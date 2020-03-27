• Police reports

Defiance Sheriff

Monday, 5:45 a.m., on Christy Road in Tiffin Township, a vehicle driven by Janell Stuckey, 35, 23694 Allen Road, struck a deer. Damage was moderate to the vehicle.

Wednesday, 9:15 p.m., on Harris Road in Defiance Township, a vehicle driven by Brent Parks, 40, 1201 Terrace Road, struck a deer. Damage was moderate to the vehicle.

Defiance Police

Wednesday, 12:51 p.m., a bookbag was reported stolen from a vehicle parked in the 2000 block of Baltimore Road.

• Fires

Defiance

Fire — Wednesday, 2:07 p.m., firefighters were called to an odor investigation at 111 Widmer St.

Fire — Thursday, 3 a.m., firefighters were called to an alarm at 1814 Maumee Drive.

Fire — Thursday, 1:12 p.m., firefighters were called to an alarm at 1111 N. Clinton St.

Hicksville

Fire — Wednesday, 8:06 p.m., firefighters were called to a gas leak at 606 E. High  St.

Load comments