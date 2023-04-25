Area police reports
State patrol---
Thursday, 6:24 p.m., at Ohio 15 and Water Street in Defiance County's Noble Township, a northbound vehicle driven by Mitchell McClure, 40, 22477 Second St., attempted to make a left turn and was struck from the rear by a vehicle driven by Hunter White, 20, Hicksville. White was treated at the scene by Defiance City EMS for suspected minor injuries. Both vehicles had heavy damage, and White was cited for assured clear distance.
Friday, 9:15 a.m., near milepost 28 on U.S. 24 in Defiance County's Richland Township, a westbound EHS Trucking Enterprises, LLC, semi driven by Eric Stuber, 61, Fort Wayne, sustained moderate damage to the windshield when it struck a goose. Stuber suffered suspected minor injuries, but was not treated.
Friday, 6:20 p.m., on Main Street, near Foster Street in Bryan City, a northbound Penske Trucking vehicle driven by Danelle Tugade, 43, Toledo, attempted to change lanes and struck a vehicle driven by James O'Connor, 56, Bryan. Both vehicles had light damage, and Tugade was cited for turn and stop signals.
Saturday, 5:35 p.m., on North Clinton Street at the westbound off ramp of U.S. 24, a northbound vehicle driven by Kamren Johnson, 16, Antwerp, struck a vehicle driven by Michael Soto, 48, Antwerp, as Soto's vehicle attempted to enter Clinton Street. Johnson had possible injuries and was taken by his parents to seek treatment. Both vehicles had heavy damage, and Soto was cited for a red light violation.
Defiance sheriff---
April 18, 9:06 p.m., on Openlander Road, near Lockwood Road in Mark Township, a northbound vehicle driven by Abigail Smith, 16, Sherwood, sustained moderate damage when it struck a deer.
Wednesday, 1:48 a.m., on Ohio 15, south of Beerbower Road in Washington Township, a northbound vehicle driven by Zane Bartley, 36, Paulding, sustained moderate damage when it struck a deer. Bartley was cited for failure to stay in a marked lane.
Thursday, 5:56 a.m., on Ohio 66, north of Watson Road in Defiance Township, a southbound vehicle driven by Gregory Miller, 60, 1991 Fielding Court, sustained moderate damage when it struck a deer.
Saturday, 8:54 p.m., on Ohio 66, south of Watson Road in Defiance Township, a northbound vehicle driven by Kaitlin Pier, 28, Oakwood, sustained moderate damage when it was struck by a deer.
Sunday, 6:19 a.m., on Ohio 249, near U.S. 127 in Washington Township, a westbound vehicle driven by Gary Hardy, 60, Sherwood, sustained heavy damage when it traveled left of center, left the south side of the roadway, struck a rock wall support for a drainage tile and came to rest in a field. Hardy had possible injuries, but was not treated. He was cited for failure to control.
Sunday, 6:58 a.m., on Harding Road, near Garman Road in Defiance Township, a northbound vehicle driven by Nathan Seimet, 27, 14480 Ohio 15, sustained moderate damage when it struck a deer.
Defiance police---
Thursday, 8:21 a.m., on Carpenter Road, south of Elliot Road, a southbound vehicle driven by Chad Morris, 46, 940 Washington Ave., sustained heavy damage when it struck a crash attenuator in a construction zone on the north side of the U.S. 24 overpass. He was cited for failure to control.
Thursday, 3:45 p.m., 665 Perry St., Sarah Myers, 40, 1394 Jackson Ave., was served a warrant for a probation violation and taken to CCNO.
Friday, 9:14 a.m., at Clinton Street and Sessions Avenue, a southbound vehicle driven by struck the rear of a vehicle driven by Donald Miller, 51, Hamler, struck the rear of a vehicle driven by Mark Bennett, 45, 21726 Oak Forest Drive. Both vehicles had light damage, and Miller was cited for assured clear distance.
Friday, 12:11 p.m., at East Second and Richland streets, an eastbound vehicle driven by Kandace Porthouse, 27, 106 Seneca St., struck the rear of a vehicle driven by Melanie Reed, 36, 921 Jackson Ave. Reed's vehicle had moderate damage and Porthouse's had heavy damage. Porthouse was cited for assured clear distance.
Friday, 8:38 p.m., at Second Street and Wayne Avenue, a westbound vehicle driven by Rodrigo Rodriguez, 52, 617 N. Clinton St., struck a southbound vehicle driven by Charlotte West, 58, 1051 Ralston Ave. Rodriguez's vehicle had light damage and West's had heavy damage. Rodriguez was cited for a red light violation.
Friday, 9:23 p.m., at 647 Jackson Ave., Paul Cook Jr., 25, no known address, was arrested for criminal trespassing and released with a summons.
Saturday, 2:58 p.m., 804 Ralston Ave., Nicholas Gooding, 33, Oakwood, was arrested on a warrant from Findlay Municipal Court for failure to appear and taken to CCNO.
