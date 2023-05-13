Area police reports
State patrol---
Monday, 1:51 a.m., near milepost 7 on U.S. 127 in Williams County's Pulaski Township, a southbound vehicle driven by Tanner Govin, 24, Waldron, Mich., sustained moderate damage when it struck a deer.
Thursday, 7:35 a.m., at Watson and Highland Center roads in Defiance County's Highland Township, an eastbound vehicle driven by Breanna Lang, 29, Cecil, struck a pedestrian, Oliver Sigler, 5, 13898 Fruit Ridge Road, Defiance, when Sigler attempted to cross the road in the crosswalk. Sigler had suspected minor injuries, but was not treated. Lang was cited for not yielding right of way to a pedestrian in the crosswalk.
Defiance sheriff---
Monday, 7:54 a.m., on Ohio 2, near Casebeer Miller Road in Hicksville Township, a westbound vehicle driven by Jade Scott, 18, Montpelier, sustained heavy damage when it struck the rear of a semi tractor driven by Dillon Titus, 31, Findlay. Scott self-transported to Community Memorial Hospital, Hicksville, for possible injuries. Titus' vehicle had light damage, and Scott was cited for assured clear distance.
Defiance police---
May 5, 10:34 p.m., at 1804 N. Clinton St., Mary Guthrie, 26, Archbold and Donnie Summers, 28, Archbold were each arrested for theft and released with a summons.
Tuesday, 10:50 p.m., at 406 S. Clinton St., Jennifer Hauser, 38, Bryan, was arrested for felony vandalism and taken to CCNO.
Wednesday, 4:51 p.m., in the 900 block of North Clinton Street, a vehicle driven by Amanda Baldridge, 42, 694 Domersville Road, attempted to exit the Aldi drive at 950 N. Clinton St. when it struck the front tire of a bicycle driven by Chelsey Masters, 30, 2290 Baltimore Road. Masters was treated for possible injuries by the Defiance Fire Department, and her bicycle had moderate damage. Baldridge's vehicle had light damage.
Thursday, 12:59 p.m., at 1500 N. Clinton St., Christopher Gerdeman, 59, 302 E. Second St., was arrested for menacing and taken to CCNO.
Friday, 7:15 a.m., near 1500 E. River Drive, a westbound vehicle driven by Jacob Clevenger, 24, 9853 Young Road, sustained light damage when it struck a deer.
Napoleon police---
Thursday, 12:37 a.m., at 540 N. Perry St., Katelynn Stillion, 33, New Bavaria, was charged with OVI and child endangerment.
Thursday, 2:31 p.m., at 310 Glenwood Ave., Nicholas Cover, 41, Liberty Center, was arrested on a warrant from Bryan and taken to CCNO.
Thursday, 3:56 p.m., at 855 American Road, Isaiah Hazlett, 24, no known address, was charged with obstructing official business and taken to CCNO.
Wauseon police---
Wednesday, 3:24 p.m., on Linfoot Street, a vehicle driven by Kasalyn Powers, 17, Fayette, attempted to back from a private drive at 620 E. Linfoot St. and struck an eastbound vehicle driven by Madisyn Ledyard, 17, Wauseon. Powers' vehicle had light damage and Ledyard's had moderate damage. Powers was cited for failure to yield.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.