Tuesday, 5:29 p.m., on Stadium Drive west of Carpenter Road, a vehicle driven by William Hatcher, 51, Napoleon, sustained light damage when a deer struck its side.
Henry Sheriff
Wednesday, 3:38 p.m., at County Road 24 at Township Road V in Ridgeville Township, a vehicle driven by Tori Bauer, 18, Mount Vernon, swerved to avoid a vehicle and drove off the west side of the roadway, over-corrected and went off the east side of the road, struck a guard rail and a tree before coming to rest in a ditch. Damage to the vehicle was heavy. Bauer and a passenger, Dalton Bauer, 16, West Unity, were treated for injuries by Ridgeville EMS.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.