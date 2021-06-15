• Police reports
State Patrol
Thursday, 11:23 p.m., on U.S. 24 at mile post 23 in Defiance County's Defiance Township, a vehicle driven by Nabeel Abualaradat, 56, Perrysburg, struck a deer. Damage to the vehicle was moderate.
Friday, 5:35 a.m., on Ohio 613 near mile post 22 in Paulding County's Benton Township, a vehicle driven by Rocky Clark, 68, Ottawa, struck a deer. Damage to the vehicle was moderate.
Friday, 2:15 p.m., on U.S. 24 at mile post 3 in Paulding County's Carryall Township, an eastbound vehicle in the left lane driven by Penelope Romlein, 71, Ann Arbor, Mich., failed to stay in the lane and struck a semi driven by Bruce Sterrett, 43, Indianapolis, Ind. Both vehicles came to rest on the south berm. Damage to Romlein's vehicle was moderate; Sterrett's vehicle had light damage. Romlein was cited for crossing over the lane inappropriately.
Defiance Sheriff
Wednesday, 9:48 a.m., at Ohio 2 and Defiance Williams County Line Road in Farmer Township, a northbound vehicle driven by Thomas Jagielski, 56, West Unity, struck a vehicle driven by Don Unger, 88, Coldwater, Mich. Both vehicles sustained light damage. Unger was cited for failure to yield at a stop sign for a through highway.
Defiance Police
June 8, 9:30 a.m., at 1804 N. Clinton St., David Willitzer, 40, 310 Hopkins, was cited for disorderly conduct.
Saturday, 8:11 p.m., at 324 Perry St., Lacy Harter, 28, 1561 S. Jackson St., was arrested on a warrant from the Defiance Court of Common Pleas and taken to CCNO.
Monday, 1:46 p.m., at 655 Perry St., Joshua Reed, 41, 25342 Holly Road, was arrested on a warrant from the State of Texas, as a fugitive of justice he was taken to CCNO.
Henry Sheriff
Friday, 2:25 p.m., at County Road 24 and U.S. 6 in Ridgeville Township, a stopped vehicle driven by Teresa Driver, 60, Laura, was struck in the rear by a vehicle driven by Jody Garrard, 39, Morenci, Mich. Light damage to both vehicles and Garrard was cited with failure to allow clear distance ahead.
Saturday, 7:55 p.m., on U.S. 6 just east of Union Street in Damascus Township, a stopped vehicle driven by Barbara Donley, 63, McClure, was struck in the rear by a vehicle driven by Jillian Figgins, 19, Fayette. Damage to Figgins' vehicle was heavy; moderate damage to Donley's vehicle. Figgins was cited with failure to allow clear distance ahead.
Sunday, 3:43 a.m., at 1026.5 N. Perry St. in Napoleon, Austin Pritchard, 30, Napoleon, was arrested for aggravated menacing and taken to CCNO.
Sunday, 5 p.m., at a traffic stop at Ohio 65 and Mason St. in McClure, Brandon Vanhoy, 22, McClure, was cited for OVI.
Sunday, 5 p.m., at County Road 16 in Pleasant Township, a vehicle driven by Thomas Kelly, 17, Holgate, left the roadway, struck a utility pole and came to rest in a field. Damage to the vehicle was moderate. Kelly was treated by Holgate Rescue for possible injury. He was cited with failure to control the vehicle.
Sunday, 10:43 p.m., on County Road X in Ridgeville Township, a northbound vehicle driven by Michelle Lambert, 24, Continental, went off the east side of the roadway and struck a mailbox at 20-932 County Road X. Damage to the vehicle was light.
Monday, 6:13 a.m., on County Road 424 in Flatrock Township, a vehicle driven by Steven Anders, 55, 9406 Egler Road, struck a deer. Damage to the vehicle was moderate.
Paulding Sheriff
Thursday, 10:40 p.m., on Ohio 500 in Harrison Township, a vehicle driven by Sara Suffel, 32, Paulding, struck a deer. Damage was light to the vehicle.
Thursday, 11:41 p.m., on U.S. 24 in Emerald Township, an eastbound vehicle driven by Timothy Smith, 55, Napoleon, struck a deer; the vehicle had light damage.
Friday, 8:45 p.m., on Township Road 59 in Blue Creek Township, a northbound vehicle driven by Lizzet Munoz, 30, Grover Hill, lost control, left the roadway and struck a utility pole, coming to rest in a ditch on the east side of the roadway. Damage to the vehicle was heavy. Munoz was cited with failure to control.
Saturday, 1:30 p.m., at County Road 11 and Ohio 111, attempting a U-turn, a vehicle driven by Dwight Doctor, 67, Antwerp, slid to the bottom of a ditch and struck an outlet pipe. Damage to the vehicle was light and Doctor was cited with failure to control the vehicle.
Sunday, 8:04 p.m., at Ohio routes 111 and 49 in Harrison Township, a southbound vehicle driven by Autumn Hall, 22, Wolcottville, Ind., struck a northbound vehicle driven by Christopher Carns, 51, Hicksville, and a westbound vehicle driven by Sean Rapley, 17, Spencerville, Ind. Both Hall's and Carns' vehicles had heavy damage, while Rapley's vehicle had light damage. Hall was cited with failure to yield right of way.
• Fires
Defiance
Fire — Friday, 9:32 p.m., at 27947 Watson Road, firefighters from Highland Township were called to a fire.
Sherwood
Fire — Sunday, 2:43 p.m., at Ohio 18 and North Harrison Road, firefighters from Sherwood were called to a vehicle fire.
Grover Hill
Fire — Friday, 10:25 p.m., at 200 N. Cleveland St., Paulding County Sheriff's Office was called to a fire.
