• Police reports
Defiance Sheriff
Wednesday, 12:34 a.m., Tyson Mavis, 33, Defiance, was charged with physical control following a traffic stop on Ohio 15 and Glenburg Road.
Thursday, 3:19 a.m., Savid Davis, 32, Defiance, was arrested on a warrant from Defiance County Common Pleas Court.
Defiance Police
Monday, 7:33 a.m., on Davidson Street, a vehicle driven by Sharon Keller, 68, 111 Westfield Ave., struck a parked vehicle owned by Mark Florence, 842 Harrison Ave. Keller was cited for assured clear distance. Damage was light to the vehicles.
Tuesday, 4:24 a.m., a theft was reported at Spanky's, 120 Clinton St.
Thursday, 10:41 a.m., Anthony Twigg, 27, Swanton, was arrested on a warrant from Defiance Municipal Court.
Thursday, 12:07 p.m., a cellphone was reported stolen from Spanky's, 120 Clinton St.
Thursday, 12:18 p.m., garage lights were vandalized in the 900 block of Wayne Avenue.
Hicksville Police
Wednesday, 8:04 p.m., a theft from a parked vehicle was reported in the 100 block of Spencerville Road.
Henry Sheriff
Wednesday, 8:34 p.m., a gas drive-off was reported at the Liberty Main Stop, T-526 Ohio 109, Liberty Center.
Thursday, 3:19 a.m., on County Road 13 in Liberty Township, a vehicle driven by Kristen Lichtenwald, 40, Napoleon, struck a deer. Damage was light to the vehicle.
Thursday, 12:51 p.m., a theft was reported in the 100 block of South Pleasantview Drive, Liberty Center.
• Fires
Tiffin Township
Fire — Thursday, 1:31 a.m., firefighters were called to an alarm at 1040 Main St., Evansport.
Hicksville
Fire — Thursday, 10:36 a.m., firefighters were called to an alarm at 801 Industrial Drive, Hicksville.
Wauseon
Fire — Thursday, 2:15 p.m., firefighters were called to an outdoor fire at 13211 County Road J, Dover Township.
Liberty Township
Fire — Thursday, 4:29 p.m., firefighters were called to a reported tree fire at 07359 County Road W.
