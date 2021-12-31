• Police reports

State Patrol

Dec. 25, 9:17 p.m., at U.S. 127 and County Road 60 in Paulding County's Latty Township, a vehicle driven by Paul Hanson, 91, Haviland, sustained heavy damage when he attempted a U-Turn in the intersection, ran off the roadway and struck a culvert before coming to rest in a ditch. Hanson was cited with failure to control.

Tuesday, 4:19 p.m., at milepost 7 on Ohio 18 in Hicksville, a vehicle driven by Angela Stickney, 44, Mark Center, sustained light damage when it traveled off the north side of the road and struck a ditch. Stickney was cited with failure to control.

Tuesday, 5:05 p.m., at 23402 Flory Road in Defiance County's Tiffin Township, a vehicle driven by Jaxen Durfey, 17, 7126 Stever Road, sustained heavy damage when it left the south side of the roadway, struck a mailbox and a utility pole.

Defiance Sheriff

Dec. 25, 12:17 p.m., on Ohio 15 at the U.S. 24 off ramp, a vehicle driven by Preston Pixler, 30, Waterville, struck a vehicle driven by Virgil Hall, 61, Ney. Both vehicles sustained moderate damage and Hall was cited with running a red light.

Wednesday, 11:20 p.m., on Ohio 15 north of Carter Road in Defiance Township, a vehicle driven by Michelle Mayes, 49, Continental, sustained heavy damage when it struck a deer in the roadway.

Thursday, 12:27 a.m., on Fountain Street in Mark Township, a vehicle driven by Vanessa Graber, 24, Hicksville, sustained moderate damage when it swerved to miss a deer, left the roadway and became stuck in a water-filled ditch.

Defiance Police

Tuesday, 5:29 p.m., on Stadium Drive west of Carpenter Road, a vehicle driven by William Hatcher, 51, Napoleon, sustained light damage when a deer struck its side.

Henry Sheriff

Wednesday, 3:38 p.m., at County Road 24 at Township Road V in Ridgeville Township, a vehicle driven by Tori Bauer, 18, Mount Vernon, swerved to avoid a vehicle and drove off the west side of the roadway, over-corrected and went off the east side of the road, struck a guard rail and a tree before coming to rest in a ditch. Damage to the vehicle was heavy. Bauer and a passenger, Dalton Bauer, 16, West Unity, were treated for injuries by Ridgeville EMS.

