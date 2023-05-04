Area police reports
State patrol---
April 26, 10:31 a.m., on County Road E, near Ohio 15 in Williams County's Pulaski Township, a westbound Town and Country Chip Seal vehicle driven by Tristan Lovell, 21, Fort Wayne, sustained moderate damage when it crossed over the center line, left the south side of the roadway and overturned in a ditch. He was cited for failure to control.
April 26, 4:20 p.m., near milepost 9 on U.S. 6 in Williams County's Center Township, an eastbound vehicle driven by Gail Lands, 73, Bryan, attempted to overtake a vehicle driven by Steven Elliot, 57, Bryan, and a Norfolk Southern Bryan Office vehicle driven by Douglas Hartberger, 58, Shawnee. Elliot's vehicle struck Lands' vehicle and then proceeded to strike Hartberger's vehicle.
April 26, 4:36 p.m., on Clemmer Road, near Tim Betts Road in Hicksville, a southbound vehicle driven by Jaron Pogue, 20, Hicksville, sustained heavy damage when it traveled left of center and left the eastern side of the roadway where it struck a ditch and overturned. Pogue was taken by Hicksville EMS to Hicksville Hospital for suspected minor injuries. He was cited for failure to control.
April 27, 8:04 a.m., near milepost 29 on U.S. 24 in Defiance County's Richland Township, an eastbound vehicle driven by Hope Dankworth 18, 496 Defiance Crossing sustained light damage when it drove off the south side of the roadway and struck a fence. She was cited for failure to control.
Saturday, 6:50 a.m., on County Road F, near Ohio 15 in Williams County's Pulaski Township, a westbound vehicle driven by Brandon Bowers, 19, Stryker, sustained heavy damage when it drove off the north side of the roadway, entered a ditch and struck a concrete drain. Bowers was cited for failure to control.
Saturday, 3:50 p.m., near milepost 28 on U.S. 24 in Defiance County's Richland Township, an eastbound Hornish Brothers semi driven by Bruce Moehle, 72, Lakeside Marblehead, sustained light damage when it traveled off the south side of the roadway and struck a ditch. He was cited for failure to control.
Defiance sheriff---
Sunday, 11:35 p.m., at Elliott and Domersville roads in Richland Township, an eastbound vehicle driven by David Peebles, 66, Napoleon, sustained light damage when it traveled through a stop sign, off the roadway and struck a ditch, coming to final rest in a field. He was cited for failure to yield and failure to control.
Defiance police---
Monday, 2:23 p.m., on Jefferson Avenue, south of Eppi Lane at the CSX Railroad viaduct, a southbound Freightliner semi driven by Nora Chhay, 44, Liberty Township, struck the overpass and caused moderate damage to the semi. She was cited for assured clear distance.
Monday, 7:19 p.m., at 1417 S. Clinton St., Bryce Krill, 19, 335 Carter Ave., was arrested on two warrants for felonious assault and taken to CCNO.
Henry sheriff---
Sunday, 3 p.m., on County Road 424, near Township Road 6C in Washington Township, an eastbound vehicle driven by Joseph Rohrs, 36, Napoleon, sustained light damage when it reportedly left the roadway to miss an animal and struck a mailbox.
Monday, 8:30 a.m., on County Road 10, near County Road W in Liberty Township, a northbound Salomon Trucking, Inc., semi driven by Pedro Jacinto Loeza, 62, Greenwood, Ind., sustained heavy damage when it drifted off the east side of the roadway and sideswiped an electric utility pole and overturned in a ditch. He was cited for failure to control.
Monday, 2:46 p.m., at Ohio 109 and the U.S. 24 westbound off ramp in Liberty Center, a northbound vehicle driven by Robby Woodring, 53, Swanton, struck a westbound vehicle driven by Jacob Nickels, 19, Napoleon, as Nickels vehicle turned left in front of Woodring's. Nickels was treated at the scene by Liberty-Washington Township Fire and Rescue for possible injuries. Both vehicles had heavy damage, and Nickels was cited for failure to yield.
