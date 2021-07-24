• Police reports
State Patrol
Monday, 7:45 a.m., on County Road C in Williams County's Pulaski Township, a westbound vehicle driven by Neal Kimpel, 63, Bryan, sustained moderate damage when it struck a deer.
Defiance Sheriff
July 17, 10:14 p.m., on Township Road 164 in Noble Township, a vehicle driven by Shelly Gares, 58, 4145 Timberlane Drive, sustained light damage after striking a deer.
Monday, 1:11 p.m., at Fountain Street and Cicero roads in Hicksville, a tractor trailer driven by Marco Goode, 46, Downers Grove, Ill., failed to negotiate a turn, gouged the roadway and caused light damage to the vehicle. Goode was cited with operating a vehicle without reasonable control.
Defiance Police
July 15, 4:33 p.m., at Carpenter and East River roads, a vehicle driven by Thomas Nye, 57, Napoleon, was struck from the rear by a vehicle driven by Nolan Morgan, 16, 333 Riverdale Drive. Damage was heavy to Morgan's vehicle and light to Nye's vehicle. Morgan was cited with failure to allow clear distance between vehicles.
July 16, 4:15 p.m., at North Clinton and McKinley streets, a vehicle driven by Jeremy Davis, 39, Newark, was struck by a vehicle driven by Lucia Chavez, 17, 2000 Willow Bay Drive. Damage to both vehicles was light. Chavez was cited with failure to allow proper distance between vehicles.
July 17, 7:40 p.m., at North Clinton Street and Sessions Avenue, a vehicle driven by Darrell McNeely, 57, 324 W. High St., was struck in the rear by an unknown vehicle that fled the scene before police arrived. Light damage reported of McNeely's vehicle.
Wednesday, 2:13 p.m., at Domersville Road and Deerwood Drive, a vehicle driven by Karen May, 59, Liberty Center, struck the rear of a vehicle driven by Jean Howard, 84, 1406 Pinehurst Drive. Both vehicles had light damage and Howard was cited for failure to yield on a left turn.
Thursday, 6:56 p.m., at 19492 Ohio 637, Derrek Sharp, 31, Sherwood, was served a warrant from the Defiance Municipal Court. Sharp was taken to CCNO.
Thursday, 8:34 p.m., at Williams Street and Wayne Avenue, a vehicle driven by Jacob Overly, 17, 6223 Glenburg Road, struck a vehicle driven by Ethan McCabe, 20, Oakwood. Both vehicles sustained moderate damage. Overly was cited for failure to yield at a stop sign.
Hicksville Police
Tuesday, 5:15 p.m., at High and Maple streets, a vehicle driven by Jackalyn Siebenaler, 24, Hicksville, struck the rear of a vehicle driven by Jason Koch, 39, Bryan. Light damage to Koch's vehicle, and moderate damage to Siebenaler's.
Henry Sheriff
Wednesday, 7:24 a.m., at 310 Glenwood Ave., Zachary Minnich, 25, Delta, was cited for ethnic intimidation.
Wednesday, 11:36 p.m., at 640 E. Holmes St. Lot 22, Deshler, Matthew Torres Wilson, 31, was charged with assault and domestic violence and taken to CCNO.
Friday, 12:38 a.m., on County Road U in Ridgeville Township, a vehicle driven by John Moser, 53, 4158 Domersville Road, sustained heavy damage when it struck a deer.
Friday, 12:47 p.m., at the on-ramp of U.S. 24 off of Scott Street, a motorcycle driven by Jude Phillips, 31, Huron, Tenn., skidded out on wet pavement and slid off the roadway. Damage to the vehicle was heavy. Phillips had possible injury but refused treatment.
Napoleon Police
Thursday, 12:39 p.m., at 1088 Dodd St., Ashley Cuellar, 26, Napoleon, was served a warrant from the Bowling Green Ohio State Patrol Post. Cuellar posted bond and was released.
Paulding Sheriff
Tuesday, 1 p.m., on Township Road 63 in Carryall Township, a vehicle driven by Joseph Wenzlick, 75, Antwerp, sustained moderate damage when it struck a deer.
Fulton Sheriff
Tuesday, 6:21 a.m., on U.S. 20A in Clinton Township, a vehicle driven by Clifford Macklin, 61, Wauseon, sustained moderate damage after striking a deer.
• Fire
Hicksville
Fire — Wednesday, 6:19 p.m., on Jericho Road, firefighters from Hicksville were called to a grass fire.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.