• Police reports

State Patrol

April 25, 1:27 a.m., at Watson Road and Ohio 66 in Defiance Township, an eastbound vehicle driven by Wesley Steel, 26, 1175 Anthony Wayne Blvd., drove off the right side of the road and struck a tree. Damage to the vehicle was heavy. Steel was cited with operating a vehicle without reasonable control.

Tuesday, 1:42 a.m., on U.S. 24 in Paulding County's Carryall Township, a westbound vehicle driven by Jasmine, Perez, 21, Sandusky, drove off the right side of the roadway, struck a ditch and over turned before landing upright in a field. Damage to the vehicle was heavy. Perez and passenger, Allie Wright, 23, Sandusky, were taken by Antwerp EMS to Paulding Hospital for suspected minor injury. Perez was cited with operating a vehicle without reasonable control.

Thursday, 5:19 a.m., on U.S. 6 at mile post 8 in Williams County's Center Township, a vehicle driven by Shannon Curtis, 49, 1000 Ralston Ave., struck a deer. Damage to the vehicle was moderate.

Defiance Sheriff

Defiance Police

Thursday, 1:36 p.m., at 1203 Clinton St., officers served a bench warrant from the Defiance Municipal Court to Brittany K. Grond, 40, 1486 Terrawenda Drive. Grond was also cited for driving under suspension, endangerment of children and resisting arrest. She was taken to CCNO.

Henry Sheriff

Thursday, 3:14 p.m., on County Road P in Harrison Township, an eastbound vehicle driven by Kathy Vollmar, 66, McClure, struck a deer. Damage to the vehicle was moderate.

Thursday, 7:12 p.m., at 103 W. Young St., Liberty Center, a vehicle driven by Luke A. Leatherman, 17, Liberty Center, backing from a parking space, backed into a vehicle driven by Cole Roth, 16, Liberty Center. No damage reported to Leatherman's vehicle; light damage to Roth's vehicle.

Napoleon Police

Wednesday, 1:02 p.m., at 221 E. Washington St., multiple warrants were served to Tyler McCabe, 27, Napoleon, and he was transported to CCNO.

Wednesday, 4:49 p.m., at 316 W. Main St., officers responded to an assault. Chandler Stalnaker, 20, Napoleon was charged with assault.

Wednesday, 5:57 p.m., at 120 E. Maumee St., officers responded to a call of disorderly conduct. Phillip Rinehart, 66, Napoleon, was charged with disorderly conduct.

Paulding Sheriff

Wednesday, 9:10 p.m., on Ohio 613 just east of Ohio 637 in Jackson Township, a vehicle driven by Arizona Fackler, 16, Antwerp, struck a deer. Damage to the vehicle was moderate.

