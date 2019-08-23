• Police reports
State Patrol
Tuesday, 9:20 p.m., on Henry County Road 24, a vehicle driven by Taylor Davis, 25, Montpelier, struck a deer. Damage was moderate to the vehicle.
Defiance Sheriff
Aug. 13, 3:40 a.m., on Ohio 18, a vehicle driven by Marquan Batts, 22, Toledo, attempted a U-turn and left the roadway, going down an embankment. Damage was light to the vehicle. He was cited for failure to control.
Aug. 15, 7:19 a.m., at Ohio 18 and Haller Road, a vehicle driven by Olivia Taylor, 16, 10626 Haller Road, pulled into the path of a vehicle driven by Mikaela Franzdorf, 25, Bryan, causing a collision. Taylor was cited for a stop sign violation. Damage was heavy to the Franzdorf vehicle and moderate to the Taylor vehicle.
Tuesday, 10:07 a.m., on the U.S. 24 off-ramp to Domersville Road, a vehicle driven by Michael King, 65, 09578 Flickinger Road, struck the rear of a stopped vehicle driven by Brendan Dingus, 19, 2225 Evergreen Drive. King was cited for assured clear distance. Damage was light to the King vehicle and moderate to the Dingus vehicle.
Defiance Police
Wednesday, 2:12 p.m., a theft was reported in the 600 block of North Clinton Street.
Wednesday, 5:16 p.m., a theft was reported in the 100 block of Summit Street.
Wednesday, 9:41 p.m., Jordan Belcher, 35, 406 Biede Ave., was charged with domestic violence and aggravated menacing after an alleged incident at the residence. He was taken to the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio, rural Stryker.
Henry Sheriff
Wednesday, 6:29 p.m., an Xbox and games were reported stolen from the 00200 block of Count Road M, Napoleon.
Wednesday, 9:22 p.m., a burglary was reported in the 00200 block of County Road 16, Holgate.
Napoleon Police
Tuesday, 4:34 p.m., on Scott Street, a vehicle driven by William Lytle, 74, Napoleon, swerved to avoid a stopped vehicle when the brakes reportedly went out. Lytle's vehicle struck a curb and bushes. The vehicle was not damaged.
