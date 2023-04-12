Area police reports
Defiance sheriff---
Saturday, 10:51 p.m., near milepost 3 on Ohio 111 in Defiance Township, a northbound vehicle driven by Brandon Jacobs, 35, Paulding, sustained heavy damage when it failed to negotiate a curve, traveled left of center and left the roadway on the western side and impacted a utility pole. Passengers, Bryan Orick, 31, Paulding, and Braydon Jacobs, 12, Paulding, sustained possible injuries and were treated at the scene by Defiance Fire Department. He was cited for failure to control.
Monday, 7:56 a.m., at 1939 E. Second St., Erin Burns, 49, Defiance, was served a warrant from Defiance Municipal Court and taken to CCNO.
Defiance police---
Saturday, 9:20 a.m., on Clinton Street, just north of Third Street, a northbound vehicle driven by Allison Gray, 24, 1144 Wayne Ave., sustained light damage as it left a parallel parking spot and was struck by a northbound vehicle driven by Aidan Kiessling, 18, 925 Holgate Ave. Kiessling's vehicle also had light damage.
Monday, 2:21 p.m., at Clinton and Second streets, a vehicle owned by Vu Pham, 519 W. Second St., was struck by an unknown semi that left the scene after striking the driver's side mirror and breaking it.
Monday, 4:07 p.m., at 15 Deville Drive, Denny Collazo, 45, 15 Deville Drive, was arrested for criminal damaging and domestic violence and taken to CCNO.
Monday, 10:45 p.m., on the Carpenter Road bridge over U.S. 24, a southbound vehicle driven by Joshua Beatty, 39, 1557 S. Clinton St., struck the guardrail on the western side and sustained heavy damage. He was cited for failure to control.
Paulding sheriff---
Saturday, 9:26 p.m., CCNO, Danielle Kleinhenn, 38, no address given, was transported from CCNO to 500 E. Perry St., Paulding County Jail, on a warrant for failure to appear from Paulding County Municipal Court.
Monday, 9:17 p.m., on Ohio 111, east of County Road 115 in Emerald Township, a westbound vehicle driven by Deborah Herman, 46, Paulding, sustained light damage when it struck a deer.
Fires
Sherwood---
Monday, 2:19 p.m., firefighters were called for a vehicle fire at 101 N. Harrison St., Sherwood. Upon arrival firefighters observed a semi fire located in the brakes. The driver was able to get the fire extinguished before the firefighters engaged.
Noble Township---
Monday, 5:39 p.m., firefighters were called to a grass fire at 10485 Haller Road. By 6:16 p.m., the fire was under control.
Liberty Township---
Tuesday, 2:13 p.m., firefighters were called to a field fire at 10-633 County Road 10. By 3:11 p.m., the fire was reported extinguished.
Noble Township---
Tuesday, 4:31, firefighters were dispatched to a grass fire at Elliott and Christy roads. Defiance City Fire Department was called for a tanker mutual aid. By 4:53 p.m., situation was reported contained.
