• Police reports
State Patrol
Tuesday, 8:27 p.m., on County Road 424 in Defiance County's Delaware Township, a vehicle driven by Floyd Brown, 76, 846 Kentner St., sustained light damage after striking a deer.
Paulding Sheriff
Wednesday, 7 a.m., on County Road 143 just past County Road 232 in Emerald Township, a southbound vehicle driven by Angelia Fahy, 54, Napoleon, sustained moderate damage after striking a deer.
Wednesday, 7 p.m., on County Road 179 just past Ohio 637 in Auglaize Township, a southbound vehicle driven by Justin Carnahan, 25, Oakwood, sustained moderate damage after striking a deer.
Thursday, 2:28 a.m., on Ohio 637 just past Ohio 111 in Emerald Township, a southbound vehicle driven by John Antoine, 56, 715 Moss St., Defiance, sustained heavy damage upon striking a deer.
• Fire
McClure
Fire — Thursday, 2:26 p.m., firefighters from McClure and Liberty Center were called for mutual aid to Grand Rapids Fire Department at a structure fire just inside the Wood County line at 14638 Wapakoneta Road. McClure's tanker truck was dispatched and the aerial ladder truck from Liberty Center was requested.
