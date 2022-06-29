Saturday, 10:24 p.m., at milepost 8 on Ohio 2 in Williams County's Pulaski Township, an eastbound vehicle driven by Alyssa Shindledecker, 21, Bryan, sustained light damage when it struck a deer.
Defiance Police---
Friday, 3:37 p.m., at Clinton and First streets, two southbound vehicles sideswiped one another resulting in light damage to both vehicles. One was driven by Michael Brockway, 23, Bryan, and the other was driven by Leonard Collier, 92, 16171 Harris Road, Defiance.
Saturday, 6:51 p.m., at Clinton and Second streets, a westbound vehicle driven by Caleb Sierra, 16, 28580 Ohio 18, struck the rear of a vehicle driven by Grace Karnes, 25, 874 Summit St. and caused light damage to both vehicles. Sierra was cited for assured clear distance ahead.
Henry Sheriff---
Monday, 3:27 p.m., at Kaufman and North Wilhelm streets, Holgate, a southbound vehicle driven by Hannah Waterman, 30, Holgate, was struck from the rear by a vehicle driven by Taryn Thomas, 25, Holgate. Both vehicles had light damage and Thomas was cited for assured clear distance ahead.
Napoleon Police---
Monday, 8:38 a.m., at 1819 Oakwood Ave., Daisha Brickman, 29, Napoleon, was arrested on two warrants for failure to appear and left in the custody of the Napoleon Municipal Court bailiff.
Paulding Sheriff---
Friday, 5:39 a.m., on County Road 107, south of Ohio 613 in Paulding Township, a northbound vehicle driven by Logan Hammond, 20, Van Wert, sustained disabling damage when it left the west side of the roadway, struck and jumped the railroad tracks, and came to rest off the roadway on the north side of the tracks. Hammond had suspected minor injuries but was not treated. He was cited for failure to control.
Williams Sheriff---
Monday, 3:10 a.m., on County Road G in Springfield Township, an eastbound vehicle driven by Scott Chaffee, 56, Edon, sustained moderate damage when it struck a deer.
Wauseon Police---
June 22, 4:51 p.m., at Chestnut Street and Shoop Avenue, a southbound vehicle driven by Lindsey Snow, 26, Wauseon, struck an eastbound vehicle driven by Dakota Stiriz, 16, Wauseon, and both vehicles had light damage. Stiriz was cited for failure to yield right of way at the intersection.
