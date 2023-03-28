Area police reports
State patrol---
Thursday, 8:48 p.m., near milepost 22 on Ohio 15 in Defiance County's Highland Township, a southbound vehicle driven by Staci Apple, 37, Bryan, sustained moderate damage when it struck a deer.
Thursday, 9:33 p.m., on Moser Road, near Allen Road in Defiance County's Adams Township, a northbound vehicle driven by Benjamin Gomez, 24, Archbold, sustained moderate damage when it struck a deer.
Friday, 5:04 p.m., near milepost 10 on Ohio 2 in Defiance County's Farmer Township, an eastbound vehicle driven by Samuel Buntain, 34, Blakeslee, sustained heavy damage when it drove left of center and left the north side of the roadway where it struck a stop sign and a utility pole before overturning and coming to rest. Buntain was treated by Williams County EMS for possible injuries, and he was cited for failure to control.
Saturday, 2:41 a.m., on Behnfeldt Road, near Ney-Williams Center Road in Defiance County's Washington Township, a southbound vehicle driven by Aisla Koch, 26, Sherwood, sustained heavy damage when it traveled left of center and left the roadway on the eastern side, struck a ditch and overturned. She was treated by Washington Township EMS for possible injuries and cited for failure to stay in a marked lane. On the crash report, alcohol was indicated as a factor.
Saturday, 5:10 a.m., near milepost 13 on Ohio 15 in Defiance County's Noble Township, a southbound vehicle driven by Michael Webb, 39, Stryker, sustained light damage when it struck a deer.
Saturday, 7:50 a.m., on Ohio 15 at Christy Road in Defiance County's Noble Township, a southbound vehicle driven by Judy Schultheis, 53, Sherwood, sustained light damage when it was struck by a deer.
Sunday, 6:25 a.m., on Jericho Road, near Rosedale Road in Defiance County's Hicksville Township, an eastbound vehicle driven by Carmen Vasquez, 42, Hicksville, sustained heavy damage when it struck a deer.
Defiance sheriff---
Thursday, 9:10 a.m., near milepost 7 on Ohio 15 in Washington Township, a northbound vehicle driven by Kelly Layne, 54, 625 Dakota Place, applied the brakes for an animal in the roadway and was struck from the rear by a vehicle driven by Lacie Coressel, 41, 21714 Timbercrest Drive. Coressel's vehicle had moderate damage and Layne's had light damage. Coressel was cited for assured clear distance.
Thursday, 10:31 p.m., on Hicksville-Edgerton Road, north of Arrowsmith Road in Milford Township, a southbound vehicle driven by Roger Hall, 55, Hicksville, sustained moderate damage when it struck a deer.
Defiance police---
Tuesday, 8:11 a.m., on East Second Street, at the west entrance of Mercy Defiance Hospital, an eastbound vehicle driven by Judy Kelly, 77, Bryan, attempted a left turn into the hospital when it was struck by an unidentified vehicle that left the scene. Kelly's vehicle had moderate damage.
Henry sheriff---
Wednesday, 6:17 p.m., near milepost 39.2 on U.S. 24 in Napoleon Township, a westbound vehicle driven by Amanda Vasko, 25, Metamora, sustained heavy damage when it swerved to miss a collision with a semi that pulled onto the roadway and her vehicle left the roadway on the northern side and overturned. Vasko was taken by Napoleon Fire and Rescue to Henry County Hospital, Napoleon, for suspected minor injuries.
Wednesday, 10:03 p.m., on County Road V, near County Road 7 in Washington Township, a vehicle driven by Tonnie Jimenez, 48, Liberty Center, sustained moderate damage when it struck a deer.
Friday, 3:15 p.m., on Wabash Street, near Ohio 109 in Liberty Center, a vehicle driven by Missey Pritchard, 55, Napoleon, attempted to back from a public parking area and struck a northbound vehicle driven by Jeffrey Harman, 46, Napoleon. Pritchard's vehicle had moderate damage and Harman's had light damage.
