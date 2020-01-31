• Police reports
State Patrol
Monday, 11 a.m., at Defiance County Road 424 and Krouse Road in Defiance Township, a truck driven by John Kistner, 66, Ridgeville Corners, began to pass a tractor driven by Andrew Bok, 31, 20502 County Road 424, that began to turn. Damage was heavy to the Bok tractor and light to the Kistner vehicle. No injuries were reported.
Monday, 6:20 p.m., on Ohio 15 in Defiance County's Highland Township, a vehicle driven by Amanda Coble, 38, 28617 Mansfield Road, struck a deer. Damage was light to the vehicle.
Tuesday, 5:53 p.m., on Stever Road in Defiance County's Noble Township, a vehicle driven by Taylor Haines, 20, Stryker, struck a deer. Damage was moderate to the vehicle.
Wednesday, 3:30 p.m., on U.S. 24 in Defiance County's Richland Township, a westbound semi driven by Carl Siefker, 71, Columbus Grove, crossed the center line and sideswiped a westbound semi driven by Angelo Tori, 51, Henderson, Ky. Siefker was cited for driving left of center. Damage was moderate to the Tori vehicle, while the Siefker vehicle was not damaged.
Wednesday, 6 p.m., on Domersville Road in Defiance County's Adams Township, a vehicle driven by Judd Spencer, 50, Cloverdale, struck the rear of a stopped vehicle driven by Patricia Hire, 61, 603 Gibson St. Spencer was cited for assured clear distance. Damage was light to the Spencer vehicle and moderate to the Hire vehicle.
Defiance Sheriff
Tuesday, 2 p.m., Bart Householder, 24, Defiance, was arrested on a warrant from Defiance County Common Pleas Court.
Tuesday, 5:08 p.m., a window was reported broken out on a building in the 07900 block of Ohio 66.
Wednesday, 3:02 p.m., Dyllan Rosebrock, 29, 06115 Evansport Road, was charged with domestic violence after an alleged incident at the residence.
Defiance Police
Tuesday, 10:12 a.m., a counterfeit $100 bill was reported at Circle K, 117 N. Clinton St.
Tuesday, 10:27 p.m., Cole Dockery, 23, Defiance, was charged with driving on a closed roadway after an alleged incident in the 300 block of East River Drive. Wyatt Puffinberger, 22, Sherwood, was charged with driving on a closed roadway and driving under suspension.
Wednesday, 2:18 p.m., a 12-year-old male was charged with delinquency by means of aggravated menacing after an alleged incident in the 1700 block of Palmer Drive.
Napoleon Police
Wednesday, 11:24 a.m., an incident of aggravated menacing is under investigation in the 900 Woodlawn Ave.
Thursday, 2:04 a.m., Jamie Taylor, 37, Napoleon, was cited for driving under suspension following an alleged incident in the 300 block of South Perry Street. Morgan Lamming, 28, Napoleon, was cited for unlawful entrustment.
• Fires
Defiance
Fire — Wednesday, 6:06 p.m., firefighters were called to an alarm at 925 Carpenter Road.
Deshler
Fire — Thursday, 2:29 a.m., firefighters were called to a garage fire at 956 Arps Drive. Providing mutual aid was Hamler Fire Department.
