Area police reports
State patrol---
Wednesday, 5:10 p.m., at milepost 6 on U.S. 127 in Williams County's Pulaski Township, a northbound vehicle driven by Michaela Clingaman, 27, Stryker, struck the rear of a semi driven by Roy Coates, 41, Orlando, Fla. Clingaman was taken by Williams County EMS to Community Hospitals and Wellness Centers, Bryan, for suspected minor injuries. The semi had light damage and Clingaman's vehicle had heavy damage. She was cited for assured clear distance ahead.
Wednesday, 8:10 p.m., on County Road C in Williams County's Pulaski Township, an eastbound vehicle driven by Lance Wheeler, 37, Bryan, sustained moderate damage when it struck a deer.
Defiance sheriff---
Oct. 19, 10:42 p.m., at CCNO, Brandy Barnett, 49, Defiance, was served a warrant from Defiance Juvenile/Probate Court for failure to appear.
Tuesday, 2:14 p.m., at CCNO, Domanic Hoge, 29, Oakwood, was served a warrant on indictment for aggravated possession of drugs.
Thursday, 1:31 p.m., at 221 S. Clinton St., David Brummett, 32, Hicksville, was served a warrant from Defiance County Common Pleas Court and taken to CCNO.
Defiance police---
Oct. 23, 4:38 p.m., at 1804 N. Clinton St., Kanwarijit Jawanda, 45, Canada, was arrested for theft and released when he posted bond.
Tuesday, 7:14 p.m., on Carter Road, east of Royal Oak Avenue, a westbound vehicle driven by Charles Baden, 68, 39 Carter Road, sustained heavy damage when a deer struck the driver's side.
Thursday, 5:05 p.m., at Downs and Schultz streets, an eastbound vehicle driven by Salomon Villagomez, 22, 2081 Royal Oak Ave., struck the rear of a vehicle driven by Sasha Britton, 31, 885 Bouton Ave. Villagomez's vehicle had heavy damage and Britton's vehicle had moderate damage. Villagomez was cited for assured clear distance ahead.
Henry sheriff---
Wednesday, 1:58 p.m., on Indian Trail Drive in McClure, a northbound vehicle driven by Theresa Watson, 65, McClure, sustained moderate damage when it left the east side of the road and struck a utility pole.
Friday, 2:09 a.m., on U.S. 24 in Napoleon Township, a westbound vehicle driven by Benjamin King, 43, 136 Cleveland Ave., sustained heavy damage when it struck a deer.
Paulding sheriff---
Oct. 21, 8:15 a.m., at 09914 County Road 171 in Brown Township, a northbound vehicle driven by Rebecca Kessler, 31, Grover Hill, sustained moderate damage when it struck a deer.
Friday, 5:40 a.m., on Ohio 613, north of Township Road 59 in Harrison Township, a northbound vehicle driven by John Adams, 47, Haviland, sustained heavy damage when it struck a deer.
Fires
Ney-Washington Township---
Friday, 4:23 p.m., firefighters were called for a grass fire on Ohio 249, between Coy and Williams Center roads.
Jewell/South Richland Township---
Friday, 4:30 p.m., firefighters were called to a grass fire near 8200 Independence Road, near Elliott Road.