Monday, 8:57 p.m., on Ohio 281 near County Road 2 in Richfield Township, a vehicle driven by Sheila Fields, 65, 25114 Watson Road, Defiance, sustained light damage when it struck a deer.
Napoleon police---
Saturday, 2:24 a.m., in the 1000 block of Riverview Avenue, just west of 1048 E. Riverview Ave., an eastbound vehicle driven by Gabrielle Plummer, 37, 1207 Myrna St., sustained light damage when it struck a deer.
Sunday, 6:27 p.m., on Thershan Drive, a vehicle driven by John Bender, 71, Napoleon, attempted to back from a private drive at 1475 Thershan Drive and struck a parked, unoccupied vehicle owned by Angela Belcher, 1480 Thershan Drive. Belcher's vehicle had light damage and Bender's had no damage. Bender was cited for improper backing.
Wednesday, 12:46 p.m., at 500 Beckham St., Alfonso Ganzelz IV, 21, Napoleon, was cited for driving under suspension and a turn signal violation, and served a warrant for failure to appear.
Paulding sheriff---
Monday, 9:40 a.m., on County Road 123, near County Road 111 in Jackson Township, a southbound vehicle driven by Amanda Watson, 35, Paulding, sustained moderate damage when it backed off the roadway into a ravine and came to rest against a tree. She was cited for failure to control.
Monday, 2 p.m., at county roads 106 and 11 in Harrison Township, a southbound vehicle driven by Fred Birkhold, 66, Payne, struck an eastbound vehicle driven by Claudia Kuhn, 57, Payne, and Kuhn's vehicle overturned in a ditch on the east side of the intersection. Kuhn was taken by Payne EMS to Paulding County Hospital with suspected minor injuries. Birkhold was cited for failure to yield.
Monday, 9:19 p.m., on Ohio 500, east of County Road 132 in Paulding Township, an eastbound vehicle driven by Ashley Thrasher, 22, Paulding, sustained light damage when it struck a deer.
Tuesday, 3:19 p.m., at U.S. 127 and Township Road 162 in Paulding Township, a southbound vehicle driven by Michael Bok, 64, Van Wert, struck a northbound vehicle driven by Isabella Carwile, 17, Paulding, as Carwile's vehicle attempted a left turn in front of Bok's vehicle. Bok was taken by Paulding EMS to Paulding County Hospital for possible injuries and Carwile had possible injuries, but was not treated. Both vehicles had heavy damage, and Carwile was cited for failure to yield.
Paulding police---
Saturday, 8:08 p.m., at North Williams and Jackson streets, a northbound vehicle driven by Garnett Wilson, 68, Haviland, struck the rear of a vehicle driven by Kaleb Rodriguez, 22, Van Wert. Wilson's vehicle had light damage, and Rodriguez's vehicle had no damage.
Fulton sheriff---
Tuesday, 7:13 p.m., on County Road D at the CSX railroad tracks in German Township, an eastbound vehicle driven by Yenser Caceres, 22, Wauseon, attempted a U-turn on the railroad tracks and was struck by a train when it became stuck on the tracks. No injuries were reported, and Caceres was cited for failure to control.
Wauseon police---
Monday, 5:42 a.m., on Dickman Road, west of Ottokee Street, an eastbound vehicle driven by Bryce Cherry, 22, Napoleon, struck the rear of a vehicle driven by Yolani Agueda, 34, Delta. Cherry was cited for assured clear distance and Agueda was cited for no driver's license previously issued. Cherry's vehicle had heavy damage and Agueda's had moderate damage.
Fire
Hicksville---
Wednesday, 1:20 p.m., firefighters were called to a vehicle fire at 07421 Ohio-Indiana Line, between Ohio 18 and Arrowsmith Road.
