• Police reports
State Patrol
Jan. 14, 11:30 a.m., on Ohio 613 in Paulding County's Jackson Township, a vehicle driven by Hunter Powell, 20, Payne, left the roadway, struck a ditch and multiple headstones at a graveyard. Powell was taken by Paulding EMS to ProMedica Defiance Regional Hospital with possible minor injuries. He was cited for failure to control. Damage was heavy to the vehicle.
Jan. 14, 7:41 p.m., at Ohio 18 and Hagy Road in Defiance County Richland Township, a vehicle struck two stop signs and left the scene.
Friday, 7:45 a.m., on Ohio 66 in Paulding County's Washington Township, a vehicle driven by Abigail Stegaman, 35, 401 Franklin St., struck a deer. Damage was heavy to the vehicle.
Friday, 3:16 p.m., on U.S. 127 in Defiance County's Delaware Township, a vehicle driven by Alisha Lambert, 36, Sherwood, began to pass a truck driven by Paul Blatchford, 48, Fort Wayne. Blatchford's vehicle then began to pass another vehicle. Lambert left the roadway to avoid a collision and struck a drain tile and sideswiped a utility pole. Damage was heavy to the Lambert vehicle. Lambert was not injured.
Friday, 9:39 p.m., on U.S. 24 in Paulding County's Crane Township, an eastbound semi driven by Alvin Yousif, 33, Sterling Heights, Mich., slowed to avoid a stopped vehicle ahead and jackknifed. Another eastbound semi driven by Mushiraq Al-Hathaf, 47, Detroit, also slowed and jackknifed, striking Yousif's semi. Damage was heavy to Al-Hathaf's vehicle, while Yousif's was not damaged. Al-Hathaf was cited for assured clear distance.
Defiance Sheriff
Jan. 14, 7:08 a.m., on Ohio 18 in Defiance Township, a vehicle driven by Timmy Vance, 56, Sherwood, struck a deer. Damage was light to the vehicle.
Jan. 15, 7 p.m., on Ohio 66 in Defiance Township, a vehicle driven by Mario Hernandez, 62, 109 Westfield Ave., struck a deer. Damage was light to the vehicle.
Friday, 7:36 p.m., Joseph Fenter, 20, Bryan, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and expired plates following a traffic stop on The Bend Road, near Ney.
Friday, 9:23 p.m., on Ohio 15 in Noble Township, a vehicle driven by Noah Hagerman, 18, 10325 Slough Road, struck the rear of a stopped vehicle driven by Travis Randall, 39, 125 Prospect St. Hagerman was cited for assured clear distance. Damage was light to the vehicles.
Friday, 10:35 p.m., on Ohio 18 in Delaware Township, a vehicle driven by Julio Hernandez, 24, Hicksville, slid off the roadway and struck a ditch. He was cited for failure to control and no driver's license. Damage was light to the vehicle.
Saturday, 6:21 p.m., Brittany Houck, 28, Defiance, was arrested on a warrant from Defiance County Common Pleas Court.
Saturday, 6:58 p.m., Damon Wagner, 20, Defiance, was arrested on a warrant from Defiance County Common Pleas Court.
Saturday, 7:12 p.m., William Couts, 39, Defiance, was arrested on a warrant from Defiance Municipal Court.
Sunday, 4:19 p.m., a break-in was reported in the 08000 block of Christy Road.
Defiance Police
Jan. 15, 2:50 p.m., two Defiance females, ages 15 and 16, and a 16-year-old Defiance male were charged with delinquency by means of assault, disorderly conduct and inciting violence after an alleged incident at Defiance Middle School, 1755 Palmer Drive.
Friday, Travis Genkins, 25, 1939 E. Second St., was arrested on a warrant from Defiance Municipal Court.
Saturday, 7:29 p.m., a theft was reported at Walmart, 1804 N. Clinton St.
Saturday, 11:24 p.m., a break-in was reported in the 200 block of Ruth Ann Drive.