Friday, 3:58 p.m., on the westbound exit ramp of U.S. 24 at Ohio 108 in Liberty Township, a Gilson Machine & Tool, Inc., a vehicle driven by Theodore Bayer, 61, Liberty Center, struck the rear of a vehicle driven by Angelika Dent, 46, Liberty Center. Both vehicles had light damage, and Bayer was cited for assured clear distance.
Friday, 8:35 p.m., on County Road 7, near Ohio 18 in Bartlow Township, a vehicle driven by Allison Drain, 26, Napoleon, sustained light damage when it struck a deer.
Saturday, 9:24 p.m., on Ohio 281, near County Road 16 in Flatrock Township, an eastbound vehicle driven by Joe Arreguin, 68, Malinta, sustained heavy damage when it swerved to miss a collision with a deer, went off the roadway on the southern side and struck a guardrail. The vehicle came to rest in the westbound lane. At 9:40 p.m., before the vehicle could be moved, a westbound vehicle driven by Shannon Bostelman, 30, 942 Wilhelm St., Defiance, struck the disabled vehicle. Bostelman was taken by Holgate EMS to Mercy Defiance Hospital for suspected minor injuries while passenger, Breylen Bostelman, 10, 942 Wilhelm St., Defiance, was taken by Hamler EMS to Mercy Defiance, and Clayton Bostelman, 9, 942 Wilhelm St., Defiance, was taken to Mercy Defiance by Holgate EMS. Both vehicles had heavy damage.
Sunday, 1:05 a.m., on Ohio 34, near County Road 22 in Ridgeville Township, an eastbound vehicle driven by Scott Coressel, 34, Napoleon, sustained moderate damage when it struck a deer.
Napoleon police---
Sunday, 3:15 a.m., at 300 B E. Riverview Ave., in a traffic stop, Nicole Bayer, 28, Liberty Center, was cited for failure to yield and OVI, and given a warning for improper display of license plates.
Paulding sheriff---
Saturday, 8:12 a.m., on County Road 146, east of County Road 111 in Jackson Township, an eastbound vehicle driven by James Graves, 34, Paulding, sustained moderate damage when it struck a deer.
Saturday, 8:27 p.m., near milepost 6 on U.S. 24 in Carryall Township, an eastbound vehicle driven by Nicholas White, 38, Paulding, was in the passing lane when it switched to the slower lane and left the roadway to the southern side where it struck a ditch. The vehicle had heavy damage, and White was cited for OVI.
Sunday, 4 a.m., on Ohio 114, west of County Road 193 in Washington Township, an eastbound vehicle driven by Erika Dobbelaere, 19, Paulding, sustained moderate damage when it struck a deer.
Fulton sheriff---
Thursday, 3:42 p.m., at Ohio 108 and County Road C in Clinton Township, a southbound vehicle driven by Annelise Boberg, 17, 14227 Karnes Ave., Defiance, traveled left of center and sideswiped a northbound vehicle driven by Michael Anderson, 27, Napoleon. Boberg's vehicle had moderate damage and Anderson's had heavy damage.
Friday, 6:13 p.m., on U.S. 20A, near Ohio 108 in Clinton Township, an eastbound vehicle driven by Matthew Siler, 16, Archbold, struck a line of stopped vehicles and caused a vehicle driven by Kayla Davis, 29, Delta, to strike a vehicle in front driven by Raydene Stine, 63, Delta. Davis was taken by ALS 8-2 to Fulton County Health Center, Wauseon, for possible injuries. Siler was treated at the scene for possible injuries by ALS 8-1 and Stine had no injuries. Stine's vehicle had moderate damage and the other two vehicles had heavy damage. Siler was cited for assured clear distance.
Sunday, 5:46 p.m., at Ohio 108 and County Road AC in Clinton Township, westbound vehicle driven by Bradley Szeremeta, 34, Ridgeville Corners, and a southbound vehicle driven by Austino Montez, 20, 895 Sunday St., Defiance. Both vehicles sustained heavy damage, and Szeremeta was cited for failure to yield.
Fire
Antwerp---
Monday, 12:10 p.m., firefighters were called to Antwerp High School for a car fire in the parking lot.
Highland Township---
Monday, 1:36 p.m., firefighters were called for wires down at Highland Center and Watson roads. Upon arrival, firefighters reported the downed lines were at 27742 Watson Road.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.