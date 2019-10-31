• Police reports
State Patrol
Oct. 23, 4:28 p.m., at Paulding County roads 151 and 60 in Latty Township, a vehicle driven by Amy Fleagle, 48, Cloverdale, struck a vehicle driven by Holly Thompson, 43, Grover Hill. Both vehicles overturned. Fleagle was taken by Grover Hill EMS to Van Wert County Hospital for suspected serious injuries. Thompson was taken by air ambulance to Parkview Hospital, Fort Wayne, for suspected serious injuries. Condition updates were unavailable. Fleagle was cited for failure to yield. Damage was heavy to the vehicles.
Saturday, 10:57 a.m., at Ohio's 2 and 249 in Defiance County's Farmer Township, vehicles driven by Merissa Taylor, 23, Bryan, and Breana Ervin, 20, Hicksville, collided. Taylor was cited for failure to yield. Ervin was taken by Farmer Township EMS to Community Memorial Hospital, Hicksville, for suspected minor injuries. Damage was heavy to the vehicles.
Sunday, 4:26 a.m., on Paulding County Road 179 in Brown Township, a vehicle driven by Courtney Foy, 26, Paulding, struck a utility pole. Damage was heavy to the vehicle. She was cited for failure to control.
Sunday, 7:18 p.m., on U.S. 637 in Paulding County's Auglaize Township, a vehicle driven by Madison Delong, 23, Antwerp, struck a deer. Damage was heavy to the vehicle.
Monday, 11:32 p.m., on the Bend Road in Defiance County's Washington Township, a vehicle driven by Colton Relyea, 24, 29626 Standley Road, struck a deer. Damage was moderate to the vehicle.
Tuesday, 9:51 p.m., on Hammersmith Road in Defiance Township, a vehicle driven by Eric Heilshorn, 18, 40 Lakeview Drive, struck a deer. Damage was heavy to the vehicle. He was treated for minor injuries by the Defiance Fire Department.
Defiance Sheriff
Tuesday, 9:47 p.m., on Flickinger Road in Washington Township, a vehicle driven by Rose Mansel-Pleydell, 23, 729 Washington Ave., struck a deer. Damage was light to the vehicle.
Defiance Police
Friday, 2:01 a.m., on U.S. 24 in Defiance, a vehicle driven by Katrina Phillips, 49, 27624 Standley Road, struck a deer. Damage was heavy to the vehicle.
Saturday, 1:14 p.m., at North Clinton Street and the Walmart drive, vehicles driven Larry Fairchild, 67, 710 Moss St., and Delores Spengler, 72, 1396 Heatherdowns Drive, collided. Spengler was cited for a red light violation. Damage was light to the vehicles.
Tuesday, 5:01 p.m., firefighters were called to Circle K, 117 N. Clinton St., for a report of counterfeit money.
Wednesday, 12:20 a.m., two cellphones were reported stolen from the 600 block of West Second Street
Wednesday, 1:01 a.m., numerous vandalized items were found in the roadway on Ayersville Avenue, near Twin Drive.
Wednesday, 8:07 a.m., Zachary Cooper, 33, 935 E. Second St., was charged with menacing by stalking after an alleged incident in the 900 block of Wilhelm Street on Monday.
Wednesday, 9:42 a.m., prescription medication was reported stolen from the 200 block of Carter Avenue.
Wednesday, 11:43 a.m., a shoplifting incident was reported at Menards, 08845 Ohio 66.
Wednesday, 1:36 p.m., an attempted break-in was reported in the 1000 block of South Clinton Street.
Hicksville Police
Monday, 7:40 a.m., on Main Street, a vehicle driven by Robert Laney Jr., 52, Hicksville, struck a deer. Damage was moderate to the vehicle.
Henry Sheriff
Tuesday, noon, Chase Sweeney, 28, Napoleon, was arrested on a warrant.
Wednesday, 10:31 a.m., Israel Wiechers, 39, McClure, was charged with OVI, no safety belt, speed, possession of marijuana and open container following a traffic stop on West Maple Street, Liberty Center.
Napoleon Police
Wednesday, 6:11 a.m., William Delventhal Jr., 65, Napoleon, was cited for driving under suspension following a traffic stop on Industrial Drive.
Wednesday, 6:21 a.m., on Ohio 281 in Flatrock Township, a vehicle driven by Natalie Schroeder, 22, Defiance, struck a deer. Damage was moderate to the vehicle.
Wednesday, 8:47 a.m., a theft was reported at McDonald's, 1805 Scott St.
Wednesday, 10:38 a.m., on U.S. 24 in Washington Township, a vehicle driven by Laura Kleinfelter, 35, Napoleon, struck a deer. Damage was moderate to the vehicle.
• Fires
Defiance
Fire — Tuesday, 7:08 a.m., firefighters were called to an alarm at 1500 N. Clinton St.
Hicksville
Fire — Tuesday, 2:17 p.m., firefighters were called to an odor investigation at 112 W. Cornelia St.
Wauseon
Fire — Tuesday, 6:40 p.m., firefighters were called to a carbon monoxide investigation at 753 Wauseon Senior Village Drive, Wauseon.
Fire — Tuesday, 6:50 p.m., firefighters were called to an outdoor fire at 08591 Ohio 108, Dover Township.
Napoleon
Fire — Wednesday, 12:32 p.m., firefighters were called to an alarm at 1036 S. Perry St.
