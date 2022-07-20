• Area police reports
State Patrol---
Thursday, 8:50 a.m., at milepost 4 on U.S. 127 in Williams County's Pulaski Township, an eastbound vehicle driven by Joshua Barbe, 42, Montpelier, struck the rear of a vehicle driven by Jane Roesch, 71, West Unity. Barbe and Roesch were both taken by Williams County EMS to Community Health and Wellness Centers, Bryan, for suspected minor injuries. Barbe was cited for assured clear distance ahead.
Saturday, 8 p.m., at milepost 9 on Ohio 15 in Defiance County's Noble Township, a northbound vehicle driven by Brett Whitlock, 32, Stryker, sustained disabling damage when it crossed over the center line, struck the guardrail on the south side and left the scene. Whitlock has suspected minor injuries but was not treated. He was cited for wanton and willful disregard for persons and property.
Sunday, 11:49 a.m., on Mansfield Road in Defiance County's Highland Township, a westbound vehicle driven by Jackie Morrison, 31, 23312 Breckler Road, sustained disabling damage when it left the north side of the roadway where it struck a ditch and overturned. Morrison was taken by Highland Township Rescue to ProMedica Defiance Regional Hospital for suspected serious injuries. He was cited for failure to control.
Sunday, 9:27 p.m., at milepost 1 on U.S. 6 in Henry County's Richfield Township, an eastbound vehicle driven by Pedro Rodriguez, 45, Archbold, sustained light damage when it struck a deer.
Henry Sheriff---
Sunday, 5:04 p.m., at milepost 40 on U.S. 24 in Napoleon, a westbound vehicle driven by Dylan Grandstaff, 23, Convoy, sustained disabling damage when it left the south side of the roadway and rolled over. Passengers, Siera Blevins, 24, Convoy, and Levi Grandstaff, 3, Convoy, were taken by Napoleon Fire and Rescue to Henry County Hospital for possible injuries.
Monday, 1:47 a.m., at U.S. 6 and County Road 19, near Ridgeville Corners, Chayce Neumeier, 23, Butler, Ind., was arrested on warrants from the Napoleon Police Department and turned over to their custody.
Monday, 10:02 a.m., at U216 County Road 25 in Ridgeville Township, a vehicle driven by Jerry Apt, 48, Stryker, backed from a private drive and struck a northbound vehicle driven by Thomas Marshall, 59, Allen, Mich., causing moderate damage to both vehicles. Apt was cited for failure to yield right of way.
Monday, 11:32 a.m., at County Road S and Ohio 108 in Freedom Township, a southbound vehicle driven by Mario Rivera, 19, Napoleon, struck the rear of a vehicle driven by Matthew Krauss, 35, Wauseon. Krauss' vehicle had moderate damage and Rivera's vehicle had disabling damage. Rivera was cited for assured clear distance ahead.
Paulding Police---
Friday, 8:57 a.m., at 121 South Cherry St., just north of West Harrison Street, a vehicle driven by William Lloyd, 88, Antwerp, struck a parked, unoccupied vehicle owned by Wanda Harris, Oakwood. No damage to either vehicle was reported. Lloyd was cited for assured clear distance ahead.
