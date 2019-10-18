• Police Reports

State Patrol

Monday, 7:27 a.m., on Defiance County’s Stever Road, a southbound vehicle driven by Matthew Stark, 49, 2701 Evansport Road, Defiance, struck a deer. Damage was light to the vehicle.

Tuesday, 8:15 p.m., on Defiance County’s Kammeyer Road, an eastbound vehicle driven by Emily, Rethmel, 37, 23774 Hockman Road, Defiance, struck a deer. Damage was moderate to the vehicle.

Defiance Sheriff

Monday, 7:28 a.m., on Ohio 15 in Defiance Township, a southbound vehicle driven by Kyley Stokes, 23, Bryan, damage was heavy to the vehicle.

Tuesday, 4:36 a.m., on Ohio 15 in Noble Township, a southbound vehicle driven by Andrew Grant, 42, Continental, struck a deer.

Defiance Police

Monday, 11:34 a.m., on Ohio 66 North at the entrance of Kohls Drive, a northbound semi driven by Stephen Wilhelm, 56, Fort Wayne, Ind., attempted to turn into the drive and struck a utility pole with the passenger side of the trailer. Damage was light to the vehicle. Wilhelm was cited for a turning violation.

Wednesday, 3:50 p.m., Christina Blake, 40, 1725 Upton Ave., Defiance, was arrested on a warrant out of Williams County and transported to CCNO.

Wednesday, 9:07 p.m., Donald Mitchell, 53, 1607 Darbyshire Drive, was arrested for disorderly conduct and resisting arrest following an incident on Darbyshire Drive.

Wednesday, 9:22 p.m., Barbara Turnure, 57, Sharon, Conn., was charged with physical control while intoxicated following an incident at Shell, 1535 Ottawa Ave.

Thursday, 1:26 a.m., April Adams, 32, Lima, was arrested on a warrant out of Defiance Municipal Court. She was transported to CCNO.

Henry Sheriff

Wednesday, 4:18 p.m., on Henry County Road L in Richfield Township, an eastbound vehicle driven by Reid Anders, 21, 9406 Egler Road, Defiance, struck a deer. Damage was light to the vehicle

Napoleon Police

Tuesday, 3:49 a.m., on Woodlawn Avenue near Highland Street, an eastbound vehicle driven by Bradley Golembiewski, 48, Napoleon, struck a deer. There was no damage to the vehicle.

Tuesday, 4:10 p.m., Jason Benson, age unavailable, Maumee, reported light damage done to his vehicle while it was parked in front of 115 W. Washington St.

Load comments