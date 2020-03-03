• Police reports
State Patrol
Wednesday, 8:49 p.m., on U.S. 24 in Henry County's Liberty Township, westbound vehicles driven by Todd Long, 48, Napoleon, and Narinder Saini, 46, Windsor, Ontario, sideswiped each other. Damage was moderate to the Long vehicle and light to the Saini vehicle.
Wednesday, 9:50 p.m., on U.S. 24 in Henry County's Napoleon Township, a vehicle driven by Matthew Wielinski, 47, 21252 Roehrig Road, struck a sign. He was cited for failure to control. Damage was moderate to the vehicle.
Thursday, 3:22 p.m., on Ohio 65 in Henry County's Bartlow Township, a vehicle driven by Christopher Evans, 33, Grand Rapids, struck a mailbox and utility pole. Damage was heavy to the vehicle. He was cited for failure to control.
Friday, 10:28 p.m., on Ohio 49 in Defiance County's Hicksville Township, a vehicle driven by Sharon Goebel, 70, Hicksville, struck a deer. Damage was moderate to the vehicle.
Saturday, 7:57 a.m., on Ohio 18 in Defiance County's Noble Township, a vehicle driven by Amanda Vasko, 22, Metamora, turned into the path of an oncoming vehicle driven by Quinton Sullivan, 19, 1234 Fallen Timbers Drive, causing a collision. Vasko was cited for failure to yield. She was taken by Defiance Fire Department to Defiance Mercy Hospital with suspected minor injuries. Damage was heavy to the vehicles.
Defiance Sheriff
Thursday, 7:26 p.m., on Power Dam Road, a vehicle driven by Michael Nix, 63, 312 Fourth St., slid and struck a guardrail. He was cited for failure to control. Damage was light to the vehicle.
Saturday, 12:51 a.m., on Ohio 281 in Richland Township, a vehicle driven by Adrianna Weaver, 22, Napoleon, struck a deer. Damage was moderate to the vehicle. Damage was moderate to the vehicle.
Defiance Police
Thursday, 7:52 a.m., on Elliott Road near Carpenter Road, a vehicle driven by Orry Killam, 19, Napoleon, struck the rear of a stopped vehicle driven by Kyle Pettit, 19, Napoleon, pushing it into the rear of another stopped vehicle driven by Nathan Nutter, 39, Napoleon. Killam was cited for assured clear distance. Damage was moderate to the Killam and Pettit vehicles and light to the Nutter vehicle.
Friday, 11:04 a.m., Justin Hahn, 35, no permanent address, was charged with theft after an alleged incident at Meijer, 137 Elliott Road.
Saturday, 10:56 a.m., on Franklin Street, a vehicle driven by Angelina Marroquin, 43, 491 Franklin St., struck a parked vehicle owned by Lori Moore, 21710 Flory Road. Damage was moderate to the Moore vehicle and heavy to the Marroquin vehicle.
Saturday, 6:30 p.m., a theft was reported at Walmart, 1804 N. Clinton St.
Sunday, 8:44 a.m., Mark Yonge Sr., 61, address unavailable, was charged with telecommunications harassment after an alleged incident in the city.
Sunday, 2:29 p.m., Nicholas Krontz, 29, 1001 Grove St., was charged with theft and arrested on a warrant after an alleged incident in the 100 block of North Clinton Street. Nathan Brown Sr., 32, 15972 Main St., was charged with theft. Both were taken to CCNO.
Monday, 3:49 a.m., Jennifer Ankney, 40, 700 Ralston Ave., was arrested on a warrant from Defiance Municipal Court.
Hicksville Police
Thursday, 8:28 p.m., on Defiance Avenue, a vehicle driven by Amy Flohe, 47, Hicksville, struck a vehicle driven by Robert Iams, 27, Defiance. Iams' vehicle then struck a tree. Iams was taken by Hicksville EMS to Community Memorial Hospital, Hicksville, with suspected minor injuries. Flohe was treated at the scene. Damage was light to the Flohe vehicle and heavy to the Iams vehicle. Flohe was cited for OVI.
Friday, 5:39 a.m., at Maple and High streets, vehicles driven by Luis Lopez Dami, 26, Hicksville, and Ryan Laker, 33, Hicksville. Lopen Dami was cited for no valid license. Damage was heavy to the vehicles.
Sunday, 2:40 p.m., on Hattery Street, a vehicle driven by Michael Miller, 46, Hicksville, struck an oncoming vehicle driven by Randy Stayer, 65, Hicksville. Miller was cited for driving left of center. Damage was light to the vehicles.
Henry Sheriff
Thursday, 3:31 p.m., on Ohio 108, a vehicle driven by Jamie Boyd, 43, Napoleon, left the roadway and struck a cable box. Damage was light to the vehicle.
Sunday, 11:46 a.m., a window on a vehicle parked in the 700 block of East Street, Liberty Center, was reported broken out.
Sunday, 12:32 p.m., at Henry County roads M1 and 17C, an eastbound vehicle driven by Damion Robeson, 18, Napoleon, was struck by a southbound vehicle that left the scene. Damage was light to the Robeson vehicle.
Sunday, 2:51 p.m., license plates were reported stolen from County Road 18, Napoleon.
Monday, 10:34 a.m., Erik Johnson, 38, Napoleon, was arrested on a warrant and taken to CCNO.
Napoleon Police
Friday, 3:32 p.m., on Glenwood Avenue, a vehicle driven by Payton Topp, 17, Napoleon, struck a vehicle driven by Michael Hoover, 61, Napoleon. Topp was cited for failure to yield. Damage was moderate to the vehicles.
Fulton Sheriff
Thursday, 7:23 a.m., on County Road D in Clinton Township, a vehicle driven by Kenna Lachapelle, 21, Maumee, slid into a stopped vehicle driven by Christine Gohr, 53, Maumee. Damage was moderate to the vehicles.
Thursday, 5:43 p.m., on Ohio 66 in German Township, a vehicle driven by Zoie Gebhart, 19, Sherwood, slid and struck a vehicle driven by Michaela Bates, 21, Fayette. The Bates vehicle then stuck a fire hydrant and communications junction box. Damage was heavy to the vehicles.
Thursday, 7:04 p.m., on County Road C in German Township, a vehicle driven by Katherine Stuber, 18, Wauseon, slid and struck a ditch. Damage was light to the vehicle.
Friday, 8:09 a.m., on County Road 15 in Clinton Township, a vehicle driven by Levi Perkins, 17, Wauseon, slid off the roadway. Damage was heavy to the vehicle.
• Fires
Defiance
Fire — Saturday, 2:34 p.m., firefighters were called to GlennPark, 2429 William A. Diehl Court, for an alarm.
Hicksville
Fire — Monday, 9:30 a.m., firefighters were called to a vehicle fire at 201 S. Main St.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.