• Police reports
Defiance Sheriff
Oct. 21, 7:08 a.m., on Adams Ridge Road in Richland Township, a southbound vehicle driven by Eric Snow, 49, 29570 Youngman Road, sustained moderate damage when it struck a deer.
Saturday, 3:11 p.m., on Upton Street in Richland Township, a vehicle driven by Nicholas Martinez, 25, 1803 Elmwood Drive, on exiting the parking lot of Kroger's struck a vehicle driven by David Bukovick, 28, Bryan. There was light damage to Martinez' vehicle and heavy damage to Bukovick's. Martinez was cited with failure to yield right of way.
Sunday, 12:36 a.m., on Ayersville Avenue just past Twin Drive in Defiance, a vehicle driven by Connor Towne, 18, 159 Pinewood Ave., sustained heavy damage when it struck a deer.
Tuesday, 4:53 a.m., on Jericho Road west of Openlander Road in Mark Township, a vehicle driven by Brent Bohner, 30, Paulding, sustained light damage from striking a deer.
Wednesday, 7:30 a.m., on Ohio 15 in Noble Township, a vehicle driven by Kurt Hilvers, 46, Fremont, Ind., sustained light damage from striking a deer.
Thursday, 7:37 a.m., on County Road 424 east of Adams Ridge Road in Richland Township, a vehicle driven by Michael Johnson, 50, 103 Prospect St., sustained moderate damage when it struck a deer.
Defiance Police
Sunday, 10:38 a.m., at 710 Pierce St., Cassandra Lykins, 29, 1939 E. Second St., was cited with public indecency and released.
Wednesday, 3:35 p.m., at Ottawa Avenue and Hopkins Street, a vehicle driven by Kandi Lewis, 29, 119 Summit St., struck the rear of a vehicle driven by Jeffrey Horvath, 46, 14035 Williams Road. Two passengers in Lewis' vehicle were treated at the scene by Defiance Fire Department for possible injuries: Ryder Dietsch, 5, 119 Summit St., and Grayson Dietsch, 5, 119 Summit St. Lewis' vehicle had moderate damage and Horvath's had light damage. Lewis was cited with assured clear distance ahead.
Wednesday, 4:29 p.m., at 1000 Hopkins St., Kelly Jones, 34, same address, was arrested on a warrant from Henry County and transferred to authorities there.
Wednesday, 8:40 p.m., at 425 Rulf St., Roger Rowe Jr., 55, same address, was cited with disorderly conduct and public intoxication and released.
Henry Sheriff
Wednesday, 2:56 a.m., on U.S. 6 in Damascus Township, a vehicle driven by Brian Kempf, 49, Stryker, sustained heavy damage from striking a deer.
Thursday, 7:23 a.m., on County Road V in Washington Township, a vehicle driven by Patricia Brown, 59, Grand Rapids, sustained moderate damage from striking a deer.
Napoleon Police
Oct. 21, 10 a.m., at the exit ramp of U.S. 24 at Industrial Drive in Napoleon, a vehicle driven by Ronald Richard, 55, McClure, attempted to back up on the ramp when it struck a vehicle driven by Ramon Romo, 33, Napoleon. Richard's vehicle had light damage and Romo's vehicle had heavy damage. Richard was cited with improper backing.
Wednesday, 7:12 p.m., at 881 Daggett Drive, Zachary Strall, 25, Napoleon, was arrested on a warrant from the Napoleon Police Department and Henry County Sheriff's Office, and for obstructing, and taken to CCNO.
Tuesday, 1:23 p.m., on Oakwood Avenue just north of American Road, an unknown vehicle struck a fire hydrant.
Paulding Sheriff
Tuesday, 11:20 p.m., on County Road 424 east of County Road 1 in Carryall Township, a westbound vehicle driven by Thomas Ward, 19, Fort Wayne, sustained moderate damage from striking a deer.
Wednesday, 4:24 a.m., on Ohio 637 east of County Road 179 in Auglaize Township, an eastbound vehicle driven by Kendra Keeler, 54, Edgerton, sustained light damage after striking a deer.
Fulton Sheriff
Tuesday, 7:28 p.m., on County Road C in German Township, a westbound vehicle driven by Nathan Fox, 46, Wauseon, sustained light damage when it struck a deer.
