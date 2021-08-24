• Police reports
State Patrol
Aug. 16, 12:18 p.m., at Ohio 49 and Ohio 114 in Paulding County's Benton Township, a vehicle driven by Chris Edgell, 57, Convoy, struck the front of a vehicle driven by Kevin Maag, 61, Leipsic. Both vehicles had moderate front end damage.
Aug. 17, 3:22 p.m., on Mulligans Bluff in Defiance County's Washington Township, a northbound vehicle driven by Jacob Hanna, 39, Bryan, drove off the roadway and struck a utility pole. Hanna was taken by Washington Township EMS to Bryan Community Wellness Center for suspected minor injuries. Heavy damage to the vehicle.
Aug. 17, 8:04 p.m., at milepost 4 on Ohio 637 in Paulding County's Latty Township, a vehicle driven by Tony Fisher, 29, 21829 Parkview Drive, went off the roadway and overturned before coming to rest on its side off the roadway. Fisher was treated by Grover Hill EMS at the scene for possible injury, and was cited for failure to control. A passenger, Sara Brown, 30, Celina, was taken by Grover Hill EMS to Van Wert Health Center for suspected minor injuries. The vehicle had heavy damage.
Thursday, 2:51 p.m., at County roads 13 and G, a vehicle driven by Gary Wolf, 77, Montpelier, was struck by a vehicle driven by Joshua Dunning, 46, Bryan. Both vehicles were heavily damaged and Wolf and passenger, Kay Wolf, 79, Montpelier, were taken by Williams County EMS to Bryan Community Wellness Centers for suspected minor injuries. Dunning was treated at the scene by Williams County EMS for possible injuries. Wolf was cited for failure to yield at a stop sign.
Thursday, 5:34 p.m., at The Bend and Buckskin roads in Defiance County's Delaware Township, a southbound vehicle driven by Gordon Miller, 59, 22199 Bowman Road, was struck by a westbound vehicle driven by Allison Gonzales, 20, Sherwood. Both vehicles were heavily damaged and Gonzales was taken by Delaware Township EMS to ProMedica Defiance Regional Hospital for suspected minor injuries. Gonzales was also cited with failure to yield at a stop sign.
Friday, 10 p.m., at Ohio 66 and the Defiance-Paulding County Line Road in Defiance Township, a southbound vehicle driven by Edna Odell, 55, 24880 County Road 10, attempted a left turn and was passed by and struck by an unidentified vehicle driven by an unknown individual. Odell's vehicle had light damage because of the accident.
Saturday, 5:55 p.m., on County Road 173 in Washington Township, a southbound vehicle driven by Adam Bockey, 20, Delphos, left the roadway and came to rest in a ditch. Bockey was cited with failure to control. The vehicle had heavy damage.
Defiance Police
Thursday, 1:13 a.m., at 117 N. Clinton St., Romero Lawrence, 52, 35 Main St., was cited with open container and disorderly conduct while intoxicated and released.
Friday, 9:20 a.m., at Elliott Road and Clinton Street, a vehicle driven by Stella Middleton, 77, 615 Village Lane, struck a vehicle driven by Zachary Krontz, 33, 923 Asa St. Light damage to both vehicles, and Middleton was cited with failure to yield when turning left from a private drive onto a through street.
Friday, 12:12 p.m., at Clinton Street and Sessions Avenue, a vehicle driven by Larry Charles, 49, 1963 Jefferson Ave. Apt. 2, turned left and struck a vehicle driven by Anna Flores, 29, 348 Koerber Drive. Flores' vehicle was forced into the path of a vehicle driven by James Hamilton, 71, Spencerville, Indiana, and was struck from the rear. Hamilton's and Horne's vehicles had moderate damage; Flores' vehicle had light damage.
Friday, 7:35 p.m., at West Third Street and Wayne Avenue, Joshua Carroll, 33, 1023 Wayne Ave., was arrested for disorderly conduct while intoxicated and taken to CCNO.
Friday, 11:30 p.m., at 1102 Riverside Ave., Martin Murdock, 41, same address, was served a warrant from Fulton County. He posted bond and was released.
Friday, 11:57 p.m., at 121 Hopkins St., Joshua Evans, 39, 212 Hopkins St., and Joshua Haas, 43, 501 Hopkins St., were both cited for disorderly conduct and released.
Sunday, 8:13 p.m., at 1867 Sherwood Dr., Jeffrey Mansfield, 41, 912 W. Fourth St., was arrested for domestic violence and taken to CCNO.
Hicksville Police
Friday, 8:44 p.m., on Main Street south of Greenlawn Drive, a tire came loose from a vehicle driven by Connor Railing, 22, Hicksville, and struck a parked vehicle owned by Brady Taube, 617 N. Main St. Damage to Taube's vehicle was heavy but no reported damage to Railing's vehicle.
Henry Sheriff
Saturday, 3:12 a.m., at the Henry County Sheriff's Office, Kristi Jo Ramsey, 42, McClure, was taken to CCNO.
Saturday, 12:40 p.m., on County Road U in Freedom Township, a westbound vehicle driven by Meredith Bowers, 16, Napoleon, went off he roadway on the north, over-corrected and went off the south side of the roadway, rolling twice in a ditch and came to rest on its side. Vehicle had heavy damage. Bowers was cited with failure to control.
Sunday, 11:09 a.m., on Ohio 108 in Pleasant Township, a southbound vehicle driven by Marissa Smith, 22, Napoleon, went off the west side of the roadway and struck a ditch where it came to rest. The vehicle had no reported damage.
Monday, 2:38 a.m., at 312 E. Main St., Deshler, Stone Roberts, 29, Deshler, was arrested for domestic violence and taken to CCNO.
Napoleon Police
Saturday, 2:59 a.m., at Scott Street and Shelby Avenue, Kristi Jo Ramsey, 42, McClure was arrested on a Henry County Sheriff's Office warrant and delivered to custody there.
• Fire
Sherwood
Fire — Monday, 2:10 p.m., at Jericho and Williams Center-Cecil roads, firefighters from Sherwood Village were called to a grass fire. When firefighters arrived they discovered a controlled burn.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.