Saturday, 3:15 p.m., at Ottawa Avenue and Sierra Way, a northbound vehicle driven by Paula Turner, 72, 18585 Schubert Road, struck a southbound vehicle driven by Marvin Lopez-Cruz, 38, Wauseon, as Lopez-Cruz's vehicle attempted a left turn. Lopez-Cruz was taken by the Defiance Fire Department to Mercy Health-Defiance Hospital for suspected minor injuries. Both vehicles continued off the roadway and had heavy damage. Lopez-Cruz was cited for failure to yield.
Sunday, 6:43 p.m., at Elbert Street and Hilton Avenue, a northbound vehicle driven by Daniel Moreno, 59, 305 Carter Ave., failed to yield at a stop sign and struck a westbound vehicle driven by Dylan King, 22, 800 Elbert St. Both vehicles had moderate damage and Moreno was cited for a stop sign violation.
Henry sheriff---
April 17, 4:35 p.m., on U.S. 24, near County Road P in Napoleon Township, a westbound vehicle driven by Zachary Boltz, 29, Napoleon and a westbound vehicle driven by Aaron Steffel, 48, 29652 Flory Road, sustained light damage when they sideswiped one another.
Wednesday, 5:47 a.m., on Ohio 109, near County Road D in Marion Township, a southbound vehicle driven by Frank Kohlhofer, 46, Delta, sustained light damage when it struck a dog.
Saturday, 9 p.m., on Ohio 110, near County Road 6B in Damascus Township, an eastbound vehicle driven by Todd Schinkt, 32, McClure, sustained moderate damage when it struck a deer.
Napoleon police---
Saturday, 1:30 a.m., at 1124 Willard St., Gregory Snyder, 38, Napoleon, was arrested for assault and resisting arrest. Later, at 8:51 a.m., at CCNO, Snyder was served warrants for resisting arrest and assault.
Paulding sheriff---
Sunday, 7:07 p.m., at U.S. 127 and County Road 60 in Blue Creek Township, a northbound vehicle driven by Daniel Etzler, 46, Van Wert, struck a vehicle driven by Kennedy Parsons, 16, Haviland. Both vehicles had heavy damage, and Etzler was cited for a speed violation and assured clear distance.
Paulding police---
Friday, 3:08 p.m., at Emerald Road and Caroline Street, a northbound vehicle driven by Melanie Nichols, 47, Paulding, was struck by an eastbound vehicle driven by Grace Goyings, 16, Paulding. Both vehicles had light damage and Goyings was cited for failure to yield.
Fulton sheriff---
Thursday, 12:29 p.m., on County Road B, near County Road 20 in German Township, an eastbound vehicle driven by McKayla Petersen, 26, Archbold, sustained heavy damage when a tire blew, the vehicle lost control, flipped and came to rest on all four wheels.
Thursday, 9:54 p.m., on County Road 24, near County Road D in German Township, a southbound vehicle driven by Maddyson Miehls, 18, Stryker, sustained moderate damage when it struck a deer.
Friday, 5:22 p.m., on North Shoop Avenue, near Linfoot Street in Wauseon, a northbound vehicle driven by Tucker Stricklin, 16, Wauseon, struck the rear of a vehicle driven by Lucas Ankney, 43, Wauseon. Both vehicles had light damage, and Stricklin was cited for assured clear distance.
Saturday, 4:28 p.m., the field along County Road 19, near U.S. 20A in Clinton Township, a John Deer tractor driven by Larry Rozevink, 66, Wauseon, sustained moderate damage when it rolled and damaged the cab roof.
Williams sheriff---
Wednesday, 9 p.m., on Ohio 34, west of County Road 13 in Center Township, an eastbound vehicle driven by Curtis Chmielewski, 58, Bryan, sustained moderate damage when it struck a deer.
Fire
Noble Township---
Saturday, 3:41 p.m., firefighters were dispatched to a structure fire at 9199 Christy Road. Defiance firefighters were called for mutual aid and noted smoke from the attached garage upon arrival. The homeowner had put water on the fire before crews arrived and extinguished fire on the wall. Crews opened up the wall to look for hot spots. Once they were distinguished firefighters determined the fire originated at a wall outlet.
Defiance---
Saturday, 4:44 p.m., firefighters were dispatched for a structure fire at 1039 Ayersville Ave. Occupants were out of the house when crews arrived and Defiance police were on scene for traffic control. The occupant of the structure advised she was cooking food in the oven when it caught fire. Mutual aid was canceled and firefighters pulled the oven from the wall and ventilated with a positive pressure fan. Firefighters cleared the scene at 5:36 p.m.
Saturday, 10:30 p.m., firefighters were dispatched for a grass fire at 20120 County Road 424. Upon arrival firefighters observed a large open burn of trees and brush with no threat to buildings. Individuals in charge stated they were hired to clean up the site for future construction and firefighters advised of the open burn restrictions. Firefighters were called back to the scene at 1:21 a.m. Sunday and the brush pile was soaked with water.
Liberty Township---
Monday, 3:47 p.m., firefighters were called to an out-of-control burn at 6-151 County Road T.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.