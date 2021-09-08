• Police reports

Hicksville Police

Thursday, 2:19 p.m., at 918 Haver Drive, a vehicle driven by Ana Abdool, 21, Fort Wayne, backed over a mailbox and snapped the base. No damage to the vehicle.

Henry Sheriff

Friday, 10:39 p.m., at 210 S. Damascus St., Liberty Center, Tesha Brown, 20, Liberty Center, was arrested for domestic violence and taken to CCNO.

Monday, 3:04 p.m., at Ohio 109 and Marion Street, Hamler, a motorbike driven by Keith Hall Jr., 33, Findlay, lost control and tipped onto its side. Hall was taken by HCSJ Medic 1 to Henry County Hospital for suspected minor injuries. Damage to the motorbike was light, and Hall was cited for failure to control.

Napoleon Police

Tuesday, 3:29 a.m., at 777 Scott St., Lucas Koch, 27, Napoleon, was charged with criminal trespassing.

Paulding Sheriff

Friday, 8:29 p.m., on County Road 60 in Washington Township, an eastbound vehicle driven by Ethan Hill, 19, Hicksville, sustained light damage when it struck a deer.

Saturday, 11:27 p.m., on Ohio 111 just west of Ohio 637 in Emerald Township, a westbound vehicle driven by Shanay Taylor, 51, Convoy, sustained moderate damage when it struck a deer.

Sunday, 7:35 a.m., on Township Road 165 just south of County Road 60 in Washington Township, a vehicle driven by Stephanie Lee, 37, Grover Hill, sustained light damage when a deer struck the driver's side.

Wauseon Police

Thursday, 11:56 a.m., at 495 E. Airport Highway, Circle K, a vehicle driven by Dann Weaver, 56, Archbold, was struck by a vehicle driven by Roberta Keirsey, 85, Swanton, causing moderate damage to both vehicles. Weaver was cited for failure to yield from a private drive.