Sunday, 1:54 a.m., Justin Salaz, 35, 35, 326 Rulf St., was charged with disorderly conduct after an alleged incident in the 500 block of Hopkins Street.
Sunday, 4:12 a.m., the theft of cab services was reported in the 500 block of Degler Street.
Sunday, 12:12 p.m., Scott Kirkland Jr., 22, Paulding, was charged with theft after an alleged incident at Meijer, 137 Elliott Road.
Monday, 7:20 a.m., a 17-year-old Defiance male was charged with delinquency by means of domestic violence after an alleged incident in the 1800 block of Sherwood Drive.
Henry Sheriff
Friday, 4:13 p.m., on U.S. 6 in Harrison Township, a vehicle driven by Jeffrey Ferrell, 53, Muncie, Ind., struck a deer. Damage was heavy to the vehicle.
Friday, 8:12 p.m., on High Street in Liberty Center, a vehicle drove through a yard and struck a house at 212 High St., causing a gas meter leak. The vehicle's driver was not identified.
Friday, 10:40 p.m., on U.S. 6 in Ridgeville Township, a vehicle driven by Shirley Creps, 83, Napoleon, slid off the roadway. Damage was light to the vehicle.
Saturday, 7:57 a.m., on U.S. 6 in Freedom Township, a vehicle driven by David Heuer, 53, Napoleon, slid off the roadway. Damage was light to the vehicle.
Saturday, 8:08 a.m., on Henry County Road T in Liberty Township, a vehicle driven by Randall Miller, 38, Napoleon, slid into a field. Damage was moderate to the vehicle.
Saturday, 11:50 a.m., on U.S. 24 in Washington Township, a westbound semi drifted out of its lane and struck another westbound car driven by Phillip Mahn, Whitehouse, and left the scene. The Mahn vehicle came to rest in the median. Damage was heavy to Mahn's vehicle.
Napoleon Police
Friday, 4:15 p.m., Steven Torok, 26, Napoleon, was arrested on a warrant.
Friday, 6:34 p.m., a theft was reported at Napoleon Jr. High School, 701 Briarheath Ave.
Friday, 8:50 p.m., William Spillman, 45, Napoleon, was charged with theft and criminal trespassing after an alleged incident at Walmart, 1815 Scott St.
Saturday, 2:32 a.m., Teia Zimmerman, 20, Napoleon, was charged with OVI, possession of marijuana, FRA suspension and driving with no headlights following a traffic stop on East Front Street.
Saturday, 6:19 a.m., Brittany Marroquin, 27, Napoleon, was cited for driving under suspension, marked lanes and OVI following a traffic stop on Monroe Street and taken to CCNO.
Saturday, 12:06 p.m., Ricky Daniel Jr., 34, Defiance, was arrested on a warrant.
Saturday, 4:27 p.m., Chrystal Osburn, 35, Stryker, was cited for driving under suspension following a traffic stop on Scott Street.
Saturday, 5:54 p.m., a theft was reported at Walmart, 1815 Scott St.
Saturday, 10:14 p.m., a burglary was reported in the 600 block of Fourth Street.
Saturday, 11:04 p.m., David Pain, 62, Defiance, was charged with OVI following a traffic stop on Glenwood Avenue.
Fulton Sheriff
Sunday, 10:01 p.m., on U.S. 20A in German Township, a vehicle driven by Courtney Werder, 26, Wauseon, struck a deer. Damage was moderate to the vehicle.
• Fires
Defiance
Fire — Friday, 2:24 p.m., firefighters were called to an alarm at 1111 N. Clinton St.
Fire — Saturday, 6:12 a.m., firefighters were called to an alarm at 1399 S. Jefferson Ave.
Fire — Saturday, 11:26 a.m., firefighters were called to an alarm at 180 Grand Ave.
Hicksville
Fire — Saturday, 10:11 a.m., firefighters were called to an odor investigation at 100 N. Main St.
