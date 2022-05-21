• Area police reports
State Patrol---
Monday, 9:31 p.m., on County Road C in Williams County's Pulaski Township, a westbound vehicle driven by Austin Allgire, 26, Stryker, sustained moderate damage when it struck a deer.
Wednesday, 7:30 p.m., on Ohio 108 in Fulton County's Clinton Township, a northbound semi driven by Mansur Normurodov, 36, Brooklyn, N.Y., was disabled when it left the roadway, struck a driveway culvert and a fence, and came to rest in a ditch. Normurodov was cited for failure to control.
Defiance Sheriff---
Wednesday, 11:02 a.m., at U.S. 127 and Ohio 249 in Washington Township, a northbound vehicle driven by Douglas Crites, 69, Sherwood, swerved to miss an eastbound vehicle driven by Montero Diolbi, 23, Columbus, and left the roadway. Damage to Crites' vehicle was not determined and Diolbi's vehicle had not damage. Diolbi was cited for failure to yield at a stop sign.
Defiance Police---
Monday, 7:15 p.m., at Second Street and Biede Avenue, a westbound vehicle driven by Brittney Cross, 22, 1388 Milwaukee Ave., attempted to change lanes and struck a vehicle driven by Angela Adolf, 41, 860 McKinley St. Both vehicles had light damage and Cross was cited for failure to stay in a marked lane of travel.
Tuesday, 4:57 p.m., at Sessions Avenue and Nicholas Street, an eastbound vehicle driven by Jennifer Eddings, 50, Oakwood, attempted to change lanes and struck a vehicle driven by Rebeccah Dix, 29, 1545 Terrawenda Drive. Both vehicles had light damage and Eddings was cited for failure to stay in a marked lane.
Tuesday, 6:22 p.m., on Clinton Street, a southbound vehicle driven by Martha Ramirez, 45, 574 Defiance Crossing, attempted a left turn and was struck by a northbound motorcycle driven by Jorge Aguilar, 33, 604 Sierra Way. Ramirez was cited for failure to yield on a left turn. Both vehicles had light damage.
Wednesday, 11:05 a.m., at 400 Carter Road, Christopher Borstelman, 36, 15346 Fullmer Road, was arrested and transferred to custody at the Defiance County Sheriff's Office.
Thursday, 4:32 p.m., on North Clinton Street, just south of Walgreen's access road, a northbound vehicle driven by Shane Long, 18, 29009 Bowman Road, struck the rear of a vehicle driven by Melisa Heitman, 62, Malinta. Both vehicles had light damage and Long was cited for assured clear distance ahead.
Napoleon Police---
Thursday, 9:42 a.m., on Lakeview Drive, a vehicle driven by Tanner Sanchez, 23, Bryan, attempted to back into a private drive, struck a power line and pulled it down.
Paulding Sheriff---
Thursday, 8:40 a.m., at county roads 143 and 232, a northbound vehicle driven by Bailey Norling, 24, Paulding, struck a westbound vehicle driven by Olivia Hoisington, 27, 700 Kiser Road, Defiance. Both vehicles had disabling damage and Hoisington was cited for failure to yield at a stop sign.
Wauseon Police---
May 13, 12:30 p.m., at 309 Indian Road, a vehicle driven by John Wilhelm, 76, Wauseon, backed from a private drive and struck a semi driven by Michael Reinie, 30, Perrysburg. Wilhelm's vehicle had light damage and the semi had no damage. Wilhelm was cited for improper starting and backing.
Monday, 3:30 p.m., at Shoop Avenue and Walnut Street, an eastbound vehicle driven by Jill Scott, 61, Wauseon, struck a southbound vehicle driven by Rosa Chapa, 74, Wauseon. Scott's vehicle had moderate front-end damage and Chapa's vehicle had disabling damage to the passenger's side. Scott was cited for failure to obey a traffic control device.
Wednesday, 3:37 p.m., at East Linfoot Street and Old Orchard Drive, an eastbound vehicle driven by Heaven Kaercher, 30, Delta, struck the rear of a vehicle driven by Machetta Porter, 48, New Bavaria, and both vehicles had light damage. Kaercher was cited for assured clear distance ahead.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.