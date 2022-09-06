Area police reports
State patrol---
Wednesday, 12:58 p.m., at Ohio 18 and Breininger Road in Defiance County's Mark Township, an eastbound vehicle driven by Jasmin Hart, 25, Hicksville, struck a northbound vehicle driven by Justin Howell, 34, Antwerp. Hart's vehicle had disabling damage and Howell's had moderate damage. Howell was cited for failure to yield.
Thursday, 6:26 a.m., at county roads 13 and F in Williams County's Pulaski Township, a northbound vehicle driven by Brandon Leffel, 35, Bryan, sustained light damage when it struck a deer.
Saturday, 5:30 a.m., on Mansfield Road in Defiance County's Highland Township, an eastbound vehicle driven by Megan Rosebrook, 23, Deshler, sustained light damage when it struck a deer.
Saturday, 7:35 a.m., on County Road C in Williams County's Center Township, an eastbound vehicle driven by Juan Barrera, 63, Bryan, sustained light damage when it struck a deer.
Defiance sheriff---
Thursday, 7:37 p.m., at 4915 U.S. 127, Haviland, Christopher Tinsley, 26, Defiance, was transferred to the Henry County Sheriff's Office from the Van Wert County Sheriff's office on two warrants on indictment from Defiance County Common Pleas Court and was taken to CCNO.
Thursday, 7:39 p.m., at CCNO, Jessica Sauder, 31, Van Wert, was delivered a bench warrant from common pleas court.
Saturday, 10:32 p.m., at CCNO, Ryan Thompson, 28, Sherwood, was delivered a warrant from common pleas court's juvenile division, a felony warrant from Henry County and a misdemeanor from Napoleon.
Monday, 8:59 a.m., at 324 Perry St., Defiance, Courtney Smith, 32, Defiance, was arrested on a warrant on indictment from common pleas court and taken to CCNO.
Henry sheriff---
Wednesday, 8:36 p.m., on County Road 10A in Marion Township, a northbound vehicle driven by Robert Meyer, 61, Hamler, sustained light damage when it struck a deer.
Wednesday, 10:03 p.m., at U.S. 6 and County Road 3, Joshua Weber, 29, Napoleon, was cited for failure to dim headlights and driving under suspension.
Thursday, 10:59 p.m., at 11-392 County Road H, Holgate, Jonathan Arps, 30, Holgate, was arrested on a warrant and taken to CCNO.
Friday, 3:13 p.m., on U.S. 6, just east of Ohio 109 in Harrison Township, an eastbound semi driven by Jason Hiser, 37, Pemberville, struck a railroad overpass and debris cased light damage to a vehicle driven by Diane Euler, 67, Bowling Green. Hiser was cited for vehicle over height.
Saturday, 10:30 p.m., on Ohio 18 in Bartlow Township, an eastbound vehicle driven by Charles Althaus, 53, Holgate, sustained light damage when it struck a deer.
Saturday, 11:43 p.m., at West Mulberry and South Washington streets in Deshler, an eastbound semi driven by Jean Leger, 40, Fort Meyers, Fla., attempted a left turn and sustained disabling damage when it drove through a yard and caught a large rock under the trailer. He was cited for failure to control.
Napoleon police---
Sunday, 5:30 p.m., at 238 Maumee Lane, Napoleon, Sheryl Yoder, 67, Napoleon, was delivered a warrant for domestic violence.
Fires
Defiance---
Saturday, 7:40 p.m., firefighters were called to a vehicle fire at 459 Pontiac Drive. Upon arrival fire was extinguished.
Sunday, 7:17 a.m., on the Auglaize River bridge on Jefferson Avenue, firefighters were called for a reported electrical fire on a light pole, but upon arrival no fire was found.
Sherwood---
Monday, 7:56 a.m., at Buckskin and Openlander roads, firefighters from Delaware Township were called for a reported structure fire. Mutual aid was called from Hicksville and Sherwood fire departments. Upon arrival firefighters discovered a camper fire.
