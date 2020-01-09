• Police reports
State Patrol
Jan. 2, 9:33 a.m. on U.S. 6 in Williams County's Center Township, a vehicle driven by Dylan Novak, 22, McClure, struck a deer. Damage was heavy to the vehicle.
Defiance Sheriff
Monday, 6:40 a.m., on U.S. 127 in Delaware Township, a vehicle driven by Steven Harrison, 59, Paulding, struck a deer. Damage was moderate to the vehicle.
Monday, 2:31 p.m., on Buckskin Road in Mark Township, a vehicle driven by Nathan Schnipke, 29, Van Wert, struck a utility pole, overturned and came to rest in a ditch. Damage was heavy to the vehicle. He was cited for failure to control.
Defiance Police
Jan. 4, 6:05 a.m., on Carpenter Road, a vehicle driven by Taylor Rath, 27, 761 Inverness Drive, struck a deer. Damage was light to the vehicle.
Monday, 2:55 p.m., Dorian Harris, 19, 236 Corwin St., was charged with theft after an alleged incident at Meijer, 137 Elliott Road.
Monday, 3:48 p.m., Julie Kimmick-Zipfel, 39, 1207 Emory St., was arrested on an Adult Parole Authority holder.
Tuesday, 4:33 p.m., money was reported stolen from the 700 block of Ottawa Avenue.
Tuesday, 7:03 p.m., a shoplifting complaint was reported at Walmart, 1804 N. Clinton St.
Napoleon Police
Tuesday, 11:22 a.m., recyclables were reported stolen from the Lions Club Recycling Center, 150 W. Riverview Ave.
• Fire
Auglaize Township
Fire — Wednesday, 11:48 a.m., firefighters were called to a hot tub fire that had spread to a deck at 18227 Paulding County Road 1027. Providing mutual aid was Oakwood Fire Department.
